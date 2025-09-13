Exclusive: Claims refugees are being moved to Aberdeen as ‘cheap property prices mean providers save money’

Aberdeen’s leaders weren’t told about asylum seekers being moved from hotels into student flats until hours before the relocation – and they claim providers are only using the city due to its cheap property prices.

Christian Allard, the council co-leader, even worries that the decision to shift people awaiting an asylum decision to Farmers Hall in Rosemount could put those living in the area at risk of harm.

He fears international students residing in this part of the west end might be targeted by mistaken anti-immigration protestors.

It came as asylum seekers who had been housed in hotels for years were moved to vacant student accommodation buildings in Aberdeen on Friday.

The Home Office is scrambling to end the use of “asylum hotels” across the UK.

Mr Allard and MSP Kevin Stewart argued that, despite pleas for UK Government bosses to take heed of planning rules attached to this site and another in Old Aberdeen, the plans had been steamrolled through as a “fait accompli”.

What is the latest in Aberdeen asylum accommodation plans?

We exclusively revealed on Friday that asylum seekers were being moved from the former Patio hotel at Aberdeen Beach and the Hampton by Hilton in Westhill to Farmers Hall in Rosemount.

The action came following weeks of speculation – and mounting unrest from council chiefs over this new use of the building.

The SNP’s Mr Allard was eager to stress that he welcomes those seeking asylum in Scotland.

But he lashed out at the Home Office for a lack of communication on the issue.

The Torry and Ferryhill councillor said: “They don’t do any consultation, they don’t ask the neighbouring communities, they don’t ask community councils, the universities, or anyone including the council if they think it’s a good idea or not.

“They tell us very little. And we need to keep asking to know what’s happening – and of course it’s presented to us as a fait accompli.

“There is absolutely nothing we can do about it.

“We are welcoming, we are very proud to welcome people. But this is not the way to do it. And I think the Home Office is really, really not thinking about community questions.”

Christian Allard: Home Office ‘will do what they want’

But Mr Allard claimed that, if the UK Government wanted to house more asylum seekers in Aberdeen, “they will just do so and just tell us about it”.

“We will just be notified. End of story,” he stated.

“It’s exactly what happened this week.”

The Home Office’s contractor for the housing programme is Mears, who Mr Allard believes should consult with affected communities more.

He added: “I think they are trying to save money, that’s the reason for moving people from one place to another one.”

‘The last thing we would want is people targeted’

Mr Allard went on to raise fears for the safety of those being moved – and anyone being mistaken for an asylum seeker.

He said: “The last thing we would want is people targeted as they have been so far.

“We have a lot of students coming from abroad. All these protests could target them.

“We have to be extremely careful of the safety issues.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Stewart sided with Christian Allard as the politicians took aim at the Home Office approach.

The MSP for Aberdeen Central said: “Aberdeen has welcomed refugees and asylum seekers and will continue to be a welcoming place.

“But unfortunately it seems that the Home Office and Mears, their contractor, are riding roughshod over the local authority and others.

“And that is not good for the people who are being accommodated, it’s not good for communities and it’s not good for the council.”

‘These are not the right places’

As to why these providers might be choosing Aberdeen, Mr Stewart believes it could come down to the city’s declining property prices.

He said: “My feeling is that halls of residence on Don Street and at Farmers Hall are not the right places to accommodate vulnerable people.

“Most of the folk there have said that they welcome asylum seekers here, but they feel that the buildings that are being suggested are the wrong ones.”

Mr Stewart referenced Home Office comments which alluded to “looking at cheaper, more appropriate sites like disused accommodation”.

He said: “One of the reasons why they have chosen Aberdeen in particular is because of the current housing market here, and the low rents for these buildings.

“So rather than find the right places for people, in my opinion, Mears, the Home Office are choosing these buildings because it means more profit.

“And we should not be in a situation where companies are profiting from helping vulnerable people.”

Mr Stewart added: “People don’t want protest on their doorstep.

“And I can well understand that situation.

“It could be said that the way that they are handling all of this is actually stoking the tensions that there are.

“I am not against Aberdeen housing asylum seekers, far from it.

“We are a welcoming place. But that has to be the right accommodation for those people.”

The Home Office was approached for comment and repeated previous statements pledging to work alongside the local authority.

