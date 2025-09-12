Crews on scene as blaze rips through farm building near Dunnottar Castle

Fire crews are currently on scene at a farm storage building ablaze just north of Dunnottar Castle.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were notified of a fire at a farm hay at about 3.45pm on Friday September 12.

The building which went up in flames is used to store hay.

Four appliances were deployed and are currently on scene near Dunnottar Castle, south of Stonehaven.

