Car lands on its roof after crash on Balnagask Road in Aberdeen

A car has landed on its roof following a crash on Balnagask Road in Aberdeen.

The crash occurred at about 3.30pm on Friday September 12 and involved one vehicle.

It is understood the car involved struck parked vehicles along the road in Torry.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed two appliances to the scene and used tools to make the scene safe.

They left just before 4pm.

Police are currently in attendance with the road being closed to traffic as the wreckage is blocking the road.

Images show a Citroen on its roof with debris scattered across the road, mainly from the front of the vehicle.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.