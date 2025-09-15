Review: The chilling moment I’ll remember from murder detective David Swindle’s night in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: The chilling moment I’ll remember from murder detective David Swindle’s night in Aberdeen

Murder: A Search for the Truth with David Swindle was a treat for Aberdeen's biggest true crime fans.

Murder detective David Swindle offered Aberdeen true crime fans a fascinating insight into his work.
Murder detective David Swindle offered Aberdeen true crime fans a fascinating insight into his work. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Who says Sunday nights have to be cosy?

I was one of scores of Aberdeen crime fans who spent the evening gripped by a grimly fascinating insight into some of the biggest cases to have shocked the country over the last few decades.

Retired detective David Swindle presented Murder: A Search for the Truth at the Lemon Tree.

The intimate setting is perfect for this absorbing talk, while the location in the shadow of the city’s old police HQ feels very fitting.

David Swindle visited Aberdeen to share memories of his hard-hitting career. Image: Supplied

What happened at evening with David Swindle in Aberdeen?

Music from various cop shows fill the air as the audience gradually shuffles in for the event, including the likes of Quincy and Magnum PI.

The TV theme continues as David Swindle greets the Aberdeen crowd shortly after 7.30pm.

Life On Mars was more than just a fictional drama for him. It was his life.

The retired cop greets the Lemon Tree audience. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He explains that, as he started with the police in 1977, he was there in the days when the force was full of real life Gene Hunt types.

And having been in the police for so long, with many years as a senior investigating officer, he has no shortage of tales to tell.

What are the main revelations?

One of the most memorable moments of the show is the chilling warning of how close Scotland came to suffering a major terrorist atrocity in the Glasgow Airport attack.

The 2007 incident is perhaps best remembered these days for the have-a-go heroics of worker John Smeaton.

But David was the lead investigator.

And he issues the sobering reminder that, had it gone to plan, “hundreds or thousands would have been killed”.

David also goes into some squirm-inducing detail on how people who torture animals can go on to kill in later life, with Ian Brady one notable example.

He later brings up a collage of cold case victims, including murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson – telling us that he is “sure it will be solved”.

It also features George Murdoch, the Aberdeen taxi driver murdered by the so-called Cheese Wire Killer more than 40 years ago.

The retired detective last week told us DNA would almost certainly unmask the killer who has left cops baffled for decades. 

David discussed various high-profile cases. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What will I remember most from the David Swindle talk in Aberdeen?

But the evening turns darkest when sadistic Scots killer Peter Tobin is discussed.

David explains how he led the enormously complex Operation Anagram to try and piece together the serial killer’s life and determine how many more murders he committed, following his conviction for slaying Angelika Kluk in Glasgow.

David Swindle at a press conference during the investigation of Angelika Kluk’s killing by Peter Tobin.

Were you at the show? Let us know what you thought in our comments section below

Later, the remains of teenagers Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol, who went missing in 1991, were found buried at one of his former homes in Kent.

“He’s killed lots more people,” David tells the subdued crowd.

A ghoulish collage is projected onto the big screen he stands next to – showing 28 possible “trophies” found at Tobin’s final home before he was caught.

There are watches, rings, brooches and earrings which all once belonged to someone – and hint at a disturbing killing spree which may never be fully understood.

It’s a haunting image, and I’m sure I wasn’t the only one still thinking of it as we headed out into the rainy night after the show.

