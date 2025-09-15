Review: The chilling moment I’ll remember from murder detective David Swindle’s night in Aberdeen

Who says Sunday nights have to be cosy?

I was one of scores of Aberdeen crime fans who spent the evening gripped by a grimly fascinating insight into some of the biggest cases to have shocked the country over the last few decades.

Retired detective David Swindle presented Murder: A Search for the Truth at the Lemon Tree.

The intimate setting is perfect for this absorbing talk, while the location in the shadow of the city’s old police HQ feels very fitting.

What happened at evening with David Swindle in Aberdeen?

Music from various cop shows fill the air as the audience gradually shuffles in for the event, including the likes of Quincy and Magnum PI.

The TV theme continues as David Swindle greets the Aberdeen crowd shortly after 7.30pm.

Life On Mars was more than just a fictional drama for him. It was his life.

He explains that, as he started with the police in 1977, he was there in the days when the force was full of real life Gene Hunt types.

And having been in the police for so long, with many years as a senior investigating officer, he has no shortage of tales to tell.

What are the main revelations?

One of the most memorable moments of the show is the chilling warning of how close Scotland came to suffering a major terrorist atrocity in the Glasgow Airport attack.

The 2007 incident is perhaps best remembered these days for the have-a-go heroics of worker John Smeaton.

But David was the lead investigator.

And he issues the sobering reminder that, had it gone to plan, “hundreds or thousands would have been killed”.

David also goes into some squirm-inducing detail on how people who torture animals can go on to kill in later life, with Ian Brady one notable example.

He later brings up a collage of cold case victims, including murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson – telling us that he is “sure it will be solved”.

It also features George Murdoch, the Aberdeen taxi driver murdered by the so-called Cheese Wire Killer more than 40 years ago.

The retired detective last week told us DNA would almost certainly unmask the killer who has left cops baffled for decades.

What will I remember most from the David Swindle talk in Aberdeen?

But the evening turns darkest when sadistic Scots killer Peter Tobin is discussed.

David explains how he led the enormously complex Operation Anagram to try and piece together the serial killer’s life and determine how many more murders he committed, following his conviction for slaying Angelika Kluk in Glasgow.

Were you at the show? Let us know what you thought in our comments section below

Later, the remains of teenagers Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol, who went missing in 1991, were found buried at one of his former homes in Kent.

“He’s killed lots more people,” David tells the subdued crowd.

A ghoulish collage is projected onto the big screen he stands next to – showing 28 possible “trophies” found at Tobin’s final home before he was caught.

There are watches, rings, brooches and earrings which all once belonged to someone – and hint at a disturbing killing spree which may never be fully understood.

It’s a haunting image, and I’m sure I wasn’t the only one still thinking of it as we headed out into the rainy night after the show.

