Insch railway station’s Victorian charm comes at a cost to passengers – so who’s going to foot the bill?

Complaints about access to Insch railway station have been voiced loudly for decades – and as yet another petition gathers pace, questions are being asked about why it’s taking so long and who is responsible.

The local Conservative MP blames Network Rail, but an investigation into the red tape and complex structure shows it’s not as simple as that…

Why is Insch train station a problem?

It all comes down to the Victorian engineering which left the village with an attractive station and traditional bridge.

While other stations got lifts and other subtle improvements in modern times, Insch remains stuck in a stubborn group of stations effectively off limits for regular travel in both directions if you’re in a wheelchair, have reduced mobility or push a pram.

As far back as 2007, local campaigners were being featured in P&J stories already fed up calling for changes.

At the time, they were told it could be six years from then to see improvements.

Promises were made but nothing happened.

Hopes were raised in 2021 but again hit the buffers.

That one cost nearly £40,000 for “appraisal studies” but no solution.

Latest application derailed

Another application was put forward in 2022 but it failed in a heavily over-subscribed UK-wide process in May 2024.

That date is notable because the Tory government was in power at Westminster, where the decision on funding applications was determined by the UK Department for Transport.

This summer, Gordon and Buchan Tory MP Harriet Cross made a public appeal for improvements.

Elected since summer 2024, she is calling for the SNP Government and Network Rail to get on with it.

“I hope my petition can underline the sheer strength of feeling amongst rail users at Insch,” she said.

Can’t the Scottish Government just do it?

Transport Scotland – part of the Scottish Government – nominated Insch among 15 stations for UK Access for All funding in 2022.

Inverurie got some help, but not Insch.

A spokesman for the agency said full devolution of rail powers is needed to improve the railway.

“Where there is limited accessibility, people requiring assistance can request support from ScotRail staff,” the spokesman said.

“Where there is no disabled access at a particular station, passengers can make arrangements with ScotRail for taxi transportation to and from the nearest manned station.”

In the case of Insch, that means organising a 10-mile taxi ride to the nearest one in Inverurie instead of the station by your door.

It’s also the case the Scottish Government funded step-free access at Carstairs station in the central belt last year, suggesting there are other ways around this.

However, Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said Tories are trying to “hoodwink” voters about a problem they could have addressed.

“Since it was the Tory Westminster government that turned down the funding, maybe Ms Cross can do the job she was elected to do as an opposition MP at Westminster – challenge the Westminster government on the floor of the house she sits in,” he said.

Network Rail says try again

The UK railway infrastructure is managed by Network Rail, not bodies such as ScotRail which operate trains.

Explaining the maze of bureaucracy, a Network Rail spokesperson said: “Accessibility improvements across Britain are funded by the Department for Transport and, in Scotland, delivered by Network Rail in partnership with Transport Scotland.

“We work closely with both governments, local authorities and train operators to assess station accessibility and carry out upgrades wherever possible to better serve our customers.

“We’re always open to engaging with local communities to better understand their needs and explore opportunities for improvement.”

But that engagement does not mean anything will happen soon.

Another decade of waiting

Regional transport group Nestrans, which oversaw detailed proposals for changes at the station, estimates it could be done for £2.3m. The group noted in a meeting last year that is “clearly a disappointment” the proposal failed, and it will continue to press the case.

In a response to the Conservatives, Network Rail said: “We would be pleased to consider Insch station as a potential nomination for the next tranche of Access for All funding, which would be delivered during the next Control Period – our five-year funding period – which runs from 2029 to 2034.”

That would mean waiting up to another decade for improvements.