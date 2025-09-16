Police reveal how they will clamp down on Aberdeen 20mph speeders – ‘where necessary’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police reveal how they will clamp down on Aberdeen 20mph speeders – ‘where necessary’

Road policing inspector Steve Manson has lifted the lid on how his team plans to stop speeders in the newly lowered streets.

Steve Manson has warned people not to speed in the Aberdeen 20mph zones.
Steve Manson has warned people not to speed in the Aberdeen 20mph zones. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Police chiefs have revealed how they plan to enforce Aberdeen’s new 20mph roads, as they lift the lid on just how roads will be prioritised.

Road policing inspector Steve Manson has opened up on how he plans to address the new initiative, which will see hundreds of roads across the city slashed from 30mph to 20mph.

This comes after fears from councillors that police “already aren’t giving any priority whatsoever” to current 20mph zones.

The new rules came into effect at the end of August. However, they won’t be enforced until next year.

Carden Place.
Sections of Carden Place have been reduced to 20mph under the scheme. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Insp Manson has now stressed that this enforcement will only be “undertaken when considered necessary” at prioritised streets.

How will police enforce Aberdeen 20mph roads?

Last week, SNP-turned-independent councillor Alex Nicoll queried the whole point of the scheme, asking: “We have spent £1 million, and if it’s not going to be enforced, where are we?”

But police chiefs have now assured him that this is not the case.

Insp Manson said that he and his team are “firmly committed” to cracking down on speeders to “reduce casualties on roads across Aberdeen”.

Inspector Steve Manson (left) says his team will be on patrol to catch speeders in the city. Image: Darrell Benns/DC ThomsonPictured on 28/10/2016
Inspector Steve Manson, left, says his team will be on patrol to catch speeders in the city. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He added that officers on the beat are the “most visible tactic”, with safety camera deployments the preferred method.

“We have dedicated intelligence-led patrols on targeted routes to take action against dangerous drivers,” Insp Manson warned.

Which roads will be enforced?

With hundreds of new 20mph roads across Aberdeen soon falling into his scope, the top roads cop has admitted that he will have to pick and choose which streets to focus on.

“Deployment of resources must prioritise sites which represent the greatest risk and is only undertaken where considered necessary and in the interest of casualty reduction,” Insp Manson explained.

These would be whittled down to sites where previous crashes have taken place in which speed has been a major factor.

More than 700 streets across Aberdeen have became 20mph zones. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson 02/09/25

Areas with “vulnerable road users” are also in his sights, such as streets near schools or busier roads.

The roads officer added: “The dangers of speeding are well-known.

People who speed not only put themselves at risk but also other members of the public, and drivers should take responsibility for their own actions when they get behind the wheel.”

