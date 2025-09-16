Police reveal how they will clamp down on Aberdeen 20mph speeders – ‘where necessary’

Police chiefs have revealed how they plan to enforce Aberdeen’s new 20mph roads, as they lift the lid on just how roads will be prioritised.

Road policing inspector Steve Manson has opened up on how he plans to address the new initiative, which will see hundreds of roads across the city slashed from 30mph to 20mph.

This comes after fears from councillors that police “already aren’t giving any priority whatsoever” to current 20mph zones.

The new rules came into effect at the end of August. However, they won’t be enforced until next year.

Insp Manson has now stressed that this enforcement will only be “undertaken when considered necessary” at prioritised streets.

How will police enforce Aberdeen 20mph roads?

Last week, SNP-turned-independent councillor Alex Nicoll queried the whole point of the scheme, asking: “We have spent £1 million, and if it’s not going to be enforced, where are we?”

But police chiefs have now assured him that this is not the case.

Insp Manson said that he and his team are “firmly committed” to cracking down on speeders to “reduce casualties on roads across Aberdeen”.

He added that officers on the beat are the “most visible tactic”, with safety camera deployments the preferred method.

“We have dedicated intelligence-led patrols on targeted routes to take action against dangerous drivers,” Insp Manson warned.

Which roads will be enforced?

With hundreds of new 20mph roads across Aberdeen soon falling into his scope, the top roads cop has admitted that he will have to pick and choose which streets to focus on.

“Deployment of resources must prioritise sites which represent the greatest risk and is only undertaken where considered necessary and in the interest of casualty reduction,” Insp Manson explained.

These would be whittled down to sites where previous crashes have taken place in which speed has been a major factor.

Areas with “vulnerable road users” are also in his sights, such as streets near schools or busier roads.

The roads officer added: “The dangers of speeding are well-known.

People who speed not only put themselves at risk but also other members of the public, and drivers should take responsibility for their own actions when they get behind the wheel.”

