Drone images show demolition of former Hall and Tawse warehouses in Northfield

Almost half of the former Hall and Tawse joinery warehouses in Northfield have been demolished.

Roman House was used for timber production many years ago. It was home to the Alexander Hall and Son builders, and then latterly Hall and Tawse.

But the joinery factory on Granitehill Road, which had been bought over by Balfour Beatty in 2003, was later shut down.

Real estate firm JTH Holdings wanted to flatten the buildings, saying their age, construction and floor plates were not suitable for “efficient future use”.

The offices and industrial warehouses had mostly been emptied.

After permission was granted on August 27, bulldozers swiftly followed, with the demolition costing around £400,000.

And they are making progress, with two buildings already being torn down and another well on its way.

Drone images taken by our photographer Kenny Elrick show the progress so far.

