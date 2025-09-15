Drone images show demolition of former Hall and Tawse warehouses in Northfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drone images show demolition of former Hall and Tawse warehouses in Northfield

Parts of the former offices and industrial warehouses have already been reduced to rubble.

The former Hall and Tawse joinery warehouses in Northfield are being demolished. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / DJI / Mini 2
The former Hall and Tawse joinery warehouses in Northfield are being demolished. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / DJI / Mini 2
By Lauren Taylor

Almost half of the former Hall and Tawse joinery warehouses in Northfield have been demolished.

Roman House was used for timber production many years ago. It was home to the Alexander Hall and Son builders, and then latterly Hall and Tawse.

But the joinery factory on Granitehill Road, which had been bought over by Balfour Beatty in 2003, was later shut down.

The Hall and Tawse complex at Granitehill Road in 1999.
The Hall and Tawse complex at Granitehill Road in 1999. Image: DC Thomson

Real estate firm JTH Holdings wanted to flatten the buildings, saying their age, construction and floor plates were not suitable for “efficient future use”.

The offices and industrial warehouses had mostly been emptied.

A black and white photo of activity inside the factory, with men moving timber and pallets around.
And a glimpse inside the timber factory. Image: Supplied

After permission was granted on August 27, bulldozers swiftly followed, with the demolition costing around £400,000.

And they are making progress, with two buildings already being torn down and another well on its way.

Drone images taken by our photographer Kenny Elrick show the progress so far. 

The front of the building is still standing, with bulldozers starting up at the back.
The front of the building is still standing, with bulldozers starting up at the back. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
An overhead view of the building, showing half of it demolished.
The site sits close to Aberdeen Treasure Hub. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
An overhead view, showing half of the building demolished.
Almost half the site has been flattened, with the drone image showing the scale of the £400k project. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A view of the flattened area, with full skips and piles of rubble.
Skips dotted around are completely full, with more piles of rubble sitting waiting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The front of Roman House is still standing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The part of the building that is still standing
Half of the huge warehouse has been torn down, with the offices at the front still standing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Did you work at Roman House at any point, or have any memories of the offices? Let us know in our comments section below

