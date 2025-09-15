Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Drone images show demolition of former Hall and Tawse warehouses in Northfield Parts of the former offices and industrial warehouses have already been reduced to rubble. The former Hall and Tawse joinery warehouses in Northfield are being demolished. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / DJI / Mini 2 By Lauren Taylor September 15 2025, 4:00 pm September 15 2025, 4:00 pm Share Drone images show demolition of former Hall and Tawse warehouses in Northfield Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6850383/hall-and-tawse-northfield-demolition/ Copy Link 0 comment Almost half of the former Hall and Tawse joinery warehouses in Northfield have been demolished. Roman House was used for timber production many years ago. It was home to the Alexander Hall and Son builders, and then latterly Hall and Tawse. But the joinery factory on Granitehill Road, which had been bought over by Balfour Beatty in 2003, was later shut down. The Hall and Tawse complex at Granitehill Road in 1999. Image: DC Thomson Real estate firm JTH Holdings wanted to flatten the buildings, saying their age, construction and floor plates were not suitable for “efficient future use”. The offices and industrial warehouses had mostly been emptied. And a glimpse inside the timber factory. Image: Supplied After permission was granted on August 27, bulldozers swiftly followed, with the demolition costing around £400,000. And they are making progress, with two buildings already being torn down and another well on its way. Drone images taken by our photographer Kenny Elrick show the progress so far. The front of the building is still standing, with bulldozers starting up at the back. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson The site sits close to Aberdeen Treasure Hub. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Almost half the site has been flattened, with the drone image showing the scale of the £400k project. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Skips dotted around are completely full, with more piles of rubble sitting waiting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson The front of Roman House is still standing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Half of the huge warehouse has been torn down, with the offices at the front still standing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Did you work at Roman House at any point, or have any memories of the offices? Let us know in our comments section below Read more: Gallery: Aberdeen harbour warehouse comes to life with street food spectacular Images reveal glimpse of new look Union Street as closed stretch reopens New supermarket poised to take over Lidl Lang Stracht building
