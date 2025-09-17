Debate: Should St Machar roundabout be axed to boost Aberdeen bus journeys?

Aberdeen City Council has revealed its latest “bus priority” plan – to replace St Machar’s roundabout with a junction.

The roundabout connects St Machar Drive, School Road and King Street, linking the north of Aberdeen with the city centre.

It already has pedestrian crossings with traffic lights at each of its four arms.

But now, the council has unveiled plans to replace it with a junction, giving buses priority over cars in a bid to cut down on private car use and encourage more folk onto public transport.

This means when a bus approaches the junction the lights will turn green quicker for it to push on faster than other vehicles.

What’s the debate about proposed St Machar roundabout changes?

We revealed the plans last week, and there have been mixed reactions so far.

Many slammed the proposals, asking why more changes are being made for buses when there’s “already bus lanes going to and from the city“.

However, some were more keen for the upgrades, saying it needs replaced.

Now, the local authority has been awarded £50,000 from Transport Scotland to get the work under way.

It is unclear at this stage how much the project will cost, but the funding will get the wheels in motion for detailed designs.

Bosses hope works to replace the busy St Machar roundabout could start as early as next year, if not 2027.

What do you think of the plans?

