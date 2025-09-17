Debate: Should St Machar roundabout be axed to boost Aberdeen bus journeys?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Debate: Should St Machar roundabout be axed to boost Aberdeen bus journeys?

Should the St Machar's roundabout be replaced with a junction to improve bus journeys, or should it be left alone? Let us know in our comments section and our reporter will respond between 12-1pm on Thursday.

By Lauren Taylor
Get involved in our debate on the proposal to scrap the St Machar roundabout. Image: DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council has revealed its latest “bus priority” plan – to replace St Machar’s roundabout with a junction.

The roundabout connects St Machar Drive, School Road and King Street, linking the north of Aberdeen with the city centre.

It already has pedestrian crossings with traffic lights at each of its four arms.

But now, the council has unveiled plans to replace it with a junction, giving buses priority over cars in a bid to cut down on private car use and encourage more folk onto public transport.

This means when a bus approaches the junction the lights will turn green quicker for it to push on faster than other vehicles.

Vehicles using the roundabout near the Spar on the corner of St Machar Drive and King Street. The opposite School Road section leads down towards the beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What’s the debate about proposed St Machar roundabout changes?

We revealed the plans last week, and there have been mixed reactions so far.

Many slammed the proposals, asking why more changes are being made for buses when there’s “already bus lanes going to and from the city“.

However, some were more keen for the upgrades, saying it needs replaced.

Now, the local authority has been awarded £50,000 from Transport Scotland to get the work under way.

Some say the roundabout needs an upgrade, while others would prefer to see it left as it is. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It is unclear at this stage how much the project will cost, but the funding will get the wheels in motion for detailed designs.

Bosses hope works to replace the busy St Machar roundabout could start as early as next year, if not 2027.

What do you think of the plans?

Leave your comments below and I will respond between 12-1pm on Thursday

Conversation