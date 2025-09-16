Plans for Inverurie Starbucks drive-thru revealed – at ‘eyesore’ spot Costa gave up on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans for Inverurie Starbucks drive-thru revealed – at ‘eyesore’ spot Costa gave up on

The coffee shop giant has submitted plans for the site rival had been considering

By Isaac Buchan
The spot earmarked for the potential Inverurie Starbucks.
The spot earmarked for the potential Inverurie Starbucks. Image: Google Maps

Plans have been put in place for a new Starbucks drive-thru in Inverurie.

Perquod Inverurie Ltd aims to build the new coffee shop next to the Aldi off Loco Works Road.

Drawings show how it would follow the standard layout for the chain – with the usual seating area alongside a drive-thru at the north of the site.

The developer says these proposals will fix up the “eyesore” site, which is “detrimental to local amenity”.

The site would be built at the north of the Aldi site. Image: Google Maps

However, the site’s history may prove a stumbling block – with plans for a similar Costa drive-thru abandoned after outrage from locals.

What are the plans for Inverurie Starbucks?

The Seattle-based coffee kingpin aims to move into a newly built store to the north of the site, just next to the Harlaw Bowling Club.

These designs would be very similar to the chain’s outlets in Bridge of Don and Peterhead.

How the new Starbucks could end up looking. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects
How the new Starbucks could end up looking. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

However, the application reveals that preliminary talks with planners over the new Starbucks already don’t bode well for the developer.

Council officials said that the proposals “would not be supported”, and the scheme would be “more likely” to get the go-ahead if the drive-thru was axed.

Perquod Inverurie argues there is no specific policy against drive-thru venues – meaning the other benefits of the plans could help sway the decisions.

Potential Starbucks site has difficult past

Costa had submitted similar plans to build a drive-thru on the site in 2022.

However these were met with fierce backlash from locals – with around 20 letters asking planners to scrap the proposals.

In the end, developers withdrew the plans, and the site has remained empty since.

Previous plans for the site have been met with backlash from locals.

Other drive-thru plans in the town have also suffered a similar fate – with plans for a fast food restaurant at Morrisons also being abandoned following outrage from locals.

Despite this, Perquod Inverurie is fighting its case by saying the Starbucks would “bring about a further improvement to the town centre”.

It added: “It would support its vitality and viability, and will support local living in a highly sustainable location.”

You can view the full plans here.

Read more:

Conversation