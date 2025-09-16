Plans for Inverurie Starbucks drive-thru revealed – at ‘eyesore’ spot Costa gave up on

Plans have been put in place for a new Starbucks drive-thru in Inverurie.

Perquod Inverurie Ltd aims to build the new coffee shop next to the Aldi off Loco Works Road.

Drawings show how it would follow the standard layout for the chain – with the usual seating area alongside a drive-thru at the north of the site.

The developer says these proposals will fix up the “eyesore” site, which is “detrimental to local amenity”.

However, the site’s history may prove a stumbling block – with plans for a similar Costa drive-thru abandoned after outrage from locals.

What are the plans for Inverurie Starbucks?

The Seattle-based coffee kingpin aims to move into a newly built store to the north of the site, just next to the Harlaw Bowling Club.

These designs would be very similar to the chain’s outlets in Bridge of Don and Peterhead.

However, the application reveals that preliminary talks with planners over the new Starbucks already don’t bode well for the developer.

Council officials said that the proposals “would not be supported”, and the scheme would be “more likely” to get the go-ahead if the drive-thru was axed.

Perquod Inverurie argues there is no specific policy against drive-thru venues – meaning the other benefits of the plans could help sway the decisions.

Potential Starbucks site has difficult past

Costa had submitted similar plans to build a drive-thru on the site in 2022.

However these were met with fierce backlash from locals – with around 20 letters asking planners to scrap the proposals.

In the end, developers withdrew the plans, and the site has remained empty since.

Other drive-thru plans in the town have also suffered a similar fate – with plans for a fast food restaurant at Morrisons also being abandoned following outrage from locals.

Despite this, Perquod Inverurie is fighting its case by saying the Starbucks would “bring about a further improvement to the town centre”.

It added: “It would support its vitality and viability, and will support local living in a highly sustainable location.”

You can view the full plans here.

