‘Please don’t let my new teachers lie to me’: Boy’s plea after Kinellar School failed to provide additional support

The family of a 12-year-old boy with complex needs have won their fight against Aberdeenshire Council after being denied vital classroom support.

Connor McConnachie has a brain malformation and has had epilepsy since the age of three.

This has resulted in several neurological conditions including ADHD and autism.

Connor underwent surgery in 2024 which led to complications.

His dad, Stephen McConnachie, shared he lost feeling down one side of his body.

While Connor worked hard to regain feeling, he still requires additional support at school.

Mr McConnachie said: “We had reports from the doctors making recommendations for Connor while he was at school. We shared that with the school but they just weren’t interested.

“They wouldn’t offer Connor support and they were being as awkward as they could.”

Connor denied support at Kinellar School

Connor’s parents tried numerous times to get the support he needed at Kinellar School, which he has attended for the past five years.

Finally, the deputy head teacher, who was filling in for the head teacher, put support in place.

Mr McConnachie said: “This really did have a huge impact on Connor, not just school, but he became an overall happier boy.

“He was no longer worried about school and he was able to sleep well at home.

“Although we were promised that it would continue, the headteacher then returned and removed all the support.”

Aberdeenshire Council received a solicitor’s letter from the family, which went ignored.

This left them with no choice but to request a co-ordinated support plan (CSP) for Connor.

Lodged in December 2024, the council had 16 weeks to comply, however, there was no plan in place by March 2025.

A CSP is a legally binding document for children requiring significant additional support to achieve their long-term educational goals.

Mr McConnachie said: “The council just dragged the whole thing out, so we had no choice but to take the case to tribunal.

“They were just playing games with us. The day before a hearing at the tribunal, the council provided the CSP.

“Our whole case was based on the fact they hadn’t provided a CSP.”

Council submitted support plan last minute to the tribunal

However, he says the CSP contained very little information, so they amended their case to dispute the contents of the CSP.

During this time, Connor continued to go without additional support as a pupil of Kinellar School.

The tribunal was held at the end of August and on September 5, the tribunal sided with the McConnachie family.

In their decision, it was concluded Aberdeenshire Council “did not prepare the CSP within the statutory deadline”.

The council was then ordered to “review and revise” their CSP policies to avoid similar failures in the future.

The tribunal also put together recommendations for Connor’s CSP, which should be implemented within two weeks of their decision.

The council was also found to have breached Article 23 of the UN Convention on Rights of a Child (UNCRC), which promotes equal protections for disabled children.

During this time, Connor had started his early transition into Kemnay Academy, so Mr McConnachie wanted them to be involved. Once again, the council declined.

Mr McConnachie claimed the council and the school were running out the clock until he was in secondary school.

The whole ordeal has “shattered Connor’s confidence”, he says.

Connor says he cannot trust his teachers because of the ordeal

“It’s affected his trust in school and during the tribunal he told them that he didn’t trust teachers any more because they would be lying to him and about him.

“He told the tribunal ‘please make sure my new teachers don’t lie to me’.

“Many nights we would have Connor lying in our bed crying.”

The tribunal transcript read: “The child feels he cannot trust the head teacher in primary school.

“He feels she didn’t tell the truth about him. Connor feels he can’t trust teachers any more as he didn’t get the support in primary school.

“He wants to be able to trust teachers and trust any new friends he meets at secondary school. So far, things have been going well at secondary school.”

Connor has been at Kemnay Academy for three weeks and there has been some support in place, however, more is needed.

Mr McConnachie added: “I’m disappointed that the council and the school have just ignored the decision from the tribunal.

“It’s been found they did wrong but still have refused to acknowledge this. I think at the very least Connor and ourselves deserve an unreserved apology and assurance they take these findings seriously.”

The council has until September 19 to submit an updated CSP for Connor.

A council spokesperson said: “We note the outcome of the tribunal and have reviewed and revised our policies and procedures in relation to co-ordinated support plans.”