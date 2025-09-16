Council ‘could take legal action’ over use of student halls as Aberdeen asylum seeker accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council ‘could take legal action’ over use of student halls as Aberdeen asylum seeker accommodation

It comes as the first asylum seekers moved into halls in Aberdeen last week.

Student halls in Don Street in Old Aberdeen are being looked at for asylum housing by the Home Office - and the city council could be poised to challenge the plans in court. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Student halls in Don Street, in Old Aberdeen, could soon be used to house asylum seekers. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Expert lawyers are being sounded out on a Hail Mary that could lead to a legal challenge over the Home Office’s use of Aberdeen student halls for asylum accommodation.

The first dozens, who’d been left in asylum hotels in Aberdeen and Westhill for years, were moved into the Farmers Hall Lodge flats last week.

It’s understood the UK Government is eyeing up similar accommodation in Old Aberdeen for the same thing.

But The Press and Journal can reveal the city has drafted in experts to scour the title deeds of the Don Street halls in a last-ditch effort to stop the move-in.

We reveal:

  • Why council top brass have concluded that the plans don’t breach planning rules, as claimed by the authority’s SNP co-leader
  • How decades-old title deeds could instead hold the key in the potential legal challenge
  • And what the title deed states the building can “only” be used for
  • Why an expert solicitor thinks the council has a chance of successfully stopping the Don Street premises being used

Could Aberdeen asylum accommodation plan lead to legal action?

The challenge could end up with the Land Tribunal should it escalate.

For weeks, council chiefs have been telling us that planning law could hinder the Home Office’s plans for Don Street.

The Don Street halls in Old Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

The buildings were granted planning permission on the basis they were student accommodation.

So what is the latest?

But we have now been told the council planners have ruled that owners Boudicca Two Ltd don’t need planning permission to change how they use the buildings on the scenic, cobbled street.

That argument has been the basis of complaints by leading SNP figures in the city, including council co-leader Christian Allard and Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart.

Both have hit out at the Home Office and its contractor Mears for “running roughshod” over planning law, while trying to emphasise Aberdeen is welcoming of asylum seekers.

Council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Now, a council spokeswoman has confirmed the body’s in-house planning experts don’t think the argument holds water.

“The rationale is that there will be no material change in planning terms between their operation as student accommodation or as dispersal accommodation,” she told us.

But could the title deed hold key to Aberdeen’s asylum battle with the Home Office?

Having exhausted avenues as the planning authority, Aberdeen City Council has now pulled the cord on building a legal challenge based on a decades-old proviso in the Don Street title deeds.

City of Aberdeen District Council (which became Aberdeen City Council in 1996) is mentioned in the deed, and council chiefs are exploring what control that might afford them over the land, despite its sale to Boudicca Two.

The flats in Old Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Boudicca Two is headquartered in the Isle of Wight, and run by London-based Clearbell Property Partners III GP Limited Liability Partnership, a child company of real estate investment firm Clearbell Capital.

Boudicca Two bought up a number of properties in Aberdeen as part of a £32.9 million deal in September 2022, including the halls at Don Street and Farmers Hall Lodge.

But a burden in the Don Street deed outlines that the buildings on the land should be built as accommodation only for use of students and staff of Aberdeen University.

Aberdeen University main entrance.
Should the buildings only be used in conjunction with Aberdeen University? Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

So how confident is the council in this ploy?

Seemingly a last resort as the city grapples for control in its ongoing struggle with the Home Office, chiefs don’t appear optimistic it will come to anything though.

The council spokeswoman told us: “Questions about the existence, scope and enforceability of any title condition are legal matters determined by the terms of the deeds and current law, and are separate from any planning determination.

“Based on the council’s review of the burden, and a range of different factors and considerations that affect this, we believe that the burden is most likely unenforceable.

“But we are seeking legal advice.”

The student flats. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

It comes as a leaked email confirms plans to increase the number of asylum seekers being housed in Aberdeen from about 350 to nearly 800. 

What does expert say on legal action over Aberdeen asylum plan?

One solicitor, who spoke to The P&J anonymously as they didn’t want to step into the heated asylum debate, was confused by the cash-strapped local authority spending money on legal advice – if it doesn’t own land nearby.

Burdens can only be enforced by neighbours, who can successfully demonstrate that the proposed use of the land would cause “material detriment to the value or enjoyment” to their property.

Taxis seen picking up men at the former Patio Hotel at Aberdeen beach on Friday morning. Image: DC Thomson

But they gave the burden – whoever might be able to enforce it – more weight: “There is a burden and the proposed use would certainly appear to breach the title deeds.

“It would be the land owner, Boudicca Two, that would be in breach of the deeds, not the Home Office.

“The question would be to Aberdeen University or Aberdeen City Council, as the benefitted property owners, as to whether they would enforce it.

“It would require willingness from owners of the surrounding properties to raise a legal action that may not be forthcoming.

“And they would need to show they have not allowed the burden to go unenforced for a prolonged period of time.”

Aberdeen University, also named in the burden, was asked to comment on the idea of launching legal action to stop the asylum housing plan.

Attempts have also been made to contact Boudicca Two, through Clearbell Capital.

