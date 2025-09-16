Council ‘could take legal action’ over use of student halls as Aberdeen asylum seeker accommodation

Expert lawyers are being sounded out on a Hail Mary that could lead to a legal challenge over the Home Office’s use of Aberdeen student halls for asylum accommodation.

The first dozens, who’d been left in asylum hotels in Aberdeen and Westhill for years, were moved into the Farmers Hall Lodge flats last week.

It’s understood the UK Government is eyeing up similar accommodation in Old Aberdeen for the same thing.

But The Press and Journal can reveal the city has drafted in experts to scour the title deeds of the Don Street halls in a last-ditch effort to stop the move-in.

We reveal:

Why council top brass have concluded that the plans don’t breach planning rules, as claimed by the authority’s SNP co-leader

How decades-old title deeds could instead hold the key in the potential legal challenge

And what the title deed states the building can “only” be used for

Why an expert solicitor thinks the council has a chance of successfully stopping the Don Street premises being used

Could Aberdeen asylum accommodation plan lead to legal action?

The challenge could end up with the Land Tribunal should it escalate.

For weeks, council chiefs have been telling us that planning law could hinder the Home Office’s plans for Don Street.

The buildings were granted planning permission on the basis they were student accommodation.

So what is the latest?

But we have now been told the council planners have ruled that owners Boudicca Two Ltd don’t need planning permission to change how they use the buildings on the scenic, cobbled street.

That argument has been the basis of complaints by leading SNP figures in the city, including council co-leader Christian Allard and Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart.

Both have hit out at the Home Office and its contractor Mears for “running roughshod” over planning law, while trying to emphasise Aberdeen is welcoming of asylum seekers.

Now, a council spokeswoman has confirmed the body’s in-house planning experts don’t think the argument holds water.

“The rationale is that there will be no material change in planning terms between their operation as student accommodation or as dispersal accommodation,” she told us.

But could the title deed hold key to Aberdeen’s asylum battle with the Home Office?

Having exhausted avenues as the planning authority, Aberdeen City Council has now pulled the cord on building a legal challenge based on a decades-old proviso in the Don Street title deeds.

City of Aberdeen District Council (which became Aberdeen City Council in 1996) is mentioned in the deed, and council chiefs are exploring what control that might afford them over the land, despite its sale to Boudicca Two.

Boudicca Two is headquartered in the Isle of Wight, and run by London-based Clearbell Property Partners III GP Limited Liability Partnership, a child company of real estate investment firm Clearbell Capital.

Boudicca Two bought up a number of properties in Aberdeen as part of a £32.9 million deal in September 2022, including the halls at Don Street and Farmers Hall Lodge.

But a burden in the Don Street deed outlines that the buildings on the land should be built as accommodation only for use of students and staff of Aberdeen University.

So how confident is the council in this ploy?

Seemingly a last resort as the city grapples for control in its ongoing struggle with the Home Office, chiefs don’t appear optimistic it will come to anything though.

The council spokeswoman told us: “Questions about the existence, scope and enforceability of any title condition are legal matters determined by the terms of the deeds and current law, and are separate from any planning determination.

“Based on the council’s review of the burden, and a range of different factors and considerations that affect this, we believe that the burden is most likely unenforceable.

“But we are seeking legal advice.”

It comes as a leaked email confirms plans to increase the number of asylum seekers being housed in Aberdeen from about 350 to nearly 800.

What does expert say on legal action over Aberdeen asylum plan?

One solicitor, who spoke to The P&J anonymously as they didn’t want to step into the heated asylum debate, was confused by the cash-strapped local authority spending money on legal advice – if it doesn’t own land nearby.

Burdens can only be enforced by neighbours, who can successfully demonstrate that the proposed use of the land would cause “material detriment to the value or enjoyment” to their property.

But they gave the burden – whoever might be able to enforce it – more weight: “There is a burden and the proposed use would certainly appear to breach the title deeds.

“It would be the land owner, Boudicca Two, that would be in breach of the deeds, not the Home Office.

“The question would be to Aberdeen University or Aberdeen City Council, as the benefitted property owners, as to whether they would enforce it.

“It would require willingness from owners of the surrounding properties to raise a legal action that may not be forthcoming.

“And they would need to show they have not allowed the burden to go unenforced for a prolonged period of time.”

Aberdeen University, also named in the burden, was asked to comment on the idea of launching legal action to stop the asylum housing plan.

Attempts have also been made to contact Boudicca Two, through Clearbell Capital.

Read more: