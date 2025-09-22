American businessman’s Towie Barclay Castle revamp approved despite neighbour’s complaints

A wealthy American couple have been given the go-ahead to transform Towie Barclay Castle near Turriff – despite complaints from its nearest neighbour that the ancient structure is “land-locked”.

The stunning building at Auchterless was built in the late 16th century for the chief of Clan Barclay.

After falling into ruin, it was bought by US-born folk singer Marc Ellington and his wife Karen in the 1980s – who carried out a major restoration project.

It was sold after Marc died, and planning documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council revealed the new owners as a notable US pair.

So who are the new Towie Barclay Castle owners – and what do they want to do with it?

Our Planning Ahead round-up went into detail on the proposals in June.

We revealed that James Burba, 70, and his partner Robert Hayes, 66, had set up Towie Barclay Castle Ltd along with Yvonne Corbett, who owns Turin Castle in Angus.

The website Out.com once hailed James and Robert as a “power couple you should know about”.

They plan a string of alterations at the A-listed castle itself along with the carriage house and garden cottage in the expansive grounds.

In the ground floor kitchen, fittings dating back to the 1970s revamp will be replaced, new storage cabinets will be added to the mud room and a “whisky room” would be carved out in the lower hall.

At the carriage house, some changes are proposed to provide catering facilities for “events in the adjacent Assembly Hall”.

And in the garden cottage, an accessible toilet will be created.

Conservation architect David Chouman was commissioned to complete the report on the property, hinting at a need to “focus on the safety and presentation of the castle”.

But there was little information provided on how the owners plan to use it in the future.

Why are neighbours concerned?

Based in Orange County, California, the couple made their fortune by creating “must attend” global conferences for the hotel and tourism industry.

Mr Burba leads the Burba Hotel Network and his pastime sparked some concerns about exactly what the venue could be used for in the future.

Sally Wakeford, who lives at Mains of Towie Barclay, queried the “commercial intentions” for the historic home.

She stressed that, as the castle had served as a residence for the past several decades, special permission would be required to run it for “commercial event-based purposes”.

The rural resident said: “As a directly affected property owner, I have never been notified of any such change, which would have been legally required.

“The applicant’s declaration of the site as ‘residential and events’ conceals their true intended use of the castle, associated buildings and land.”

‘Holidaymakers might have to use my driveway’

But beyond that, she claims that her solicitor contacted Mr Burba and Mr Hayes about “legal restrictions on access to the castle, carriage house, and gardeners cottage” earlier this year.

Essentially, she argued that a spat over a certain strip of land means Towie Barclay Castle is “land-locked”, with the contested strip bordering her private driveway.

She told the council: “There is no express or implied servitude benefiting Towie Barclay Castle, leaving it legally landlocked.

“The castle has no registered access right over my property or to the A947.”

The letter of objection continued: “The applicants’ planning submission implies a significant increase in access demands associated with their proposed commercial use, including events, short-term holiday lets, and general public access…

“The use of my driveway for intensified public or commercial access by event attendees, holidaymakers, staff, or delivery vehicles would constitute a clear breach.”

Would whisky bar lead to late night noise?

Another neighbour, Claire Black, said she was “concerned about the volume of traffic

that will be using the castle entrance via the A947”.

She added: “Visitors to the castle from outwith the area will not be aware of how dangerous this part of the A947 is…

“We have also viewed the plans for the castle and have noticed a whisky bar in the planning. Would this lead to late night noise in the area?

“This would also be a concern as its a lovely quiet neighbourhood and we wouldn’t want it spoiled by late night music, traffic, etc.”

What do you think of the changes at Towie Barclay Castle? Let us know in our comments section below

What did the council decide about the Towie Barclay Castle plans?

Aberdeenshire Council has now approved the Towie Barclay Castle plans.

Officials noted that only “issues which materially affect the fabric, appearance, or

setting of the listed structure” would be taken into account as part of their decision-making process.

This means that the debate around the land is not relevant to their decision.

A report states: “The public comments received in relation to increased traffic, noise from the internal bar, ownership, and rights of access, current use status and boundary representation are not considered material.

“The amendments are viewed positively, with the proposed interventions considered essential to ensuring the building’s longterm preservation.”

Historic Environment Scotland also backed the changes.

You can see the Towie Barclay Castle plans here.

