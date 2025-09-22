American businessman’s Towie Barclay Castle revamp approved despite neighbour’s complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
American businessman’s Towie Barclay Castle revamp approved despite neighbour’s complaints

A wealthy American couple have purchased the Aberdeenshire landmark - and are poised to spruce it up.

To go with story by Rosemary Lowne. Towie Barclay Castle Picture shows; Towie Barclay Castle. Towie Barclay Castle. Supplied by Savills Date; Unknown
By Ben Hendry

A wealthy American couple have been given the go-ahead to transform Towie Barclay Castle near Turriff – despite complaints from its nearest neighbour that the ancient structure is “land-locked”.

The stunning building at Auchterless was built in the late 16th century for the chief of Clan Barclay.

After falling into ruin, it was bought by US-born folk singer Marc Ellington and his wife Karen in the 1980s – who carried out a major restoration project.

It was sold after Marc died, and planning documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council revealed the new owners as a notable US pair.

Marc Ellington at Towie Barclay Castle in 2016. Image: DC Thomson

So who are the new Towie Barclay Castle owners – and what do they want to do with it?

Our Planning Ahead round-up went into detail on the proposals in June.

We revealed that James Burba, 70, and his partner Robert Hayes, 66, had set up Towie Barclay Castle Ltd along with Yvonne Corbett, who owns Turin Castle in Angus.

The website Out.com once hailed James and Robert as a “power couple you should know about”.

A glimpse inside the ancient abode. Image: Savills

They plan a string of alterations at the A-listed castle itself along with the carriage house and garden cottage in the expansive grounds.

In the ground floor kitchen, fittings dating back to the 1970s revamp will be replaced, new storage cabinets will be added to the mud room and a “whisky room” would be carved out in the lower hall.

At the carriage house, some changes are proposed to provide catering facilities for “events in the adjacent Assembly Hall”.

And in the garden cottage, an accessible toilet will be created.

The garden cottage at the site. Image: Savills

Conservation architect David Chouman was commissioned to complete the report on the property, hinting at a need to “focus on the safety and presentation of the castle”.

But there was little information provided on how the owners plan to use it in the future.

Why are neighbours concerned?

Based in Orange County, California, the couple made their fortune by creating “must attend” global conferences for the hotel and tourism industry.

Mr Burba leads the Burba Hotel Network and his pastime sparked some concerns about exactly what the venue could be used for in the future.

Sally Wakeford, who lives at Mains of Towie Barclay, queried the “commercial intentions” for the historic home.

She stressed that, as the castle had served as a residence for the past several decades, special permission would be required to run it for “commercial event-based purposes”.

The rural resident said: “As a directly affected property owner, I have never been notified of any such change, which would have been legally required.

“The applicant’s declaration of the site as ‘residential and events’ conceals their true intended use of the castle, associated buildings and land.”

The massive interior of the castle. Image: Savills

‘Holidaymakers might have to use my driveway’

But beyond that, she claims that her solicitor contacted Mr Burba and Mr Hayes about “legal restrictions on access to the castle, carriage house, and gardeners cottage” earlier this year.

Essentially, she argued that a spat over a certain strip of land means Towie Barclay Castle is “land-locked”, with the contested strip bordering her private driveway.

She told the council: “There is no express or implied servitude benefiting Towie Barclay Castle, leaving it legally landlocked.

“The castle has no registered access right over my property or to the A947.”

A document sent to Aberdeenshire Council arguing about the site being land-locked. 

The letter of objection continued: “The applicants’ planning submission implies a significant increase in access demands associated with their proposed commercial use, including events, short-term holiday lets, and general public access…

“The use of my driveway for intensified public or commercial access by event attendees, holidaymakers, staff, or delivery vehicles would constitute a clear breach.”

Would whisky bar lead to late night noise?

Another neighbour, Claire Black, said she was “concerned about the volume of traffic
that will be using the castle entrance via the A947”.

She added: “Visitors to the castle from outwith the area will not be aware of how dangerous this part of the A947 is…

“We have also viewed the plans for the castle and have noticed a whisky bar in the planning. Would this lead to late night noise in the area?

“This would also be a concern as its a lovely quiet neighbourhood and we wouldn’t want it spoiled by late night music, traffic, etc.”

One of the gardens at the castle. Image: Savills

What do you think of the changes at Towie Barclay Castle? Let us know in our comments section below

What did the council decide about the Towie Barclay Castle plans?

Aberdeenshire Council has now approved the Towie Barclay Castle plans.

Officials noted that only “issues which materially affect the fabric, appearance, or
setting of the listed structure” would be taken into account as part of their decision-making process.

Another look inside Towie Barclay Castle amid plans to breathe new life into the landmark. Image: Savills

This means that the debate around the land is not relevant to their decision.

A report states: “The public comments received in relation to increased traffic, noise from the internal bar, ownership, and rights of access, current use status and boundary representation are not considered material.

“The amendments are viewed positively, with the proposed interventions considered essential to ensuring the building’s longterm preservation.”

Historic Environment Scotland also backed the changes.

You can see the Towie Barclay Castle plans here.

