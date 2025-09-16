Northfield Academy: ‘Radical’ plans for replacement school move forward in bid to ‘end neglect’

Plans for a new Northfield Community Campus in Aberdeen have taken a step forward, as education bosses have vowed to “end neglect” at a time when results are “finally” improving.

Council chiefs are ploughing ahead with plans that would put the academy, primary schools and community facilities under one roof.

A report detailing the costs will now be drawn up over the next few months – and locals will be asked for their input.

Under the plan, Mastrick Library, Northfield Community Centre and the Len Ironside Centre could all be merged together.

Meanwhile pupils from Bramble Brae, Manor Park, Heathryburn, Muirfield, Quarryhill and Westpark could all attend school together.

It is hoped that putting all of the facilities together will help save the local authority millions in running costs per year.

But could quarry cause plans to crumble?

Members of the education committee received an update on the proposal earlier today.

Options already on the table include redeveloping the existing Northfield Academy grounds and playing fields next door.

However, recent studies have revealed that particular site is a former quarry – which could prove to be costly going forward.

Services manager Andrew Jones explained: “There is a risk in terms of abnormal ground conditions, which could add significantly to the cost and timescales for any building that might happen.”

He went on to say that investigations would be carried out to check how viable it would be to develop the site.

Meanwhile, corporate landlord Stephen Booth stated that groups across Northfield will be spoken to in an effort to shape the campus plan.

‘Urgent need’ to replace Northfield Academy

Labour councillor Kate Blake said there was an “urgent need” to replace Northfield Academy due to it having the worrying Raac concrete.

But, she feared that merging 16 community assets into one “super-campus” could be unwise.

She said: “My fear is that in our drive for efficiency and co-location, the connection to the community is lost.”

Mrs Blake asked that safe active travel routes to school were found for potential future pupils, but slammed the council for not carrying out proper engagement with parents and community councils.

Labour asked for the business case to come back to the education committee first before being decided in the 2026/27 budget next March.

She explained: “We don’t know the site, we don’t know how much it will cost, and we don’t know how many primary schools might shut.

“We don’t know what community facilities will be merged into the mega campus.”

Northfield Community Campus a ‘radical new vision’ for area

However, councillor Martin Greig urged the committee to press on with the proposal, claiming the community campus would be a “radical new vision” for Northfield.

He also stressed that residents need to have their say to help mould the development to ensure it meets their needs.

“What we have before us is an excellent opportunity to upgrade crumbling school buildings in Northfield,” he said.

“It’s well known that Northfield Academy itself has Raac and requires considerable investment to upgrade it.

“Northfield has suffered from neglect… But things are turning around and attainment levels are finally starting to rise.”

The Lib Dem member added: “I think it’s important that we move forward with this project and achieve something visionary for the 21st Century for Northfield.”

It comes months after we revealed how new head Craig McDermott has helped to turn the school around since taking over.