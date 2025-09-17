Developer backtracks on threat to bulldoze Aberdeen’s Loirston House as flats plan approved on appeal

Plans to turn abandoned Loirston House into specialist housing have been approved after an appeal – saving it from demolition at the 11th hour.

Developer Ittan Rose previously told The P&J that he was “close to giving up” on the plans after being refused by council planning officers.

But now, the former Altens office blocks have been granted permission to be converted into bariatric flats after councillors overturned the official verdict.

Concerns had previously been raised that the site was in an unsuitable area for housing, due to the surrounding industrial buildings and dual carriageway.

However, elected members said that the need to stop “the continued demolition of buildings” across Aberdeen outweighed this.

What are the plans for Loirston House?

Owners CTL Estates had originally planned to bulldoze the Altens building, which was costing the company “well in excess” of £100,000 a year to sit empty.

But the Manchester-based developers had a change of heart in March, and looked at converting some of the site into specialist bariatric housing for people with obesity.

Bariatric issues can include those with genetic conditions, or those suffering from mental health problems – with there currently being a major shortage of this kind of housing in the north-east.

Drawings show how the former office blocks would be converted into a total of 24 flats – with nine of them earmarked for this specialist need.

Planning department officials previously complained that putting a residential development in the middle of a more industrial-focused area was “contrary to the aims” of planning policy.

They also said that putting it next to a dual carriageway wasn’t a great idea.

But the firm behind the plans wasn’t going to take this rejection lightly.

‘We don’t want to see the continued demolition of buildings’

CTL Estates appealed the original decision, with the hearing taking place earlier this week.

Developers pushed the point that Aberdeen was in dire need for this type of housing.

They even argued that these plans would end up reducing the much-publicised long waiting times at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Councillor Neil Copeland argued that Loirston House was “unsuitable” for the development, and raised concerns about the sizes of the flats being too small.

However, Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton was in favour of the plans, saying: “It’s got reasonable amenities…

“It’s got a nice little woodland next to it, the access to public transport is good.

“It is set back from the road. There’s an Aldi on the corner, there’s a pub across the road, there’s a number of properties on Wellington Road.

“What I don’t want to see is the continued demolition of buildings, particularly when they have to pay business rates etc.”

What was Loirston House decision?

In the end, councillors voted through the plans three to one, much to the delight of the team behind Loirston House.

The architect behind the proposals, Bradley Craig, said it will add “great value to the lives of its residents, as well as the broader community”.

“The benefits of brownfield development are many, and this scheme will further regenerate the area,” he added.

The plans were attached with the caveat that a signal crossing be installed on Hareness Road and Wellington Road.

