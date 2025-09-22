Banchory architect in row with council over plans for modern home with ‘rooftop greenhouse’

A Banchory architect has gone to the Scottish Government amid a row over plans for a modern family home, complete with rooftop terrace.

But first, we start with plans to change up a former guesthouse in Aberdeen’s Ferryhill.

Aberdeen guest house to become short-term lets

The Antrim Guest House on the corner of Crown Street and Springbank Terrace closed after the decline of the oil industry.

In 2022, the previous owner Kevin Coronel submitted plans to turn the guesthouse into three flats.

Architects at the time said: “The building had operated as a guest house for around 20 years prior.

“The property is currently occupied solely by the building owner and former guesthouse operator.

“He has actively been trying to sell the property for a couple of years without success.”

However, these plans were later refused by council officers.

But now, new owner Bryan Mallon wants to transform the former B&B into short-term lets.

If the plans go ahead, there will be six small apartments each with a double bed, kitchenette and shower room.

Mr Mallon is proposing guests stay a minimum of three nights, and a maximum of 29.

The check-in will be from 3pm, with an 11am check out – and keys will be left in a key box.

Ferryhill School plans progress

Nearby, demolition has started on buildings at Ferryhill School as plans to give it a huge £17.1m makeover progress.

The school on Caledonian Road was deemed “not fit for purpose”, and has been on Aberdeen City Council’s to-do list for years.

It has 15 classrooms, two nursery rooms, a library, a general purpose room and a gym hall.

But city officials agreed it was in need of a facelift, especially as more and more pupils were enrolling.

The dinner hall was too small for the growing roll, and space for PE was lacking as were the nursery facilities and access to outdoor play areas.

Officers submitted plans for an an extension to be built, as well as alterations and refurbishment to be carried out on the school – including modern dining facilities and a double court PE hall.

A substation could be also built, as well as a multi-use games area.

The council has started work to demolish the annex, janitor’s accommodation and linked corridor to make way for the improvements.

Inverurie garage with rotting timbers and asbestos roof replaced without permission

In Inverurie, Tracey Sharp replaced her “dilapidated” garage in 2024.

The timbers were rotting, and there was a significant structural lean in the external walls due to its age, construction and lack of maintenance.

And the roof of the outbuilding was made from corrugated asbestos.

The owner believed that no formal planning permission was required to replace it.

However, council planners have since said it is needed because the garage is outside the land immediately surrounding the house.

The new garage was designed and built to replace the exact footprint of the original one.

Her architects argue that the replacement garage does not cause any “additional overshadowing or privacy issues” to neighbours.

They said: “The design, materials and colours of the replacement garage are reflective of the original garage, the existing dwelling and neighbouring garage.”

Aberdeenshire Council is now considering the proposal – and could force the homeowner to undo the work.

Fife Arms to create an extra room to meet growing Braemar visitor demand

Meanwhile, in Braemar, the owners of luxury hotel Fife Arms have been busy planning more works.

Iwan and Manuela Wirth want to convert an existing family room on the first floor into an additional bedroom.

The B-listed building has had many additions and alterations over the years since it opened in 2018 – including a four-year refurbishment.

Now, the owners want to convert an old family room into a bedroom – including a new shower room, bath, built-in wardrobe and bar.

There are already 46 rooms at the hotel, but the owners say there’s an increase of visitors coming to the area – and they want to meet the growing demand.

Architects say this room was altered already during previous works, and there will be no change to the external building.

The report read: “Visitor numbers are up in the area as a whole and the Fife Arms continues to welcome visitors – whether paying guests or not – eager to explore the hotel’s unique stage set and its extraordinary collection of art.

“This additional bedroom will allow more guests to stay in the hotel and meet the demand of increasing visitor numbers.”

The Swiss art dealers recently revealed plans to transform the Braemar Parish Church into a “cultural hub”.

Banchory architect in row with planners over proposal for fancy new house

Finally, an architect has come up against officials in a bid to expand his own property at Easter Beltie, between Banchory and Torphins.

Andrew Macpherson works as a project architect at Deeside-based Moxon, crafting designs for a new HQ for the Cairngorms National Park Authority among other big projects.

Back in December, he submitted proposals to Aberdeenshire Council for a new house.

The proposed Sky House is described as a “personal project” for the Macpherson family, and the new-build would be created in the grounds of their current home.

Their property has a large garden, and additional land across a private access road.

They planned to build their three storey house complete with a rooftop terrace on the additional land.

A report read: “The family’s eldest son named the project ‘Sky House’, symbolising inspiration and aspiration.

“Andrew and Stephanie hope the home will nurture their children’s sense of creativity and connection to their environment.”

What did neighbours think?

Neighbours Duncan and Jude McGowan objected to the proposals, saying the roof terrace would overlook their garden and others.

They also did not think the inclusion of the roof terrace is “either necessary or appropriate” for the location, and that the building would be “very prominent and far taller than any building in the surrounding area”.

The couple argued that the modern building with a flat roof was not in keeping with neighbouring properties which are of a “more traditional style”.

Andrew Cole shared similar concerns about privacy, saying the house would “tower” above neighbouring properties.

He added that the the roof terrace would be “like a lighthouse”, being seen for miles on dark nights.

‘Village desperately needs more homes for local families’

Meanwhile, Bethan Starling, who lives in Torphins, was supportive of the planning application.

After selling her three bedroom house last year, they struggled to find another new home.

The young family of five want to stay in the village, but due to the housing shortage say they may need to look elsewhere – and so they support new houses being built.

She said: “Many of the houses entering the market in this area are of an inappropriate size for a family and the ones that are sell so quickly due to limited availability.

“We are now reluctantly renting in the village at an inflated rate due to the cost of renting in this desirable area. Any new houses coming on to the market should be seen as an asset to the village which desperately needs more homes for local families.”

And Peter Manson, from Upper Burnside, Inverurie, fully supports the application.

He explained that he lives in a timer construction house too – with low energy use.

“We should encourage this type of building in Scotland for a more sustainable future,” he wrote.

Why did Aberdeenshire Council refuse the plan?

However, Aberdeenshire Council threw out the plans in April.

They also said it wasn’t a suitable design for the site, and due to its “detailing and height” was not cohesive with the immediate surroundings.

The decision also stated an “overlooking issue” towards a neighbouring property – “to the detriment of their privacy and amenity”.

What did Banchory architect do next amid row with the council?

Mr Macpherson decided to appeal the decision, and took it to the Scottish Government in June.

In his appeal to officers, the architect pointed out that a new house in Glassel, half a mile from their site, was approved last November.

He also made a passionate appeal, explaining that in the last decade there has been a 15% decline in residents under 65 in the area.

Mr Macpherson, a member of the community council, added that the working age population is now the lowest in Aberdeenshire at 58%.

He said: “The proposal is 20 meters away from the nearest garden and 35 meters away from the nearest house, with mature trees and a road between them.

“There were no objections from neighbours directly adjacent to the site. A drone survey shows that the overlooking objection from an address over 60m away will not be an issue.

“The proposal will not be a detriment area and the reason for refusal appears to be a technical boundary issue – mere meters from where it would otherwise have been supported, and which a recent application was overturned and approved for similar reasons.”

What did the Scottish Government say?

However, the Scottish Government ultimately refused the appeal.

A reporter was assigned to the case, and carried out an unaccompanied inspection of the site.

She said that the proposal is not located within a remote rural area.

The report read: “The appellant, and one letter of support, suggests that the proposal would make a contribution towards local housing needs as it would provide one additional property into the housing market.

“The appellant has provided a draft local place plan for Torphins, but it is not clear to me what contribution the proposal would make to address local housing needs.”

