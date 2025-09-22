Banchory architect in row with council over plans for modern home with ‘rooftop greenhouse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banchory architect in row with council over plans for modern home with ‘rooftop greenhouse’

Meanwhile, demolition has started on Aberdeen's Ferryhill School and an Inverurie woman replaced her garage without planning permission.

By Lauren Taylor
A Banchory architect's appeal family home has been refused by the Scottish Government. Image: DCT Media
A Banchory architect has gone to the Scottish Government amid a row over plans for a modern family home, complete with rooftop terrace.

Meanwhile, demolition has started on Aberdeen’s Ferryhill School as major improvements take shape.

These and more feature in the latest Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the most interesting proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But first, we start with plans to change up a former guesthouse in Aberdeen’s Ferryhill.

Aberdeen guest house to become short-term lets

The Antrim Guest House on the corner of Crown Street and Springbank Terrace closed after the decline of the oil industry.

In 2022, the previous owner Kevin Coronel submitted plans to turn the guesthouse into three flats. 

The Antrim Guest House at 157 Crown Street. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

Architects at the time said: “The building had operated as a guest house for around 20 years prior.

“The property is currently occupied solely by the building owner and former guesthouse operator.

“He has actively been trying to sell the property for a couple of years without success.”

However, these plans were later refused by council officers.

The guest house sits above a beauty salon. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

But now, new owner Bryan Mallon wants to transform the former B&B into short-term lets.

If the plans go ahead, there will be six small apartments each with a double bed, kitchenette and shower room.

Mr Mallon is proposing guests stay a minimum of three nights, and a maximum of 29.

The check-in will be from 3pm, with an 11am check out – and keys will be left in a key box.

Ferryhill School plans progress

Nearby, demolition has started on buildings at Ferryhill School as plans to give it a huge £17.1m makeover progress.

The school has been closed while the works are being carried out. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

The school on Caledonian Road was deemed “not fit for purpose”, and has been on Aberdeen City Council’s to-do list for years.

It has 15 classrooms, two nursery rooms, a library, a general purpose room and a gym hall.

Large areas have been cleared. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

But city officials agreed it was in need of a facelift, especially as more and more pupils were enrolling.

The dinner hall was too small for the growing roll, and space for PE was lacking as were the nursery facilities and access to outdoor play areas.

Parts of the Victorian-built building have been demolished already. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

Officers submitted plans for an an extension to be built, as well as alterations and refurbishment to be carried out on the school – including modern dining facilities and a double court PE hall.

A substation could be also built, as well as a multi-use games area.

Huge skips are filling up with rubble from the school. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

The council has started work to demolish the annex, janitor’s accommodation and linked corridor to make way for the improvements.

Inverurie garage with rotting timbers and asbestos roof replaced without permission

In Inverurie, Tracey Sharp replaced her “dilapidated” garage in 2024.

The timbers were rotting, and there was a significant structural lean in the external walls due to its age, construction and lack of maintenance.

And the roof of the outbuilding was made from corrugated asbestos.

Pictures of the original garage. Image: Eleanor Alexander Architect

The owner believed that no formal planning permission was required to replace it.

However, council planners have since said it is needed because the garage is outside the land immediately surrounding the house.

The new garage was designed and built to replace the exact footprint of the original one.

The new garage. Image: Eleanor Alexander Architect

Her architects argue that the replacement garage does not cause any “additional overshadowing or privacy issues” to neighbours.

They said: “The design, materials and colours of the replacement garage are reflective of the original garage, the existing dwelling and neighbouring garage.”

Aberdeenshire Council is now considering the proposal – and could force the homeowner to undo the work.

Fife Arms to create an extra room to meet growing Braemar visitor demand

Meanwhile, in Braemar, the owners of luxury hotel Fife Arms have been busy planning more works.

Iwan and Manuela Wirth want to convert an existing family room on the first floor into an additional bedroom.

The B-listed building has had many additions and alterations over the years since it opened in 2018 – including a four-year refurbishment.

The family room that owners are looking to change-up. Image: Moxon Architects

Now, the owners want to convert an old family room into a bedroom – including a new shower room, bath, built-in wardrobe and bar.

There are already 46 rooms at the hotel, but the owners say there’s an increase of visitors coming to the area – and they want to meet the growing demand.

Architects say this room was altered already during previous works, and there will be no change to the external building.

The Highlander Suite at the Fife Arms. Image: Moxon Architects

The report read: “Visitor numbers are up in the area as a whole and the Fife Arms continues to welcome visitors – whether paying guests or not – eager to explore the hotel’s unique stage set and its extraordinary collection of art.

“This additional bedroom will allow more guests to stay in the hotel and meet the demand of increasing visitor numbers.”

The Swiss art dealers recently revealed plans to transform the Braemar Parish Church into a “cultural hub”.

Banchory architect in row with planners over proposal for fancy new house

Finally, an architect has come up against officials in a bid to expand his own property at Easter Beltie, between Banchory and Torphins.

Andrew Macpherson works as a project architect at Deeside-based Moxon, crafting designs for a new HQ for the Cairngorms National Park Authority among other big projects.

Back in December, he submitted proposals to Aberdeenshire Council for a new house.

A design image of Sky House. Image: Moxon Architect

The proposed Sky House is described as a “personal project” for the Macpherson family, and the new-build would be created in the grounds of their current home.

Their property has a large garden, and additional land across a private access road.

The design for the modern family living room. Image:  Moxon Architect

They planned to build their three storey house complete with a rooftop terrace on the additional land.

A report read: “The family’s eldest son named the project ‘Sky House’, symbolising inspiration and aspiration.

“Andrew and Stephanie hope the home will nurture their children’s sense of creativity and connection to their environment.”

What did neighbours think?

Neighbours Duncan and Jude McGowan objected to the proposals, saying the roof terrace would overlook their garden and others.

They also did not think the inclusion of the roof terrace is “either necessary or appropriate” for the location, and that the building would be “very prominent and far taller than any building in the surrounding area”.

Some neighbours did not think the wooden cladding fit with the area. Image: Moxon Architect

The couple argued that the modern building with a flat roof was not in keeping with neighbouring properties which are of a “more traditional style”.

Andrew Cole shared similar concerns about privacy, saying the house would “tower” above neighbouring properties.

He added that the the roof terrace would be “like a lighthouse”, being seen for miles on dark nights.

‘Village desperately needs more homes for local families’

Meanwhile, Bethan Starling, who lives in Torphins, was supportive of the planning application.

After selling her three bedroom house last year, they struggled to find another new home.

The young family of five want to stay in the village, but due to the housing shortage say they may need to look elsewhere – and so they support new houses being built.

She said: “Many of the houses entering the market in this area are of an inappropriate size for a family and the ones that are sell so quickly due to limited availability.

“We are now reluctantly renting in the village at an inflated rate due to the cost of renting in this desirable area. Any new houses coming on to the market should be seen as an asset to the village which desperately needs more homes for local families.”

Architects have taken inspiration from this greenhouse for the rooftop terrace – but some neighbours don’t like the sound of the plans. Image: Moxon Architect

And Peter Manson, from Upper Burnside, Inverurie, fully supports the application.

He explained that he lives in a timer construction house too – with low energy use.

“We should encourage this type of building in Scotland for a more sustainable future,” he wrote.

Why did Aberdeenshire Council refuse the plan?

However, Aberdeenshire Council threw out the plans in April.

Aberdeenshire Council refused the plans because of the height and overlooking issue. Image: Moxon Architect

They also said it wasn’t a suitable design for the site, and due to its “detailing and height” was not cohesive with the immediate surroundings.

The decision also stated an “overlooking issue” towards a neighbouring property – “to the detriment of their privacy and amenity”.

What did Banchory architect do next amid row with the council?

Mr Macpherson decided to appeal the decision, and took it to the Scottish Government in June.

In his appeal to officers, the architect pointed out that a new house in Glassel, half a mile from their site, was approved last November.

The plans for the kitchen and dining space. Image: Moxon Architect

He also made a passionate appeal, explaining that in the last decade there has been a 15% decline in residents under 65 in the area.

Mr Macpherson, a member of the community council, added that the working age population is now the lowest in Aberdeenshire at 58%.

Drone shot of the location plan. Image: Moxon Architects

He said: “The proposal is 20 meters away from the nearest garden and 35 meters away from the nearest house, with mature trees and a road between them.

“There were no objections from neighbours directly adjacent to the site. A drone survey shows that the overlooking objection from an address over 60m away will not be an issue.

“The proposal will not be a detriment area and the reason for refusal appears to be a technical boundary issue – mere meters from where it would otherwise have been supported, and which a recent application was overturned and approved for similar reasons.”

What did the Scottish Government say?

However, the Scottish Government ultimately refused the appeal.

A reporter was assigned to the case, and carried out an unaccompanied inspection of the site.

A picture from the reporter’s visit. Image: Scottish Government

She said that the proposal is not located within a remote rural area.

The report read: “The appellant, and one letter of support, suggests that the proposal would make a contribution towards local housing needs as it would provide one additional property into the housing market.

“The appellant has provided a draft local place plan for Torphins, but it is not clear to me what contribution the proposal would make to address local housing needs.”

