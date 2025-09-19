Exclusive: Estate owners clash over Hill of Fare turbines as Glassel accuses Dunecht of ‘vandalising countryside for loads of cash’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Estate owners clash over Hill of Fare turbines as Glassel accuses Dunecht of ‘vandalising countryside for loads of cash’

Two Aberdeenshire estates are in conflict over plans for a wind farm near Banchory.

Sir Moir Lockhead of Glassel Estate. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

The owner of Glassel Estate has accused neighbouring Dunecht Estate of “landowner greed” over plans to make “loads of cash” from a controversial wind farm.

Proposals for turbines on the Hill of Fare have sparked outrage, with hundreds of locals turning out at a recent public meeting in Banchory to voice their fury.

The plan could see 16 turbines, some as tall as 200m, built across the Deeside landmark.

Sir Moir Lockhead, who owns Glassel Estate, has now taken a public stand against the scheme, turning his ire on Dunecht Estate for making its land available for the turbines.

Hill of Fare wind farm
A drone image of the Hill of Fare. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Who is Sir Moir Lockhead?

Sir Moir Lockhead is the former chief executive of transport operator FirstGroup, stepping down from the position in 2011.

In 1996 he was awarded an OBE for services to the bus industry.

He went on to become chairman of the Scottish Rugby Union, carrying out the role from 2011 until 2017.

And Sir Moir also served a four-year term as chair of the National Trust for Scotland, which he held from 2015 until 2019.

Sir Moir Lockhead is fighting the Hill of Fare wind farm plans. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sir Moir and his family bought Glassel Estate 28 years ago, a scenic expanse on the edge of Banchory.

His daughter Claire runs the estate and farm alongside her family.

Sir Moir said he was “privileged” to meet renowned Scottish Conservationist Dick Balharry back when he first purchased the land.

After becoming a close friend and mentor, Dick helped Sir Moir to work out his “key priorities” for Glassel Estate.

This includes “stewardship” of the land, looking after the wildlife and “caring for the community”.

He argues his Dunecht counterparts are now failing to do this.

What did Sir Moir say at the Hill of Fare wind farm public meeting?

Sir Moir turned out at Banchory Town Hall to voice his concerns over the impact on multiple Aberdeenshire communities.

He said: “Dunecht don’t recognise their responsibility for stewardship… It appears they don’t care about the wildlife and how to look after the Hill of Fare.

“And neither do they recognise their duty of care to the community, to make sure whatever they do doesn’t adversely affect the area.

“They seem to be completely at odds with that.”

Sir Moir Lockhead speaking at the Hill of Fare wind farm public meeting at Banchory Town Hall. Image: Scottish Government

‘The Hill of Fare wind farm is environmental vandalism fuelled by landowner greed’

Sir Moir continued: “The long-term public interest of this plan is negative. The upside applies only to the landowner and the developers who are going to make loads of cash.

“We are witnessing here a classic case of a very wealthy landowner trying to cash in on the government’s policy.”

He stressed to the audience: “This Hill of Fare project is environmental vandalism fuelled by absentee landowner greed, and I would expect a fair planning system to protect us from that.”

Scores of people filled the Banchory Town Hall for the public hearing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “This detailed inquiry has shown us many reasons why the Hill of Fare is just the wrong location for a wind farm. It is just not to be there.

“In this rush to get green, and we have to get there, there is a way of doing it… The Hill of Fare wind farm is not the way to do it.”

He called for refusal of the “reckless” plans to “send a clear message to other landowners and other developers that this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated in the future”.

The plans are now being scrutinised by the Scottish Government before a decision in the months ahead.

A view of the Hill Fare from Midmar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What did Dunecht Estate say about the wind farm?

Dunecht Estate spans 53,000 acres and is owned by The Hon Charles Anthony Pearson, who is the younger son of the 3rd Viscount Cowdray.

A spokesperson for Dunecht Estate said: “We understand that there are those who are opposed to the proposed Hill of Fare wind farm, some of whom hold very strong views, and we respect their position.

“There are also supporters, who are often less vocal. Ultimately it will be Scottish ministers who will decide whether to approve the development.

“The Pearson family has been investing in farmland, built property, historic houses, infrastructure, tourism, woodlands and upland habitats in Aberdeenshire for more than 100 years.”

Charles Pearson, of Dunecht Estates. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

‘Rental money will help pay for projects in Aberdeenshire’

The spokesperson stressed: “We have every intention of continuing that investment for many years to come. If consented and built, the wind farm will provide a community benefit package worth £26.4 million over the wind farm’s lifetime.

“The rental income will provide an additional source of revenue for further investment and delivery of new projects on Dunecht Estate, also benefitting the local community.

“Over its lifetime the wind farm could deliver £150 million of economic benefit to the local economy with opportunities for local businesses as well as benefits for the current and future workforce.”

The spokesperson also argued that the Hill of Fare wind farm “would provide clean electricity for over 100,000 homes every year”.

Developer RES has stressed that it is committed to working with the community on the proposals.

