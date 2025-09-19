Exclusive: Estate owners clash over Hill of Fare turbines as Glassel accuses Dunecht of ‘vandalising countryside for loads of cash’

The owner of Glassel Estate has accused neighbouring Dunecht Estate of “landowner greed” over plans to make “loads of cash” from a controversial wind farm.

Proposals for turbines on the Hill of Fare have sparked outrage, with hundreds of locals turning out at a recent public meeting in Banchory to voice their fury.

The plan could see 16 turbines, some as tall as 200m, built across the Deeside landmark.

Sir Moir Lockhead, who owns Glassel Estate, has now taken a public stand against the scheme, turning his ire on Dunecht Estate for making its land available for the turbines.

Who is Sir Moir Lockhead?

Sir Moir Lockhead is the former chief executive of transport operator FirstGroup, stepping down from the position in 2011.

In 1996 he was awarded an OBE for services to the bus industry.

He went on to become chairman of the Scottish Rugby Union, carrying out the role from 2011 until 2017.

And Sir Moir also served a four-year term as chair of the National Trust for Scotland, which he held from 2015 until 2019.

Sir Moir and his family bought Glassel Estate 28 years ago, a scenic expanse on the edge of Banchory.

His daughter Claire runs the estate and farm alongside her family.

Sir Moir said he was “privileged” to meet renowned Scottish Conservationist Dick Balharry back when he first purchased the land.

After becoming a close friend and mentor, Dick helped Sir Moir to work out his “key priorities” for Glassel Estate.

This includes “stewardship” of the land, looking after the wildlife and “caring for the community”.

He argues his Dunecht counterparts are now failing to do this.

What did Sir Moir say at the Hill of Fare wind farm public meeting?

Sir Moir turned out at Banchory Town Hall to voice his concerns over the impact on multiple Aberdeenshire communities.

He said: “Dunecht don’t recognise their responsibility for stewardship… It appears they don’t care about the wildlife and how to look after the Hill of Fare.

“And neither do they recognise their duty of care to the community, to make sure whatever they do doesn’t adversely affect the area.

“They seem to be completely at odds with that.”

‘The Hill of Fare wind farm is environmental vandalism fuelled by landowner greed’

Sir Moir continued: “The long-term public interest of this plan is negative. The upside applies only to the landowner and the developers who are going to make loads of cash.

“We are witnessing here a classic case of a very wealthy landowner trying to cash in on the government’s policy.”

He stressed to the audience: “This Hill of Fare project is environmental vandalism fuelled by absentee landowner greed, and I would expect a fair planning system to protect us from that.”

He added: “This detailed inquiry has shown us many reasons why the Hill of Fare is just the wrong location for a wind farm. It is just not to be there.

“In this rush to get green, and we have to get there, there is a way of doing it… The Hill of Fare wind farm is not the way to do it.”

He called for refusal of the “reckless” plans to “send a clear message to other landowners and other developers that this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated in the future”.

The plans are now being scrutinised by the Scottish Government before a decision in the months ahead.

What do you think about the Hill of Fare wind farm plans? Let us know in our comments section below

What did Dunecht Estate say about the wind farm?

Dunecht Estate spans 53,000 acres and is owned by The Hon Charles Anthony Pearson, who is the younger son of the 3rd Viscount Cowdray.

A spokesperson for Dunecht Estate said: “We understand that there are those who are opposed to the proposed Hill of Fare wind farm, some of whom hold very strong views, and we respect their position.

“There are also supporters, who are often less vocal. Ultimately it will be Scottish ministers who will decide whether to approve the development.

“The Pearson family has been investing in farmland, built property, historic houses, infrastructure, tourism, woodlands and upland habitats in Aberdeenshire for more than 100 years.”

‘Rental money will help pay for projects in Aberdeenshire’

The spokesperson stressed: “We have every intention of continuing that investment for many years to come. If consented and built, the wind farm will provide a community benefit package worth £26.4 million over the wind farm’s lifetime.

“The rental income will provide an additional source of revenue for further investment and delivery of new projects on Dunecht Estate, also benefitting the local community.

“Over its lifetime the wind farm could deliver £150 million of economic benefit to the local economy with opportunities for local businesses as well as benefits for the current and future workforce.”

The spokesperson also argued that the Hill of Fare wind farm “would provide clean electricity for over 100,000 homes every year”.

Developer RES has stressed that it is committed to working with the community on the proposals.

Read more: