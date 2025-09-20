Who owns Aberdeenshire? We reveal north-east’s biggest landowners – from royalty to American millionaires

Aberdeenshire is home to some of the most scenic, not to mention famous, estates in the UK.

But is the image of the aristocratic laird presiding over acres of rolling hills and stately manors still accurate in 2025?

With the help of the Who Owns Scotland? website, we’ve broken down the 10 biggest Aberdeenshire landowners.

Our countdown reveals:

Just how much land in the north-east is owned by King Charles

How much of the region is owned by the Scottish Government

And who is the clan chief that can claim the title of the north-east’s biggest landowner?

10. Christopher and Camille Bently

Kildrummy Estate features a ruined castle, an award-winning restaurant nearby and a former hotel now being turned into a grand home for the owners.

And those proprietors are not what you might traditionally expect.

The American philanthropists Christopher and Camille Bently own both the Glenkindie and Kildrummy Estates – totalling just over 13,000 acres.

This equates to around about the same size as Manhattan in New York City.

This puts them 10th on our list of Aberdeenshire’s biggest landowners.

The pair bought Kildrummy Estate, valued at £11 million, in 2020, which was then followed by their purchase of Glenkindie three years later.

They plan to turn the estate into a “semi-wilderness where dwindling species are revived and protected”.

Their break from tradition was emphasised when they even banned hunting on the grounds.

Mr Bently is one of the brains behind the Burning Man festival in the west of the USA, along with being a patron of many other arts organisations.

He is also the owner of multiple distillery businesses in California.

Camille is the director of the Bently Foundation.

It supports the arts while also taking a stand to protect the environment and wildlife.

9. Glenmuick Estate – and the Walker-Okeover family

Glenmuick Estate finds its place at 9th on the list, with a slightly bigger 13,100 acres.

The grounds have been held by the Walker-Okeover family since 1948, with the current occupier being Sir Andrew Walker-Okeover.

The Courier reported at the time that the estate changed hands after the previous owner had to give it up due to “heavy taxation and high costs”.

New tax laws which came in that year that meant hefty fees for inheriting land after the owner died.

Andrew’s grandfather, Sir Ian Walker, was a great admirer of the north-east.

At one point, he also owned Collieston and Slains Castle.

The aristocrats originally come from Derbyshire in England, with their family seat being at Okeover House in Staffordshire.

He is listed as a director of Okeover Enterprises Ltd, which is said to specialise in “steam and air conditioning supply”, along with “wholesale of other fuels and related products”.

Andrew is also the president of the Ballater Highland Games.

8. Mar Estate – Ramsay family

Another set of family-held grounds is the eighth biggest expanse in Aberdeenshire, as the Mar Estate just outside Braemar comes in at 14,000 acres.

The land, which covers parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire, came into the Ramsay family’s possession in 1959 after being inherited from Princess Alexandra, granddaughter of Edward VII.

Alexander Ramsay of Mar held the estate up until his death in 2000, leading an eventful life before passing on the grounds to his children.

The aristocrat fought in North Africa during the Second World War, losing his right leg during a tank battle in Tunisia.

Alexander married Flora Fraser, Lady Saltoun, in 1956, with the pair residing at Cairnbulg Castle near Fraserburgh.

After his death at the turn of the millennium, the grounds were passed on to his children, with the current Lady Saltoun, Katharine Fraser, and Captain Mark Nicolson now in charge.

7. Dinnet and Kinord Estate – Edward Humphrey

Dinnet and Kinord Estate is another which has been passed down through the years.

The 20,000 acres just north of Ballater came into the hands of the Humphreys following a marriage into another aristocratic family in 1963.

The most recent record of the estate being for sale was in 1897 for a price of £80,000 –£90,000. That’s almost £15 million in today’s money.

Dinnet and Kinord Estates were owned and managed by Marcus Humphrey, a former leader of Grampian Regional Council’s Conservative group, for much of the 20th century.

Documents show that Marcus resigned from the company in 2016, leaving it to his son Edward Humphrey.

Edward is also on the board of the Scottish Fisheries Management, which aims to preserve the country’s salmon and freshwater fish.

6. Glen Tanar Estate – Michael and Claire Bruce

Glen Tanar Estate takes its place at number six on our list with more than 25,000 acres.

The vast grounds are owned by Michael and Claire Bruce, who are the fourth generation of Aberdeenshire landowners to take care of the land.

Michael’s family made their fortune by founding Coats Group in the 19th century, a textile firm now worth £1.5 billion.

His holding in the north-east is roughly the same size as the city of Paris.

The Bruce family have been in possession of Glen Tanar now since 1905, and while the family seem to live a more humble life nowadays, their previous generations were a lot more extravagant.

Michael’s grandfather Thomas Coates was once said to be the second-most eligible bachelor in Britain, behind the Prince of Wales.

His wedding in 1927 to the daughter of a Norwegian shipping magnate was attended by the Crown Prince of Norway and gifts were received from King George V and Queen Mary.

Explore Aberdeenshire’s biggest estates using our interactive map:

5. Dunecht and Birse Estates – Charles Pearson

Reaching the halfway point in our list is The Hon. Charles Pearson, who owns the massive Dunecht and Birse Estates.

His 43,000-acre sprawl stretches from the coast all the way in to Strathdon.

Mr Pearson runs around 70 tenanted farms, along with having 6,000 acres of forestry across his land.

His family also own Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven.

The stately home on the estate, Dunecht House, was sold by Mr Pearson to Scottish business entrepreneur Jamie Oag in 2012 for £1.2 million.

He is also the son of the 3rd Viscount Cowdray, a distant relative of Sir Winston Churchill.

What does King Charles own in Aberdeenshire?

It turns out Aberdeenshire’s most famous landowner is only fourth on the list.

The King has a total of 53,000 acres across the north-east.

The figurative jewel in his crown is Balmoral Estate, which makes up around 80% of his land in Aberdeenshire.

The other 20% is made up of Delnadamph, which lies around 14 miles north from his Scottish retreat.

The royals’ Deeside getaway came into their hands in 1852, when Prince Albert purchased it for Queen Victoria after she fell in love with the grounds during a holiday.

The castle there has been the family’s private residence ever since. Queen Elizabeth passed away there in 2022, with many wondering if she had chosen to spend her final weeks in one of the places she loved the most.

Delnadamph was purchased by the late monarch in 1978 for a reported £750,000, due to Balmoral not having “adequate grouse shooting”.

However, Princess Diana did not take a liking to the lodge, and it was subsequently offered to the Royal Engineers for demolition practice.

The building was indeed demolished in 1988, and only the offices remain.

The then-Duke of Rothsay went on to build a holiday home for himself and Camilla on the estate in 2009.

More recently, the land has now been used to help tackle climate change, as hundreds of acres of peatland damaged by decades of field sports are being repaired.

Scottish peatlands store more than a billion tonnes of carbon and are releasing this into the atmosphere.

Restoration work is under way at the estate, with the project expected to be complete by next year.

How much of Aberdeenshire is government owned?

The Scottish Government is the third-largest landowner in Aberdeenshire.

Government body Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) owns a total of 55,000 acres across the north-east, mainly made up of woodlands.

Some of their prominent holdings include Fetteresso Forrest, Durris Forrest, and even Bennachie.

FLS run a huge part of the Scottish timber industry, along with developing renewable energy schemes and conserving natural beauty spots, such as Aberdeenshire’s highest peak.

Outwith the north-east, they also own the forests surrounding Loch Lomond.

What do the National Trust own in Aberdeenshire?

Coming in at number two is the National Trust for Scotland, which owns 72,000 acres across Aberdeenshire.

The independent charity protects and promotes the country’s natural landscapes, historic sites, and cultural heritage – and is in charge of some of the north-east’s most popular attractions.

Their largest holding in Aberdeenshire is Mar Lodge Estate, which they took over in 1995 and is roughly the same size as the Maldives.

The grounds make up 8% of the Cairngorm National Park and forms Britain’s largest national nature reserve.

Four of the five highest mountains in the country can also be found here.

The history of its ownership follows much of the same as the Mar Estate, also being passed from Princess Alexandra to Alexander Ramsay before being taken on by the charity.

During the Second World War, the Canadian Army occupied the forests to supply timber for the war efforts.

The National Trust for Scotland purchased the land from the Ramsay family mentioned earlier, thanks to help from a number of charities coming together to raise the necessary funds.

At the time, it was rumoured that an anonymous donation of £4.5 million from the then-Duke of Rothesay made the acquisition possible.

However, six years later, it was revealed that the mystery backer was, in fact, Ann Marie Salvesen, a member of the Christian Salvesen shipping dynasty in Leith.

P&J writer Gayle Ritchie visited the picnic cottage loved by Queen Victoria at Mar Lodge Estate in June.

Who is the biggest landowner in Aberdeenshire?

Coming in at number one on the list is the Farquharson clan, who own Invercauld Estate.

Their 84,000 acres stretch all the way from the Devil’s Elbow viewpoint, up as far north to Ballater and Ben Avon.

That’s around 6,000 acres larger than the Mediterranean nation of Malta.

The first records of the Farquharsons owning land on the estate date all the way back to 1539, with the grounds now in control of a trust.

The land is typically passed down to the chief of the Farquharson clan, with the previous being Laird Captain Alwyne Farquharson, who was Scotland’s oldest and longest-serving clan chief.

He assumed the position in 1941 after his aunt, Myrtle Farquharson, was killed in a London bombing raid during the Second World War.

Today, the trust is headed by chief of the clan, Phillip Farquharson, who assumed the role in 2021.

Mr Farquharson previously held a role as a chief financial officer at Milton Keynes City Council before taking on the clan chief moniker.

Braemar Castle, which sits on the grounds, is currently leased to a group of volunteers, who reopened it to the public in 2008.

This Aberdeenshire landowners list was made using data from Who Owns Scotland, created by Andy Wightman.

