Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teen, 18, charged after Summerhill motorbike stop

The 18-year-old male was charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences.

By Ross Hempseed
The motorbike was stopped in Summerhill. Image: Police Scotland.
An 18-year-old male has been charged after being stopped by police while riding a motorbike on the streets of Summerhill in Aberdeen.

Officers caught the teenager on a Sur-Ron motorbike on Monday September 15 in the Summerhill area.

Police had been out on proactive patrols in the area at the time.

Following the traffic stop, the 18-year-old was charged in connection with drugs supply and road traffic offences.

Constable Fletcher from the Community Policing Team said: “We are aware the users of off-road bikes cause issues and distress to local residents and of the dangers they pose to other road users, and we are actively conducting marked and unmarked patrols in an attempt to combat this issue”

Police Scotland ask anyone with information regarding this unwanted behaviour to report via 101, using the online contact us form or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111