Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A recipe for success: Restaurant lease at Waverly Hotel in Peterhead up for grabs

Half a million in annual turnover and a prime Peterhead location - could this be your dream business?

By Shanay Taylor
Outside the Waverly Hotel.
The restaurant lease at Waverly Hotel in Peterhead up for grabs. Image: Brown & McRae.

Fancy running your own thriving restaurant in the heart of Peterhead?

A golden opportunity has just come onto the market at The Waverly Hotel – and it could be the chance of a lifetime for an ambitious foodie entrepreneur.

The much-loved restaurant, tucked inside the landmark hotel on Merchant Street, has been a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike for years.

Now, with the current operator stepping back, a new tenant is invited to take the reins and keep the success story alive.

Image shows the bar area inside the restaurant.
Inside the restaurant at the Waverly Hotel in Peterhead. Image: Brown & McRae.

Half a million in annual turnover  at The Waverly Hotel restaurant

And what a success it is.

According to figures released by Brown & McRae the restaurant currently boasts an average turnover of £10,000 a week, with annual figures topping half a million pounds.

Add to that a ready-made, experienced team of chefs and front-of-house staff – who will transfer over under TUPE regulations.

The restaurant seating inside the hotel.
The restaurant can seat up to 80 diners. Image: Brown & McRae.

Inside, the restaurant seats up to 80 diners in traditional surroundings with neutral decor, wood panelling, and plenty of natural light streaming through the windows.

Recent upgrades include modernised toilet facilities, while downstairs you’ll find a fully fitted commercial kitchen, spacious and well-equipped, ready for service.

Peterhead town centre is just a short stroll away, with ample parking nearby – an ideal location to attract both regulars and passing trade.

A look at the kitchen inside the popular hotel.
The kitchen is fully-equipped and ready to use from day one. Image: Brown & McRae.

The lease, which covers the restaurant and hot drinks service only, is available for £600 per week plus utilities.

With strong turnover, loyal customers and a great location, it’s described as a chance to turn a dream business into a reality.

