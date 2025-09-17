Exclusive: Leaked texts show Aberdeen Tory MSP begging Reform campaigner not to stand in Stephen Flynn target seat

Aberdeen Tory MSP Liam Kerr privately begged a senior Reform UK activist to avoid targeting a key seat in the city and risk splitting his vote where the SNP’s Stephen Flynn is standing.

Leaked texts seen by the Press and Journal reveal a turf war between the Conservatives and Nigel Farage’s party ahead of the Holyrood election next May.

Messages sent to Buchan businessman Conrad Ritchie show Mr Kerr is worried Reform’s rise will scupper his chances of beating Mr Flynn in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

Mr Kerr also questioned why Reform activists wanted to hold party meetings at Mannofield Church, which he attends.

The MSP told Mr Ritchie, described as a friend, that it appeared as if local campaigners for Mr Farage’s party were “parking your tanks right on my lawn in my own church”.

He wrote: “Why Mannofield church again for your meeting next week Conrad?

“Being as it is right in the constituency where I can beat the SNP and Flynn if the vote is not split; but also is the actual church I go to on a Sunday.

“Was that your choice of venue?”

Mr Ritchie replied: “Only because it was available and central for folk coming north south or west.”

‘Mind your own business’

He added: “Actually I felt like saying mind your own business.

“I don’t ask [where] Tories have meetings as I don’t care.”

Mr Kerr responded: “That’s one view.

“The other is you’re parking your tanks right on my lawn in my own church in the area where the splitting the vote will allow the worst possible result for the North East whatever our politics.”

Mannofield Church confirmed to the P&J that two Reform events were booked in error and says it has no plans to host any future party political gatherings.

The leaked row between Mr Kerr and Mr Ritchie comes just days after we revealed Reform was in a row with members-only Kippie Lodge over a cancelled barbecue booking.

Mr Kerr, a regional North East MSP, stood for the Tories in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at the 2021 election.

He finished in second place, about 1,600 votes behind SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll.

It is now the seat where SNP Westminster leader Mr Flynn will run in a bid to switch from Westminster to Holyrood.

Polls suggest Reform is primed to pick up North East MSPs at the next election.

Six former Tories now sit for Reform at council level in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

‘My vote could hold up’

Further messages shared with the P&J show Mr Kerr explaining the parliamentary arithmetic to Mr Ritchie.

“My vote could hold up and in those circumstances I’d beat Flynn and the SNP,” he said.

“If you come into [the constituency] you will get a few votes (you’ll never win that seat) but enough to let Flynn back in.”

He added: “On May 5th do you REALLY want to wake up to Flynn back in in a constituency when we could have got him out?

“I don’t.”

Mr Ritchie told the P&J the Tories “clearly feel threatened” by Reform.

“All I’m looking for is an equal playing field,” he said.

“They see it slightly differently.”

Mr Ritchie, a former Tory supporter, was previously chairman of the party’s Banff and Buchan group.

He later quit after becoming embroiled a racism row.

The Reform campaigner denied any claims he had been “racist or xenophobic”.

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “As every pollster has said, and the last general election demonstrated, a vote for Reform only helps the SNP.

“We know that Nigel Farage is fine with the Nationalists remaining in power, as are those Reform candidates who back independence, but the majority of Scots are desperate to get rid of this failing SNP government.”