Kingswells woman wins fight with council over modern bothy extension ‘for growing family’

A bothy near Kingswells will be extended despite council chiefs initially refusing the plans over fears it would triple its original footprint.

Nicola Webster wanted to add the extra space to Borrowstone Bothy to accommodate her growing family.

She also asked for permission to turn a strip of agricultural farm track into garden ground.

Aberdeen City Council planners had refused the application in June due to the large scale and visual impact of the “dominant” proposal.

And, they said changing the use of greenbelt land would “intensify” the size of the residential site.

However, the application recently went before the local review body in a bid to overturn the decision.

Why was the Kingswells bothy extension needed?

Ms Webster got permission to convert the bothy into a house and add an extension to it back in 2017.

But eight years on she needed more room, with the new space to provide an accessible bedroom, shower room, and an open dining and sitting area.

She had spoken to an architect to see if the layout of the bothy could be altered, however this was not possible.

What did councillors have to say?

After hearing from planners, councillor Marie Boulton voiced her support for the plan and praised its design.

“It’s a tiny bit of land that’s going to be impacted,” she said.

“I don’t think detracts from the greenbelt at all, particularly when you look what’s around it and in front of it.

“They’ve gone out of their way to make it symmetrical with the two different sides of the two buildings being almost mirror images of each other,” she added.

Her thoughts were backed by fellow councillor John Cooke.

He stated: “If you’re driving along that road and you were looking to the side, you wouldn’t be saying, “look at that enormous monstrosity”.

“It’s perfectly compatible and sympathetic to what’s there already.”

It seems their fellow councillors felt the same way as they unanimously agreed to grant the application for the Kingswells bothy extension – and overturn the refusal.