Kingswells woman wins fight with council over modern bothy extension ‘for growing family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kingswells woman wins fight with council over modern bothy extension ‘for growing family’

Nicola Webster wanted to add the extra space to Borrowstone Bothy to accommodate her growing family.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the extension to Borrowstone Bothy near Kingswells. Image: Rachael Walker Architects
An artist impression of the extension to Borrowstone Bothy near Kingswells. Image: Rachael Walker Architects

A bothy near Kingswells will be extended despite council chiefs initially refusing the plans over fears it would triple its original footprint.

Nicola Webster wanted to add the extra space to Borrowstone Bothy to accommodate her growing family.

She also asked for permission to turn a strip of agricultural farm track into garden ground.

Another view of the proposed Borrowstone Bothy extension. Image: Rachael Walker Architects

Aberdeen City Council planners had refused the application in June due to the large scale and visual impact of the “dominant” proposal.

And, they said changing the use of greenbelt land would “intensify” the size of the residential site.

However, the application recently went before the local review body in a bid to overturn the decision.

Why was the Kingswells bothy extension needed?

Ms Webster got permission to convert the bothy into a house and add an extension to it back in 2017.

But eight years on she needed more room, with the new space to provide an accessible bedroom, shower room, and an open dining and sitting area.

The Borrowstone Bothy extension floor plans. Image: Rachael Walker Architects

She had spoken to an architect to see if the layout of the bothy could be altered, however this was not possible.

What did councillors have to say?

After hearing from planners, councillor Marie Boulton voiced her support for the plan and praised its design.

“It’s a tiny bit of land that’s going to be impacted,” she said.

“I don’t think detracts from the greenbelt at all, particularly when you look what’s around it and in front of it.

“They’ve gone out of their way to make it symmetrical with the two different sides of the two buildings being almost mirror images of each other,” she added.

Borrowstone Bothy as it looks today. Image: Rachael Walker Architects

Her thoughts were backed by fellow councillor John Cooke.

He stated: “If you’re driving along that road and you were looking to the side, you wouldn’t be saying, “look at that enormous monstrosity”.

“It’s perfectly compatible and sympathetic to what’s there already.”

It seems their fellow councillors felt the same way as they unanimously agreed to grant the application for the Kingswells bothy extension – and overturn the refusal.

Conversation