Man charged nine months after XL Bully killed Aberdeen mum

A man has been charged more than nine months after an Aberdeen mum was killed by an XL bully.

Michelle McLeod, 41, died at property on Foresterhill Road in Aberdeen on December 7, 2024.

It is understood she sustained fatal injuries from an attack by an XL Bully.

Now, more than nine months after her death, a man has been charged in connection with the incident but not Ms McLeod’s death.

At the scene, police were forced to barricade the dog in the kitchen, before it was eventually euthanised.

Ms McLeod was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident where a woman died following a dog attack in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services were called to a flat in Foresterhill Road around 11.15pm on Saturday December 7 2024.

“A 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”