Revealed: Decade on from Bailey’s stabbing – figures show growing epidemic of violence at Aberdeen schools

Ten years ago, Bailey Gwynne went to Cults Academy and never came home again.

The 16-year-old was stabbed through the heart and died in a corridor during lunch break.

His killer, Daniel Stroud, had bought a knife from Amazon and brought it to school that day. The killing occurred in a row over biscuits.

Stroud was put behind bars after being found guilty of culpable homicide.

The shock incident sparked panic across Aberdeen and beyond – with urgent calls to somehow clamp down on violence among young people.

But in the years that followed, it has become a growing concern in the north and north-east.

A 15-year-old, who cannot be named, killed Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson at the station where he worked at the start of 2024.

Keith Rollinson had simply been doing his job by refusing to let the teenager on board the bus because he was too drunk.

Kian Lapsley, also 15 at the time, savagely beat dad Scott Mitchell to death in his garden in Alness in 2023.

Mr Mitchell, a keen runner and cyclist who had raised thousands for local charities, died after suffering injuries to his face.

Meanwhile, at the start of this year, passengers on an Aberdeen city centre bus were left terrified after a knife incident on Bridge Street.

Five teenagers were arrested, while one 15-year-old was taken to hospital. Onlookers said the bottom deck of the bus “was covered in blood”.

Rising youth violence in Aberdeen again hit the headlines this spring, as police were called to Hazlehead Academy when a 12-year-old girl was “slashed” with a knife.

A 14-year-old girl was charged following the incident. These are just some of the cases to have dominated discussion in recent years.

TV show sparked national alarm – but why can youth crime so often go unreported?

The Netflix drama Adolescence brought with it a gut-wrenching wake-up call when it comes to the issue, and talks at a national level followed as the scale became clear.

Its fictional account felt all too real for many alarmed parents.

Given protections around children’s identity and anonymity rules, these crimes can be difficult to report and the extent of the crisis in our area can remain hidden.

However, the figures tell their own very alarming story. The shocking incidents that our teams have reported on represent only the tip of the iceberg.

We can now reveal how incidents of pupil violence in Aberdeen schools have nearly quadrupled since the pandemic.

More than that, our in-depth probe also details escalating instances of children going through the justice system.

Our investigation reveals:

How council data shows rising youth violence in Aberdeen schools

But more than typical classroom scrapes, the number of crimes recorded within schools is also on the rise, according to official police statistics

And we discover how many children are being referred to the Children’s Reporter for offences

How has Aberdeen youth violence risen in schools?

There were around 300 incidents across all primary and secondary schools in 2018/19, but that has risen starkly in 2024/25.

The council recorded 1,146 occurrences of pupil violence in the academic year just passed, a freedom of information probe revealed.

The figures paint a grim picture of rising violence among our youth.

We have taken a closer look at the warning signs violence is increasing among youth in Aberdeen and across the north and north-east.

Incidents dropped during the 2020/21 school year, as pupils were forced to spend much of the year learning from home due to pandemic restrictions.

With schools welcoming children back for much of the following year, a rise would be expected.

Figures rocketed.

Pupil violence incidents rapidly soared past pre-pandemic levels.

And since then, it has been rising year-on-year in Aberdeen.

With more than 1,000 officially recorded incidents, pupil violence rose by 62.1% year-on-year from 2022/23.

Speaking on the rise in violence, an Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said education chiefs “routinely review data” in order to “identify how best to support schools”.

And they said they had worked closely with trade unions to encourage more teaching staff to report incidents.

Knives, razor blades and other pointed items seized from children

Police recorded more than 100 incidents of someone “possessing an item with a blade or a point” in Scottish schools last year.

Year-on-year the number of incidents rose by 9.47%.

Officers also recorded another 33 incidents where that weapon was used in other criminal activity, beyond simply possession.

In the same year Aberdeen officers recorded five incidents of “possession of bladed or pointed articles within a school”. Figures show these weapons were used “in another crime” on three occasions.

But Aberdeenshire had the highest rate of incidents “not related to other criminal activity”. This means children had the weapons, but committed no crime beyond that.

A total of 14 incidents were recorded. It is the highest annual total for any local authority in the five years of data.

Accounting for the total population in the local authority, Aberdeenshire also has the highest rate of the crime per 100,000 – 5.3.

Aberdeen had the seventh highest rate of all councils in Scotland.

It was surpassed by both Orkney Islands and the Western Isles which recorded a single incident each. However, both areas have a much lower population than other local authorities.

But knives or other bladed items are not the only type of weapon being brought into schools.

The P&J previously reported that 43 weapons were seized from Aberdeen schools between January 2024 and April 2025.

Weapons taken away from pupils included razor blades but also BB Guns or a nitrous oxide canister.

How do police track weapons in schools here?

But Police Scotland also records the possession of offensive weapons within schools, and whether it was used in a crime.

Moray had the highest rate per 100,000 across the whole of Scotland.

Aberdeen had the third highest rate, after Dundee.

The crime was recorded nine times in Aberdeen in 2024, compared with three the year before.

Across Scotland, there were 76 recorded incidents

But the Granite City did have the third-lowest rate of incidents of possession of offensive weapons “not elsewhere specified”.

This refers to pupils found carrying a weapon that isn’t in one of the standard listed categories, such as a knife, but is still considered an offensive weapon.

Only 17 councils recorded the crime in 2024. Midlothian had the highest rate with 3 per 100,000 last year.

Possession of an offensive weapon in a school used in other criminal activity was the second biggest category across Scotland with 76 recorded incidents in 2024.

Meanwhile, possession of weapons not elsewhere specified has fallen year-on-year across the country in 2024.

In Aberdeen, weapons brought from home into schools also rose year-on-year. But neither matched the number of items brought in prior to the pandemic.

So what happens when a child commits a crime?

The system for dealing with children who commit crimes is quite different from the adult criminal justice system.

It focuses much more on care, welfare, and rehabilitation rather than punishment.

The age of criminal responsibility is 12, and anyone under 18 is deemed a child.

If a child commits a crime, or if there are concerns about their welfare, safety or behaviour, then they are referred to the Children’s Reporter.

The Children’s Reporter investigates and decides whether to refer the case to a Children’s Hearing.

And our research shows that the number of kids being referred to the Children’s Reporter for an offence started to inch up in the wake of the pandemic.

Across Scotland, referrals for an offence was falling year-on-year from 2005/06 until about 2013/14.

After that it fluctuated between 3,000 and 2,750 children each year.

The figures started to trickle up in 2021/22, but the latest data for 2024/25 actually shows a year-on-year decrease.

However, that could be due to the age of criminal responsibility being lowered to 12 in December 2021 – meaning the rates are going down because fewer children are being charged.

Do figures show rising Aberdeen and north-east youth violence?

Looking more locally, Aberdeenshire had the largest percentage increase in the number of referrals since 2014/15 or over the past decade.

Aberdeenshire saw a sevenfold rise in the rate – or a 645% increase.

It was followed by Moray which saw a sixfold increase in the past decade.

The rate of referrals for an offence also rose in Aberdeen by 172% during the period.

The number of offences more than quadrupled and rose by 340% over the decade. Aberdeenshire is followed by Moray with a 231.3% increase.

Aberdeen was fifth and also saw the total number of offence referrals rise by 69.9%. It was the fifth highest rise in Scotland.

The SCRA noted that the data a decade ago marked a low point of children with offences referrals.

Across Scotland, the latest data still marks a decrease from two decades ago.

Yet, Aberdeen had the third smallest decrease in offence referrals from 2004/05 to 2024/25. It followed Orkney in second and East Lothian which had the lowest drop.

Are things getting better?

The latest data for 24/25 did show signs of rates dropping across many local authorities.

Aberdeen, like many other areas, saw a slight year-on-year drop in its offence referral rate for the data.

The local authority surpassed the rate across Scotland before the pandemic and has remained above it each year.

That is reflected in its ranking when it comes to the highest rate of offence referral.

The last full financial year before the pandemic, Aberdeen was middle of the table.

But in the latest data it has surpassed Glasgow and all other city council areas.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration said: “These local figures reflect the national picture across Scotland in recent years, with a decrease in referral numbers from our partners such as the police.

“The majority of children and young people are referred to the Reporter on care and protection grounds due to concerns about their welfare.

“Children and young people should only be referred to the Reporter if they require compulsory measures of supervision in their lives.”

