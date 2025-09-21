Best pictures as Fyvie Castle 5K returns for 2025

Dozens turned out as Fyvie Castle 5K took place in Fyvie on Sunday, September 21.

The family-friendly fundraising event was held at Fyvie Castle in conjunction with the Fyvie Parent Council to raise school funds.

The event featured three races: an 800m fun run for all, a 1600m trail run for kids up to 14, and a sold-out 5k multi-terrain run for older participants.

The first kids fun race began at 10:30am with the main 5K at 11am. Finisher’s medals in all races consisted of a first boy and first girl prize in the 800m and 1600m. 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female medals were issued in the 5k. Both the 1600m trail run and the 5K were chip timed.

Fyvie castle were selling tea, coffee and bacon rolls in addition to their usual offerings from the tea room and ice creams from the shop.

Ruth from Fyvie School Parent Council said:

‘The Fyvie 5K and Fun Run has become a much-loved fixture in the local running calendar. The event raises essential funds to support young people in our community. This year, proceeds will go towards providing first aid training for children in Primary 5 to 7.’

