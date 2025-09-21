Best pictures as Fyvie Castle 5K returns for 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Best pictures as Fyvie Castle 5K returns for 2025

The family-friendly 5K fun run was a hit with all ages

Speed and determination in the 1600m race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie, Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson

Dozens turned out as Fyvie Castle 5K took place in Fyvie on Sunday, September 21.

The family-friendly fundraising event was held at Fyvie Castle in conjunction with the Fyvie Parent Council to raise school funds.

The event featured three races: an 800m fun run for all, a 1600m trail run for kids up to 14, and a sold-out 5k multi-terrain run for older participants.

The first kids fun race began at 10:30am with the main 5K at 11am. Finisher’s medals in all races consisted of a first boy and first girl prize in the 800m and 1600m. 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female medals were issued in the 5k. Both the 1600m trail run and the 5K were chip timed.

Fyvie castle were selling tea, coffee and bacon rolls in addition to their usual offerings from the tea room and ice creams from the shop.

Ruth from Fyvie School Parent Council said:

‘The Fyvie 5K and Fun Run has become a much-loved fixture in the local running calendar. The event raises essential funds to support young people in our community. This year, proceeds will go towards providing first aid training for children in Primary 5 to 7.’

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson captured all the best highlights below:

800m race competitors line up at the start. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A wave from no. 303 during the 800m run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Steaming along in the 800m race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
800m race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pushing hard in the 800m race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fyvie Castle made a lovely backdrop for the run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Determination in the 800m. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
800m race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Competitors in the 800m race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fyvie Castle 800m race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
1600m race competitors line up at the start. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
And they’re off! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiles and determination in the 1600m race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cruising past the castle. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rosy cheeks and muddy legs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The crowd cheer runners home in the 1600m race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
People shelter from the rain under a tree. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Next up is the 5k race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Past the castle, they go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cruising. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Colourful tops in the 5k race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fyvie Castle 5k race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Through the castle grounds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiles during the 5k run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sunshine and smiles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
5k race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
It’s a thumbs up from this runner. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Digging deep on the 5k run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fyvie Castle 5k race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Woodland trails make for a pretty route. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pushing hard on the 5k run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Keep going. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Enjoying the run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
5k race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson