Gallery: Aberdeen Skene Square School raises funds at Victoria Park fun run

Skene Square School pupils, families, and staff came together for the much-anticipated sponsored fun run on Thursday, September 18 2025, held at the scenic Victoria Park in Aberdeen.

The event, organised in partnership with the parent council, provided a fantastic opportunity for the school community to enjoy a day of physical activity while supporting a great cause.

During the afternoon, classes took turns participating in the run, beginning with the primary seven pupils and continuing with the younger year groups. Each child approached the course at their own pace, whether running, jogging, or walking, allowing everyone to take part in a way that suited their abilities.

To keep the event fun and engaging, there were activity stops along the way where children were encouraged to skip, side step, or even pause for a short rest before continuing. These playful challenges added variety to the course and kept the pupils smiling as they made their way around.

The parent council kindly offered to donate some prizes to those children in each school family (Ashgrove, Denburn, Forbes, Hutcheon, Maberly and Westburn) who raised the most money.

All money raised will go directly towards school funds, supporting improvements and opportunities for all pupils.

Our Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the day.