Gallery: Aberdeen Skene Square School raises funds at Victoria Park fun run

Skene Square School held a sponsored fun run at Victoria Park Aberdeen.

Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & kennyelrick

Skene Square School pupils, families, and staff came together for the much-anticipated sponsored fun run on Thursday, September 18 2025, held at the scenic Victoria Park in Aberdeen.

The event, organised in partnership with the parent council, provided a fantastic opportunity for the school community to enjoy a day of physical activity while supporting a great cause.

During the afternoon, classes took turns participating in the run, beginning with the primary seven pupils and continuing with the younger year groups. Each child approached the course at their own pace, whether running, jogging, or walking, allowing everyone to take part in a way that suited their abilities.

To keep the event fun and engaging, there were activity stops along the way where children were encouraged to skip, side step, or even pause for a short rest before continuing. These playful challenges added variety to the course and kept the pupils smiling as they made their way around.

The parent council kindly offered to donate some prizes to those children in each school family (Ashgrove, Denburn, Forbes, Hutcheon, Maberly and Westburn) who raised the most money.

All money raised will go directly towards school funds, supporting improvements and opportunities for all pupils.

Our Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the day.

P3 warm up.
P7 warm up.
P7 warming up.
Warm up.
P7 warming up in the sun.
Primary 7 warming up.
P7 starting the Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park.
P7 Side Steps.
The primary 7 during the side steps activity.
P5 Skipping activity.
Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen.
P5 Skipping activity.
P2 activity stop of follow the leader.
P2 Follow the Leader activity spot.
P5 Skipping.
Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen.
P2 follow the leader.
Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen.
P2 during the activity spot of following the leader.
P6 Knee Ups activity.
Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen.
P6 Knee Ups.
Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen.
P5 Skipping at the fun run.
Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen.
Walking Lunges.
Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen.
Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen.
Hopscoth challenge.
Walking Lunges.
Walking Lunges.
Hopscotch.
Walking Lunges.
Primary 1 on the Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen.
Walking Lunges.
Older kids show the Primary 1 kids how to do the walking Lunges.
P4 at the start.
And they are off!
Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen.
P3 warm up.
Skene Square School Fun Run at Victoria Park, Aberdeen.
Skene Square School Fun Run.
P1 Walking Lunges.
Warm-up.