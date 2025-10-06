‘Sleepless neighbours’ complain about Whitehills Premier store’s ‘noisy fridges’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Sleepless neighbours’ complain about Whitehills Premier store’s ‘noisy fridges’

One resident living next door claimed the noise is "constant" and can be heard inside his home.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Store owner Billy Gatt. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Neighbours living next door to the Premier store in Whitehills claim noisy air conditioning units are keeping them up at night.

Businessman Billy Gatt owns the Loch Street shop, which is a “state of the art” replacement for its predecessor in the community near Banff.

Mr Gatt is a familiar face in Whitehills, having lived in the village for 40 years.

He bought the original Premier shop just yards away 20 years ago and ran it for 17 years before building the new store a few years ago.

But those living nearby complained to the council about the noise, with experts soon sent to investigate the concerns.

Planning documents show the plan for the Premier Whitehills store. Image: Mantell Ritchie

Premier Whitehills fan noise ‘clearly audible’

Council officers visited the nearest house on Redwell Street to hear the noise for themselves.

Readings taken inside one property and its garden showed that action needed to be taken to reduce noise from the store to “acceptable levels”.

Environmental health officers noted noise from the fridges and air conditioning units was “clearly audible” when they visited in July.

The red outline shows the location of the Premier Whitehills shop. Image: Mantell Ritchie

They also stated that the sound from the units was “clearly distinguishable” from general background sounds.

Officers said that some measures have been taken to reduce the noise, but it’s not enough to stop any nuisance.

Neighbours say sound is ‘detrimental’ to their health

Two objections had been received from those living in the street behind the shop.

In their letter, Redwell Drive residents Ian and Michelle Clark claimed the fan units create a “significant” sound.

They said they are unable to open their bedroom window at night as the “constant drone” of the fans makes it difficult for them to fall asleep.

And, they say the noise can be heard even if the windows are closed.

The Premier Whitehills store is surrounded by houses. Image: Google Street View

“This loss of sleep is detrimental to both my mental and physical health, along with that of my family,” the letter added.

Neighbour Steven Burnett also made a complaint to the council.

He claimed the number of fans had increased from those approved during the building’s construction.

Mr Burnett went on to say the noise is “constant” and can also be heard inside his home.

What did council planners have to say?

The matter recently went before the Banff and Buchan area committee.

Council planners noted that Mr Gatt had made efforts to reduce the noise coming from the shop, however this hasn’t been enough to stop the ongoing issues.

The two remaining air conditioning units at Premier Westhills. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Businessman makes a case for shop proposal

Mr Gatt spoke at the meeting to defend his plan and explained why the changes were needed.

He told the committee the shop was built and opened in 2022, hailing it as a “substantial investment” and “state-of-the-art construction”.

When the plans for the store were initially granted, it was agreed there would be three large air source pumps installed on the roof.

Mr Gatt explained that the roof was “designed to conceal the pumps and refrigeration units”.

However, during the shop fit out, it needed to increase its fridge units from three to six and reduce its air source pumps from three to two.

Store owner Billy Gatt pictured outside his old shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The current shop, which was designed to be bigger and more accessible to customers, has 32 full and part-time members of staff.

Mr Gatt owns the Rockfish chipper and the Seafield Arms too, which was purchased and “extensively” refurbished before reopening in 2013.

He is also the self-proclaimed village postmaster, after taking on the post office in 2015 as it was at risk of being lost following the retirement of the postmistress.

What did councillors have to say?

However, councillor Mark Findlater suggested it would be “beneficial” to visit the shop himself before making a final decision.

Councillor Mark Findlater at a desk with budget papers and a computer screen in front of him
Councillor Mark Findlater. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

He believed members should visit the area to check out the sound for themselves.

The committee unanimously agreed to this and will visit the shop site and surrounding streets.

It is expected that the committee will consider the proposal when they meet again next month.

