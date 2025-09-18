Gordon House demolition ‘ahead of schedule’ – with nuclear bunker soon to be gone

Aberdeenshire Council’s former offices at Gordon House in Inverurie are on track to be completely demolished by the end of the year.

Contractor Safedem is making “good progress” on the £500,000 job and is currently ahead of schedule.

While most of the building has been knocked down, the remaining section above ground will be cleared over the next two weeks.

Once this is done, work will then start on the basement areas as well as the semi-sunken Cold War bunker.

If all goes to plan, the contractors expect to be finished up on Blackhall Road by mid-December.

A report will go before the Garioch Area Committee in the coming months focused on future plans and potential uses for the site.

When did Gordon House demolition begin?

The local authority unveiled its plan to raze the offices to the ground last November.

Staff had gradually moved out of the site before it was closed for good earlier this year.

Bulldozers moved in to the Inverurie site in the summer and work to raze it to the ground has been ongoing since.

Former council leader Gillian Owen said there was a rush for the building to be flattened as soon as possible to prevent vandals from wreaking havoc.

Gordon House’s interesting history

Gordon House opened in 1982, serving as the headquarters for Gordon District Council.

During this time, its bunker acted as a local authority command centre that would have been used if a nuclear war had started.

