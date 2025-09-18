Gordon House demolition ‘ahead of schedule’ – with nuclear bunker soon to be gone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gordon House demolition ‘ahead of schedule’ – with nuclear bunker soon to be gone

Contractors Safedem expect to have the Blackhall Road site flattened and cleared by mid-December.

The site with a partially demolished main building and rubble all around.
Work is ongoing to demolish Aberdeenshire Council's former Gordon House offices in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter

Aberdeenshire Council’s former offices at Gordon House in Inverurie are on track to be completely demolished by the end of the year.

Contractor Safedem is making “good progress” on the £500,000 job and is currently ahead of schedule.

While most of the building has been knocked down, the remaining section above ground will be cleared over the next two weeks.

A building partly demolished, surrounded by rubble and skips.
These new images show what remains of Gordon House in Inverurie amid demolition works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Once this is done, work will then start on the basement areas as well as the semi-sunken Cold War bunker.

If all goes to plan, the contractors expect to be finished up on Blackhall Road by mid-December.

A report will go before the Garioch Area Committee in the coming months focused on future plans and potential uses for the site.

When did Gordon House demolition begin?

The local authority unveiled its plan to raze the offices to the ground last November.

Staff had gradually moved out of the site before it was closed for good earlier this year.

A partly demolished building on the right, with a grey semi-sunken bunker on the left, surrounded by rubble.
The three windows of the semi-sunken bunker can be seen to the left. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bulldozers moved in to the Inverurie site in the summer and work to raze it to the ground has been ongoing since.

Former council leader Gillian Owen said there was a rush for the building to be flattened as soon as possible to prevent vandals from wreaking havoc.

Gordon House’s interesting history

Gordon House opened in 1982, serving as the headquarters for Gordon District Council.

Three stories still remain of the offices. A sign in front reads: Aberdeenshire Council, Gordon House.
The last Gordon House offices still standing as demolition ramps up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

During this time, its bunker acted as a local authority command centre that would have been used if a nuclear war had started.



