Peterhead teacher shouted in ASN pupil’s face and ‘kicked him on the bottom’ after he attacked her

A teacher in Peterhead has been slapped with a warning after shouting at and assaulting a pupil, after he attacked her.

Nicola Sangster was investigated by the General Teaching Council (GTC) for her behaviour while employed at Anna Ritchie School.

The school serves as the base for special needs education for an area of Aberdeenshire covering Peterhead to Mintlaw.

The GTC has now released their report into Ms Sangster and found that on December 12 2023, Ms Sangster did:

Grab Pupil A by the back of his waistband and backpack while he was lying on the floor.

Shout near the face of Pupil A ‘you are not the boss of here, you’re not the boss of the school, and you’re not the boss of my class’ or words to that effect.

Kick Pupil A on the bottom.

The GTC panel heard from dozens of witnesses, including Ms Sangster’s colleagues.

According to the report, police confirmed Pupil A had carried out a “sustained attack” on Ms Sangster, while in the presence of the child’s mother.

Calling the situation “heightened and dysregulated”, the panel accepted Ms Sangster’s actions were not premeditated.

Ms Sangster assaulted pupil after he attacked her

The report states: “The panel found however, that the teacher should not have shouted at Pupil A and should not have kicked and pulled Pupil A in the way she did.

“The panel accepted that the events were not premeditated, the situation was heightened and dysregulated and in fact took place when the parent was present.”

Ms Sangster accepted the allegations against her, while her representative suggested a reprimand be the best course of action.

She showed “a huge amount of reflection” according to the panel and her long history as a teacher was considered.

The panel also concluded that due to the remorse shown over the incident it was unlikely to be repeated.

The GTC said that due to her conduct her fitness to practice was impaired and considered the appropriate sanction.

Ultimately, Ms Sangster was given a one-year warning.

A council spokesperson confirmed Ms Sangster is no longer employed with them.

They said: “The safety and wellbeing of children attending our schools is always our top priority.

“Whilst we cannot comment on individual staffing matters, we note the decision by the General Teaching Council panel.

“We can confirm the teacher no longer works for Aberdeenshire Council.”