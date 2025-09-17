Peterhead teacher shouted in ASN pupil’s face and ‘kicked him on the bottom’ after he attacked her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead teacher shouted in ASN pupil’s face and ‘kicked him on the bottom’ after he attacked her

She told the boy: 'You're not the boss here. You're not the boss at this school".

By Ross Hempseed
Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead.
Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead. Image: Supplied.

A teacher in Peterhead has been slapped with a warning after shouting at and assaulting a pupil, after he attacked her.

Nicola Sangster was investigated by the General Teaching Council (GTC) for her behaviour while employed at Anna Ritchie School.

The school serves as the base for special needs education for an area of Aberdeenshire covering Peterhead to Mintlaw.

The GTC has now released their report into Ms Sangster and found that on December 12 2023, Ms Sangster did:

  • Grab Pupil A by the back of his waistband and backpack while he was lying on the floor.
  • Shout near the face of Pupil A ‘you are not the boss of here, you’re not the boss of the school, and you’re not the boss of my class’ or words to that effect.
  • Kick Pupil A on the bottom.

The GTC panel heard from dozens of witnesses, including Ms Sangster’s colleagues.

According to the report, police confirmed Pupil A had carried out a “sustained attack” on Ms Sangster, while in the presence of the child’s mother.

Calling the situation “heightened and dysregulated”, the panel accepted Ms Sangster’s actions were not premeditated.

Ms Sangster assaulted pupil after he attacked her

The report states: “The panel found however, that the teacher should not have shouted at Pupil A and should not have kicked and pulled Pupil A in the way she did.

“The panel accepted that the events were not premeditated, the situation was heightened and dysregulated and in fact took place when the parent was present.”

Ms Sangster accepted the allegations against her, while her representative suggested a reprimand be the best course of action.

She showed “a huge amount of reflection” according to the panel and her long history as a teacher was considered.

The panel also concluded that due to the remorse shown over the incident it was unlikely to be repeated.

The GTC said that due to her conduct her fitness to practice was impaired and considered the appropriate sanction.

Ultimately, Ms Sangster was given a one-year warning.

A council spokesperson confirmed Ms Sangster is no longer employed with them.

They said: “The safety and wellbeing of children attending our schools is always our top priority.

“Whilst we cannot comment on individual staffing matters, we note the decision by the General Teaching Council panel.

“We can confirm the teacher no longer works for Aberdeenshire Council.”

Conversation