‘We would have to leave home of 43 years if Hill of Fare turbines pollute our private water supply’

A Midmar couple fears for hundreds of other people's water supplies that could also be affected by the proposed wind farm.

Lizabeth and Frank Murray live close to the Hill of Fare. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

When Frank and Lizabeth Murray came across their “beautiful” Midmar spot looking out towards the Hill of Fare, they knew they had found the perfect place to raise a family.

For the past 43 years, the Murrays have called this rural idyll home, raising their two sons here.

“This is a perfect place to bring up children… And they really understand nature because they have grown up with it,” Frank smiles.

But now they are worried their forever home could be in jeopardy…

The proposed Hill of Fare wind farm has left them concerned they could have to move out.

And for the past three years Frank and Lizabeth have joined forces with other locals “working tirelessly” to bring a halt to the major development.

View of Hill of Fare from Midmar
A view of the Hill Fare from Midmar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Water is critical, we couldn’t live here without it’

Looking out onto the Deeside landmark, the concerned couple stress the “catastrophic” concern they have about their water supply.

They fear that contamination caused by the proposed wind farm development could impact hundreds of people’s private water supplies.

The Murrays tell me the wind farm plans pose a “serious threat” to their water supply that runs from the hill, which they are “completely dependent” on.

Their property is one of many around the Hill of Fare which is unable to be connected to a mains water supply.

Hundreds of homes, including farms and businesses are reliant on private water supplies that come from the Hill of Fare, which could put them at risk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And the couple fear any disturbance to the natural ground caused by the wind farm construction could lead to the pollution worries becoming a reality.

Frank says: “The whole top of the hill is a giant sponge that also acts as a big filter, filtering out a lot of impurities as it’s going through this big sponge…

“But it’s too late when it starts to go wrong, once you’ve contaminated the groundwater.”

And he stresses: “Without water, homes would be valueless, farms and businesses could not exist.

“It is critical, we couldn’t live here without water.”

Lizabeth and Frank fear contamination of their private water supply by the Hill of Fare turbines would mean they would have to leave their beloved Midmar home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Hill of Fare turbines would ruin the stone circle atmosphere’

The Christchurch Stone Circle lies in the graveyard of Midmar Church and a just few kilometres away is the Sunhoney Stone Circle.

The ancient relic compromises the remains of recumbent stone, unique to the north-east of Scotland.

A short walk away, the couple take me to see the Christchurch Stone Circle. Many are opposed to the turbined due to their impact on these historic monuments.

Looking out onto the ancient stones, Frank tells me: “The stone circle was built where it is for a very special reason.

“If you build a wind farm, it’s going to ruin the atmosphere in here.”

Frank and Lizabeth are concerned that the Hill of Fare turbines will impact historical stone circles. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Gesturing around the historical surroundings, he continues: “The experience that you get is quite religious.

“You can go into the churchyard and sit quietly on the benches and it’s an experience in itself.”

And Lizabeth chips in: “There are times when it is so quiet that I can hear my own heart beat.”

Christchurch Stone Circle
Christchurh Stone Circle beside Midmar Church. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘People feel that they are living under siege’

The Murrays also attended the public meeting held at Banchory Town Hall earlier this month, voicing their concerns about the proposed wind farm.

Reflecting on the evening and the packed hall, Franks says: “The turnout was absolutely superb, which shows the strength of resistance.”

And Lizabeth stresses that “there are lots of people worried”.

She continues: “People are feeling like they don’t want to live here any more, that they are living under siege.”

“We have been here a long time and we really wouldn’t want to have to move at this stage of life,” Frank sighs.

The Hill of Fare Wind Farm Information Group commissioned pictures to highlight what the Hill of Fare turbines would look from different angles. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Frank is also chairman of the Cluny, Midmar and Monymusk Community Council, one of six Aberdeenshire community councils that have all objected to the proposals.

The wind farm plans are now being scrutinised by the Scottish Government before a decision in the months ahead.

What do you think about the Hill of Fare turbine plans? Let us know in our comments section below

What did RES say?

Gavin Shirley, senior development project manager at RES, stressed that environmental experts from SEPA have not objected to the wind farm plan.

He said: “As a responsible developer, we’re very careful to protect the private water supplies supplying local homes and businesses.

“Private water supplies have been considered throughout the design of the Hill of Fare wind farm and having consulted with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) they have confirmed they have no objection to the development.

“In the event consent is granted, the relevant private water supplies will be closely monitored to ensure they are protected during construction with appropriate mitigation plans in place should they be required.”

Drone footage of the Hill of Fare. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Shirley added: “We understand the significance of the Christchurch stone circle and careful consideration of the asset was given in the design of the project.

“The assessment concluded that there are no direct impacts and that the addition of the wind farm would not distract from the ability to understand, appreciate or experience the stone circle.

“Alongside its significant environmental and economic benefits, our Hill of Fare proposal could also deliver access and recreational benefits through car parking at the site entrance and a cultural heritage trail.

“The signposted cultural heritage trail would include interpretation boards and enable people to appreciate the area’s rich archaeological background.”

