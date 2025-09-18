Fury as Aberdeen education boss uses power to dash hopes of new Catholic school in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fury as Aberdeen education boss uses power to dash hopes of new Catholic school in city

A recent education meeting heard that a Roman Catholic secondary school would be a "great asset" to the city.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Church of Scotland elder and councillor Martin Greig. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Pleas for Aberdeen City Council to hold talks on a new Roman Catholic secondary school have been denied for a second time, despite local religious leaders arguing there is a major need for one.

At a recent education meeting, Labour members called for council chiefs to carry out work on potentially building the new facility.

After a vote, the appeal was backed by nine to eight.

However the convener of the meeting, Martin Greig, was one of the eight against it.

And he used his power to refer the matter to a future meeting instead, delaying any decision to a time when he is likely to have more backing and win any vote.

But Mr Greig argued doing this would allow other councillors to take part in the discussion and ensure there is a “strong” school estate plan.

Work is ongoing to convert Old Aberdeen House into more teaching space for St Peter’s RC School. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Conservative councillor Richard Brooks was heard saying the move was “shocking” as the debate ended.

It comes after a row over the exact same matter kicked off this time last year, resulting in Mr Greig being branded “anti-Catholic”.

Would Catholic secondary school be a ‘great asset’ to Aberdeen?

During the debate, Roman Catholic representative John Murray said the case for a Catholic secondary school in Aberdeen was “irrefutable”.

He added: “This time last year, Aberdeen City Council decided to deny that facility to all of the families of the city.

“This was in spite of the fact that 81% of people who responded to the council’s question on a Catholic secondary school said they were in favour.”

Roman Catholic representative John Murray
Roman Catholic representative John Murray. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Mr Murray went on to say that a Catholic secondary school would be a “great asset” to the city.

“Aberdeen has more school-age Catholics than Dundee, but while we have three Catholic primaries and no secondary, Dundee has 10 Catholic primaries and two Catholic secondary schools,” he explained.

“This is an absolutely dreadful state of affairs,” Mr Murray stated.

“We have the opportunity to put all that behind us, to start again and to work together in a spirit of mutual respect and co-operation for all the families of Aberdeen.”

What happened during the education meeting?

But despite his request, Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig called for a school estate plan to pass with no action to be taken on a new secondary school for Catholics.

He argued the proposal was “integrated and interconnected” as it was.

Education convener Martin Greig with pupils at St Peter’s RC School in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Mr Greig told the meeting: “We are not an outlier or much different in delivering Roman Catholic education… Aberdeenshire has no Catholic schools at all.

“I am proud that we have three primary schools, and we are doing what we can to upgrade them.

St Peter’s was at the top of our list for improvement, so we have a strong record in supporting Catholic education.”

Labour councillor hits out at referral of School Estate Plan

Speaking after the meeting, Labour councillor Kate Blake voiced her disappointment at the vote being overruled.

Labour councillor Kate Blake outside the Holy Family RC Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She said: “The whole purpose of having external members on the education committee (like John Murray) is that they bring their own expertise and they’re independent of party politics.

“By continuing to ignore their views on the need for a consultation on a Catholic secondary, then he undermines the valuable role they play on the committee.

“He also prevents the people of Aberdeen being consulted.”

Conservative councillor ‘astonished’ at meeting outcome

Meanwhile, Mr Brooks said he was “absolutely astonished” that the matter will now move to a full council meeting where Mr Greig’s Lib Dem and SNP allies could sway the vote.

Conservative councillor Richard Brooks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Do you think Aberdeen needs a Catholic secondary school? Let us know in our comments section below

“Councillor Greig has once again not listened to the public or the advisors and, despite being outvoted in the committee meeting, refuses to accept that an investigation should be made into a future Catholic school,” he told us.

“He thus referred it to full council so that democracy will not prevail because the educational advisors will not be counted.

“As a Church of Scotland Elder and Reader, Mr Greig once again calls into question his role.”

He added: “It’s an emotive subject, but for me this isn’t about sectarian bias or political bias, this is about fairness and democracy.”

