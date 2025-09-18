Exclusive: Aberdeen Imam lifts lid on what life is like for asylum seekers living in hotels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen Imam lifts lid on what life is like for asylum seekers living in hotels

Imam Ibrahim Alwawi spoke to the Press and Journal about what it's like in Aberdeen's asylum hotels

Imam Ibrahim Alwawi has been delivering aid to asylum seekers living in Aberdeen hotels. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

An Imam who has spent years helping asylum seekers adapt to living in Aberdeen has opened up about what it’s like for those living in city hotels.

Mosques, churches and charities in Aberdeen have been visiting the former Patio, and the Sure Hotel on Lang Stracht, to help asylum seekers arriving in the city.

Ibrahim Alwawi, the Imam of Masjid Alhikmah, is part of the group that has been lending a hand for years as people arrive “with no clothes or belongings”.

He says many of those living in the asylum hotels go to the mosque on Nelson Street either to pray, or simply to get to know the people there.

Imam Ibrahim Alwawi said the council would be backing the Central Mosque to succeed if the rules were changed. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Imam Ibrahim Alwawi has been helping people get new clothes and access medication where needed. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he said they always come to the place of worship “peacefully and calmly, like everybody else”.

“We see them being like everybody else,” he explains.

“Sometimes you don’t differentiate them from other people unless they tell you who they are and why they are here in Aberdeen.”

Read on to find out:

  • What it’s like for people living in Aberdeen asylum hotels, where “the waiting is killing them”
  • How people like the Imam are helping to bring asylum seekers into the community in Aberdeen
  • And why people are seeking asylum here

What are things like in Aberdeen asylum hotels?

The Aberdeen hotels being used have recently become the focus of protests, amid rising tensions over the UK Government’s asylum policies.

For several weekends, demonstrators have surrounded venues in Aberdeen – and the Hampton by Hilton in Westhill.

Now, amid UK-wide plans to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers, some occupants are being moved to student accommodation complexes elsewhere in the city.

This shows protestors outside the Patio Hotel near Aberdeen Beach. Image: DC Thomson

The hotels are basic and those staying there are given a place to sleep and food to eat, says Ibrahim.

Normally there’s two people to a room, but sometimes there’s three because it’s “crowded”.

Ibrahim explains that most of the people seeking asylum are not able to bring clothes with them.

The former Patio Hotel at Aberdeen beach where some asylum seekers are being housed while waiting for a decision from the Home Office.

They don’t have any personal belongings, medicines, or, depending on their beliefs, a copy of the Bible or Quran.

But people like Ibrahim are there to help, and they either donate clothes or take people shopping to places like Primark.

“They don’t even ask,” he tells me.

“You see them, they are wearing the same clothes every day.

“And when we ask them they say they only have these clothes. Because we don’t allow them to get in with anything.”

Primark on Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘The waiting is killing them’

There’s a large backlog, and many people have been left waiting a long time to find out if they have been granted refugee status.

But according to the prayer leader, the waiting is having a real impact on their mental health.

Ibrahim said: “They are just waiting for a long time to see what the Home Office is deciding about them. So mentally it’s not easy, to be honest.

“Some of them wait for a year or two just for the first interview.

“And I can tell you 100% guaranteed that mentally they are down – because they have no family, they are isolated and they have no job, no education…

“They are just waiting, and this waiting is killing them.”

The old Hilton Doubletree, which was done up after being shut, is now hosting scores of asylum seekers. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Asylum seekers are trying to ‘understand more’ about Aberdeen, says Imam

The Imam thinks the majority of asylum seekers arriving in Scotland are Muslim, but says there are some Christians too.

No matter their religion, they are welcomed to the community and given help to find their place of worship.

He says the asylum seekers try their best to “understand more about the city”, asking questions about everything from the weather to the culture here.

The Masjid Alhikmah mosque on Nelson Street has been a place for the community to gather.

Most of the people are keen to learn English too, and try to speak it as best as they can.

And he says there have been “clear developments” for those who have been living here for some time.

But, the Imam explains that there’s “no one to teach them and no one to help them with the language” in the hotel.

Which is why many of them turn to groups like the community at the mosque.

Ibrahim said: “They heard about the snow in Aberdeen in winter, but they can’t imagine the snow because most of them come from warm countries.

“They try to understand the law, what’s allowed what is not allowed, because it’s a new culture for them as well.”

Some asylum seekers would have been surprised to see this covering of snow in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Why is it mostly men seeking asylum in Aberdeen?

Most of the people arriving are men, according to Ibrahim, but some women or families are starting to arrive too.

But he says some of the people arriving are “really young children”.

However he explains this is because it’s the men who are fleeing the war and it’s only the men who could risk their lives for their families.

He explained: “Most of them come from countries like Afghanistan, Sudan, Yemen, Syria…

“They have lots of security problems in their countries, there’s war or conflict – and then they flee.

“They go on these boats, they come through the sea, they risk their life and if they survive then they can find opportunity here.

“And eventually they work and settle, and then they can send money to their families.”

Ibrahim says they want to have a “basic life” in the UK, and explains when they eventually get jobs they will contribute and give back to the society that helped them.

Ibrahim Alwawi in Old Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

‘They have their own stories and, if you are not strong, you can’t listen to it’

The Imam has spoken to many of the people seeking asylum, and says everyone has their own story “full with emotions, sadness, struggle and challenges”.

He says: “Some of their family members didn’t survive, or they separated somewhere. They are very full with deep sadness, and emotions and pain.

“They have their own stories, and sometimes, if you are not strong, you cannot even hear it. You can’t listen to it.”

Asylum seekers arriving by taxi at Farmers Hall, in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Some people share stories about their journey here, how smugglers took their money to get them into the UK and the way they were treated throughout.

And many can’t even communicate with their families because they can’t afford to, or don’t own a mobile phone.

The Imam explains: “Somebody didn’t see his wife for a few years, and she’s somewhere in the world waiting for him.

“And another has kids, and he didn’t get to see them grow up.

“Someone else’s mother died, and they didn’t know for a whole year – and then they are so broken because of that.”

‘Come for a cup of tea and a talk’

Ibrahim says the majority of people in Aberdeen are “welcoming and positive and friendly”.

But there are those who protest against the asylum seekers being here – which he thinks is all down to “misunderstanding and generalisation”.

Student halls in Don Street, in Old Aberdeen, could soon be used to house asylum seekers. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Student halls in Don Street, in Old Aberdeen, could soon be used to house asylum seekers. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

“What we believe is, wherever you go, there are good people and bad people,” he adds.

“And you cannot generalise everybody and stamp people with the accusation and judgement without knowing them, without talking to them.

“Because every one of them has a story – heartbreaking stories – about how they came and their journey and their families.

“If people communicate and relate to each other, I think that will solve so many problems and all the misunderstandings will go.

“We should look at every single person as a human, not judge them based on their race or religion or background.”

Protests are taking place across the north-east. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen Imam: ‘Asylum seekers just want opportunity, and they want to survive’

The Imam also explained that the community does not justify any asylum seekers doing anything against the law or against the culture or ethics in the UK.

But he stressed if there are any cases, that they are remote and isolated.

“We are not saying all asylum seekers are all bad, or that they are all good as well. We say they are human – like everybody else.

“They just want opportunity, and they want to survive.”

The Imam finished the chat with an invite for anyone to join him for a “cup of tea and a talk”.

He added: “Let’s talk and let’s understand each other.”

