One taken to hospital after house blaze in Gardenstown

One person has been hospitalised following a house fire in Gardenstown on the Banffshire coast.

The fire was first reported just before 5am on Thursday September 18, with fire crews quickly deployed to the Seatown area of the coastal town.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) initially deployed three appliances to the incident – a house on fire.

As of 10am, two appliances remain on scene, dampening down hotspots.

Images from the scene show smoke billowing from a property, close to other properties.

An ambulance spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to hospital.

They said: “We received a call at 04:57 hours to attend an incident near Harbour Road, Gardenstown, Aberdeenshire.

“We dispatched two ambulances and two special operations response team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

