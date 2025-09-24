Expert on Aberdeenshire landowners reveals why huge acres so rarely change hands

A leading land expert has revealed why Aberdeenshire’s estate ownership has remained much the same over the past century.

Former MSP and land reform campaigner Andy Wightman says that the north-east stands out from the rest of the country when it comes to land ownership.

Here, 60% of the top 10 biggest landowners all come from families where estates have been passed down through generations.

So we asked the expert what makes Aberdeenshire’s estates stand out from the rest of Scotland…

Who is Andy Wightman?

Andy is a veteran land reform campaigner, having used his platforms to voice his views for decades.

He’s written two books analysing Scotland’s ownership of estates, and served one term as a Green Party MSP.

The land guru also runs the website “Who Owns Scotland?“, which details the country’s largest landowners.

His site helped us compile the list of the top 10 biggest estate holders in Aberdeenshire.

Andy even started his career up in the north-east, studying forestry at Aberdeen University, before working at the institution as a renewable energies scientist.

‘Most of these estates have had the same owners for the past century’

On Saturday, we listed the top 10 biggest landowners in the north-east, and found that 60% of these were long-standing family-held estates.

This includes Invercauld, owned by the Farquharson family, the Royal Family’s Balmoral Estate and Glen Tanar nearby.

And this is what makes Aberdeenshire stand out compared to the rest of Scotland, according to Andy.

He explained: “I think what’s interesting is, going down the list, they’re all quite historic estates… They basically all go back a century.

“And broadly speaking, most of these estates have been in much the same ownership for the past century. It’s a very stable pattern.

“Do we see that stability in other parts of the country? I would say no.”

Explore Aberdeenshire’s biggest estates using our interactive map:

Why have the Aberdeenshire landowners stayed the same?

Andy delves further into the history of why these estates have lasted so long.

Before the Second World War, land was owned by fewer people, meaning the estates we see today were in fact part of larger holdings.

These were mainly held by the likes of the Duke of Fife and the Marquis of Huntly.

But the fallout during the 1920s was catastrophic for them, as things changed over the inter-war period.

The land expert says: “Many of them died, and then there was a depression, and that’s when the Duke of Gordon’s estate were all split up.

“The ones that survived tend to be on more marginal land.

“Looking at it now, what strikes me is the remarkable stability over the best part of a century in the estates themselves.

“Albeit only a small number of those have actually changed hands.”

But it wasn’t just the upper class that played a part in keeping Aberdeenshire’s ownership stable over the decades…

Farmers have held land for almost a century

One of the most important moments which changed land ownership in Scotland was the introduction of the Crofter’s Act in 1886.

This landmark piece of legislation gave farmers the right to stay on their land, pay fair rent and pass it down to their children.

However, this only applied to the Highlands – leaving Aberdeenshire off the table.

But with these big estates soon to be splitting up in the first half of the 20th century, farmers were able to step in and take on the land they had worked on for their whole lives.

Andy said: “Aberdeenshire never got the benefit of the Crofting Act, but with these biggest states splitting up, they did become owner-occupiers at a relatively early stage in Scotland compared to many other parts of the country.

“Aberdeenshire is a mixture of some very large estates that still exist and are the legacy of, in many cases, centuries of land ownership.

“But this has also seen a very vibrant farming owner-occupier sector of relatively small farms compared to the rest of Scotland.

“Of course it varies, from the lowlands of Buchan to the highlands of Deeside, so it is almost a Scotland in miniature in that sense.”

What does the future hold for Aberdeenshire landowners?

Looking to the future, Andy says that until certain regulations are changed, this makeup is likely to continue for generations to come.

He explains: “We’ve never reformed the laws of inheritance.

“So today, if someone owns land and they die, their children have no legal right to land, to so-called heritable property, and that’s meant that historically, land tended to be passed down to the eldest son.

“That’s been a cultural phenomenon, but the point is that no sibling can challenge it. So it’s a cultural phenomenon that has persisted.

“That’s been responsible, actually, for preserving much of the pattern of land ownership.”

We interviewed an expert on why land in Aberdeenshire so rarely changes hands

