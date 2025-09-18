Curated market shifts from Marischal College Quad as Aberdeen Christmas Village plans revealed

The Aberdeen Christmas Market is set to return this year and we have all the details about what bosses have planned.

The much-anticipated attraction is one of the mainstays on the Granite City’s festive calendar.

This year it is set to come back with rides, food and of course the ice rink situated once again on Broad Street and Upperkirkgate.

Plans for the market have been lodged with the council and will be considered in the coming weeks.

The biggest change-up this year is that Curated in the Quad will be moved to Marischal Square and renamed Curated in the Square.

This is due to ongoing works on Mitchell Tower.

Twenty-eight stalls will be dotted around Marischal Square, including outside the Provost Skene’s House.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “While it might have a new home for this year, this unique market will be where it always has been – right in the heart of Aberdeen Christmas Village, the centre of festive celebrations in the Granite City.

“It will have that same very special atmosphere of delightful chalets and sparkling lights, as well as creating a showcase for the very best of local traders and creatives.”

Christmas craft stalls to move to Marischal Square

The market will run for six weekends, open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from November 14 to December 21.

Rides for the Christmas Market are mostly supplied by Codona’s.

In this year’s plans, guests can look forward to:

Avalanche

Ferris Wheel

The Sizzler

Bavarian Funhouse

Candy Cane Bungees

Balloon Ride

Helter Skelter

Kiddy Ride

In addition, there will be the beloved ice rink, which will be returning, situated in front of Marischal College.

There will also be games stalls and ticket desks dotted around the area.

Food stalls will also be located on Broad Street along with a swing grill, bars and covered seating.

The yearly event raises vital funds for north-east charity Charlie House.

Chief executive John Brebner said: “It is always a joy for Charlie House to play a part in Aberdeen’s Christmas Village, which brings so much excitement to the city during the festive season.”