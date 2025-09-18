Curated market shifts from Marischal College Quad as Aberdeen Christmas Village plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Curated market shifts from Marischal College Quad as Aberdeen Christmas Village plans revealed

Here's what's in store for the festive celebrations in Aberdeen.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen Christmas Market
Aberdeen Christmas Market. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Aberdeen Christmas Market is set to return this year and we have all the details about what bosses have planned.

The much-anticipated attraction is one of the mainstays on the Granite City’s festive calendar.

This year it is set to come back with rides, food and of course the ice rink situated once again on Broad Street and Upperkirkgate.

Plans for the market have been lodged with the council and will be considered in the coming weeks.

The biggest change-up this year is that Curated in the Quad will be moved to Marischal Square and renamed Curated in the Square.

This is due to ongoing works on Mitchell Tower.

Area in front of the former Resident X building
Areas in front of the former Resident X will be used to house craft stalls. Image: DC Thomson.

Twenty-eight stalls will be dotted around Marischal Square, including outside the Provost Skene’s House.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “While it might have a new home for this year, this unique market will be where it always has been – right in the heart of Aberdeen Christmas Village, the centre of festive celebrations in the Granite City.

“It will have that same very special atmosphere of delightful chalets and sparkling lights, as well as creating a showcase for the very best of local traders and creatives.”

Christmas craft stalls to move to Marischal Square

The market will run for six weekends, open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from November 14 to December 21.

Rides for the Christmas Market are mostly supplied by Codona’s.

In this year’s plans, guests can look forward to:

  • Avalanche
  • Ferris Wheel
  • The Sizzler
  • Bavarian Funhouse
  • Candy Cane Bungees
  • Balloon Ride
  • Helter Skelter
  • Kiddy Ride

In addition, there will be the beloved ice rink, which will be returning, situated in front of Marischal College.

There will also be games stalls and ticket desks dotted around the area.

People walk down a street filled with Christmas stalls and lights
Rides will return to Broad Street from the middle of November. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Food stalls will also be located on Broad Street along with a swing grill, bars and covered seating.

The yearly event raises vital funds for north-east charity Charlie House.

Chief executive John Brebner said: “It is always a joy for Charlie House to play a part in Aberdeen’s Christmas Village, which brings so much excitement to the city during the festive season.”

