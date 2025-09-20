Gallery: Caribbean-themed Sip and Paint at OGV Taproom, Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Caribbean-themed Sip and Paint at OGV Taproom, Aberdeen

A themed Sip and Paint event hosted by OGV Taproom.

Gillian Simpson working on a peacock painting at the Caribbean-themed Paint and Sip event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie, Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson

Dozens turned out as Sip and Paint took place at the OGV Taproom in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Caribbean-themed Sip and Paint event marked National Rum Punch Day.

National Rum Punch Day celebrates the Caribbean cocktail of rum, fruit juices, and spices, a drink enjoyed by sailors long tied to festive tradition.

Attendees were welcomed with a complimentary Rum Punch cocktail or mocktail and participated in a tropical-themed painting session. All materials and canvases were provided, and each guest was able to take home their finished artwork.
A selection of Caribbean rum cocktails was also available for purchase at the bar, including classic Mai Tais and fruity Rum Runners.

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the highlights:

Josh Mennie at work. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Punch and paint. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Caribbean themed art. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Shelly Mountain with Organiser Shauna Narine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Joanna Mennie at work. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Becky Milne, Shelly Mountain and Lucy Gray. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gillian Simpson and Louise Opperman. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Joanna Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Organiser Shauna Narine speaking with the artists. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Concentration! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Artists at work. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jerome Avrillon, Sophie Greenwood and Taylor Coffey. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Caribbean themed Rum Punch Day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Artists enjoy a rum punch while they paint. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Donald Blair and Samantha Clarke. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andrew Walton and Kirsty Anderson at work. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Organiser Shauna Narine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Artists at work. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Enjoying a punch and some painting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Artists admire each others work. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Josh Mennie and Calum Mennie dressed up for the occasion. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Organiser Shauna Narine takes a photo of the event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sophie Greenwood at work. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andrew Walton and Kirsty Anderson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson