Gallery: Caribbean-themed Sip and Paint at OGV Taproom, Aberdeen

Dozens turned out as Sip and Paint took place at the OGV Taproom in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Caribbean-themed Sip and Paint event marked National Rum Punch Day.

National Rum Punch Day celebrates the Caribbean cocktail of rum, fruit juices, and spices, a drink enjoyed by sailors long tied to festive tradition.

Attendees were welcomed with a complimentary Rum Punch cocktail or mocktail and participated in a tropical-themed painting session. All materials and canvases were provided, and each guest was able to take home their finished artwork.

A selection of Caribbean rum cocktails was also available for purchase at the bar, including classic Mai Tais and fruity Rum Runners.

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the highlights: