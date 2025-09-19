Multi-million-pound Peterhead museum project ‘on hold’ amid council’s cash crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million-pound Peterhead museum project ‘on hold’ amid council’s cash crisis

The Arbuthnot House transformation has been re-tendered in a bid to find a cheaper way of carrying out the work.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Design images for Peterhead museum and Library project at Arbuthnot House. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Design images for Peterhead museum and Library project at Arbuthnot House. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Ambitious plans for a new multi-million pound museum and library in Peterhead have been put on ice amid soaring construction costs.

The vacant Arbuthnot House on Broad Street is due to be brought back to life as a state-of-the-art Museum of Aberdeenshire.

Its transformation forms part of the £20 million Peterhead Cultural Quarter Project, designed to transform the town’s fortunes.

But it has hit a stumbling block amid a cash crisis and the project has now been brought back to the drawing board.

A drawing of the proposed building, which is built of light-coloured stone and has sharp angles that look like the prow of a boat.
The proposed new Peterhead museum and library at Arbuthnot House. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Meanwhile, contractors are still to be appointed to get the development started.

Why is Peterhead museum on hold?

An update on Aberdeenshire Council’s finances lifts the lid on the delay.

As June came to an end, the local authority spent almost £5 million of its capital plan that was approved during the budget process in February.

This leaves them with £12m left available to spend.

Of this sum, around £8.8m relates to the Peterhead project.

A drawing showing the museum front with banners showing potential exhibitions
The Arbuthnot House museum will host various displays focused on Aberdeenshire and its history. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The first tender exercise resulted in a construction programme that would be longer than expected – and come in overbudget.

Therefore, the project has been re-tendered in a bid to find a cheaper solution while ensuring the development can go ahead.

However, this means the scheme will be delayed.

Council chiefs had hoped construction work on the museum would be done by 2026 and opened the following year.

What will happen next?

A report to go before the council next week revealed the new tender returns are expected to come in at the start of October.

Regular updates on the cost and timescale for the museum works will be given through the coming months and reported back to councillors.

A drawing showing an outdoor space with benches, grass and trees
A new outdoor space will be created in the walled garden. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Some capital projects require re-tendering so the council can demonstrate value for money and ensure public funds are spent responsibly.”

A more detailed update on all Levelling Up Fund projects will be brought back to council in November.

The reasons for the Peterhead museum being put on hold will be discussed at a meeting of full council on Thursday.

Conversation