Multi-million-pound Peterhead museum project ‘on hold’ amid council’s cash crisis

Ambitious plans for a new multi-million pound museum and library in Peterhead have been put on ice amid soaring construction costs.

The vacant Arbuthnot House on Broad Street is due to be brought back to life as a state-of-the-art Museum of Aberdeenshire.

Its transformation forms part of the £20 million Peterhead Cultural Quarter Project, designed to transform the town’s fortunes.

But it has hit a stumbling block amid a cash crisis and the project has now been brought back to the drawing board.

Meanwhile, contractors are still to be appointed to get the development started.

Why is Peterhead museum on hold?

An update on Aberdeenshire Council’s finances lifts the lid on the delay.

As June came to an end, the local authority spent almost £5 million of its capital plan that was approved during the budget process in February.

This leaves them with £12m left available to spend.

Of this sum, around £8.8m relates to the Peterhead project.

The first tender exercise resulted in a construction programme that would be longer than expected – and come in overbudget.

Therefore, the project has been re-tendered in a bid to find a cheaper solution while ensuring the development can go ahead.

However, this means the scheme will be delayed.

Council chiefs had hoped construction work on the museum would be done by 2026 and opened the following year.

What will happen next?

A report to go before the council next week revealed the new tender returns are expected to come in at the start of October.

Regular updates on the cost and timescale for the museum works will be given through the coming months and reported back to councillors.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Some capital projects require re-tendering so the council can demonstrate value for money and ensure public funds are spent responsibly.”

A more detailed update on all Levelling Up Fund projects will be brought back to council in November.

The reasons for the Peterhead museum being put on hold will be discussed at a meeting of full council on Thursday.

