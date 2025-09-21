David Knight: I can’t wait for 20mph limit to come in at speeding hotspots – but police must enforce it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: I can’t wait for 20mph limit to come in at speeding hotspots – but police must enforce it

I can only hope the new limits will be a deterrent to boy racers.

By David Knight

I never thought I’d see the day when I felt miffed that there was no 20mph limit outside my house.

My neighbour broke the news, but I hoped it was a false alarm.

Hundreds of new 20mph speed limits are about to be rolled out everywhere else across Aberdeen as part of a masterplan to make us feel safer.

The city council has used accident statistics to support its case.

According to the data, we are seven times more likely to be seriously injured or die in a 30mph zone if struck at that rate of speed.

So at 20mph maybe it’s five times more likely, which is kind of comforting I suppose.

Whether enough drivers take any notice of the new speed limits to make a difference is another matter, and if anyone gets caught flouting the law.

‘Brainless drivers brimming with testosterone’

My neighbour reported that the nearest street to the end of our lane appeared to have been missed out of the project.

This road is regularly abused by speeders as a busy shortcut between major routes, and is clearly a prime location in this area deserving a 20mph limit.

Some brainless drivers whose tanks are brimming with testosterone barely notice a children’s play area half way along as they speed by, or youngsters making their way along the pavements just feet away to and from the local primary school.

The problem is that there is a steep hill at one end before it flattens out further down; too tempting for many not to put their foot down.

Too close for comfort when I experienced it first-hand not that long ago.

I was on foot and spotted a boy racer terrorising a food-delivery cyclist at the top of the hill by roaring past him with inches to spare; he tore down at 50-60mph before performing a screeching emergency stop at traffic lights at the other end.

I think there have been a lot of near misses like that.

So will this be the answer to my problems?

Having said that, I am a little conflicted over whether 20mph limits are really necessary at times.

In some of the other designated streets around us, we are normally stuck permanently at 0-20mph at the best of times – due to congested double-parking, old crumbling car-wrecking ramps, buses, bin lorries and other miscellaneous obstacles.

Normally in these places it’s impossible to go faster than 20mph even if you tried.

It’s the old scattergun approach to rolling these things out which can annoy people.

A lot of our money is being spent on creating a “perception” of being safe in 20mph zones, as the council puts it.

We’d prefer a more concrete deterrent like regular police enforcement and fines dished out by the courts to make examples of the worst offenders.

An unpredictable police swoop in a 20mph zone wouldn’t go amiss.

But police don’t bother with minor crimes any more, do they?

‘What will Aberdeen police do about 20mph zones?’

As one leading councillor pointed out, according to Scottish crime statistics you stand more chance of being charged with murder than being caught for breaking a 20mph limit.

Where’s a policeman when you need one? Well, one popped up in the P&J to assure us they would be cracking down after enforcement zones go live.

We look forward to seeing the fine details and hard evidence to prove that – otherwise it’ll be a flimsy token gesture.

I do understand reasoning behind the “perception” principle, though.

Through sheer weight of numbers with these zones the safer-driving concept gradually permeates through the thickest skulls to change behaviour in a form of self-regulation (but not in every idiot because that’s the way of human nature – look at drunk driving and those who dangerously breach 70mph limits).

It’s also well known that public perception can quickly become fact – especially if the zones are more trouble than they are worth.

Having delved deep into the council’s website I’ve seen our “forgotten” little street actually lurking on a 20mph list in a dark corner.

It’s a funny thing about human nature that we often suddenly want what everyone else is getting even if we haven’t really thought about it before.

It’s like worrying about missing out on a Covid/Flu booster: you might prefer to avoid it, but grudgingly accept you may need it.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

