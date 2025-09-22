Exclusive: Woolmanhill owner offers ‘deal’ for council to house Raac residents in ruined hospital

The owner of Aberdeen’s abandoned Woolmanhill Hospital has offered the council a “deal” to turn the ruined building into housing for residents being moved out of crumbling Torry homes.

The Press and Journal has uncovered the sensational proposal using Freedom of Information legislation.

We can now reveal how the property firm in charge of the increasingly dilapidated landmark came up with the striking idea in an email sent to the local authority this summer.

It was suggested that Torry residents having to relocate amid the Raac crisis could instead be housed in the A-listed venue.

What’s been happening with abandoned Woolmanhill Hospital?

The historic building has been in the hands of CAF Properties since the NHS moved out about a decade ago.

Initial plans were formed to turn the landmark into a £10 million luxury resort.

But when those proposals fell apart, the owners were given planning permission to turn it into flats – which still applies.

Back in July a spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said the authority had been in “ongoing talks with the site owner” about how best to use the building – and save it from further decay.

That came amid calls from veteran doctors for action to be taken before Woolmanhill became damaged beyond repair.

Could Woolmanill play a role in Torry Raac crisis?

While these talks were ongoing, the Torry Raac crisis was intensifying as homeowners remain locked in a battle with the council over their properties.

Scores of council tenants have been relocated to new homes elsewhere in the city, but some private homeowners remain in the largely abandoned community.

Last month, Aberdeen council chiefs set the ball rolling on plans to demolish the empty homes in the Balnagask community.

The Press and Journal revealed how Torry Raac residents had been offered damp-riddled and rot-filled flats in an Aberdeen City Council home swap scheme.

What did emails say about Woolmanhill Hospital Raac housing?

At the start of June, CAF Properties, using Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton as an intermediary, reached out to the council.

Mrs Boulton emailed Gale Beattie, the council’s chief for city regeneration and environment, and Eleanor Sheppard, who is boss for families and communities.

Mrs Boulton said: “Morning ladies.

“I have copied (redacted) email below and wondered if you could get someone to

contact and see if there was any opportunity for us to work together.”

The email explained that the existing planning permission to turn three of the four buildings at Woolmanhill into 60 two-bedroom flats could help address the city’s Raac problem.

It added: “Just wondered if we could create a deal where we construct the units based

on the council entering into a long term lease arrangement.”

All costs for the work would be undertaken by the owners, under the proposal.

The email concluded: “There are loads of other options which we could discuss if you think this proposal is worth pursuing.”

What did the council say about Woolmanhill Raac offer?

The FOI reveals a somewhat bemused response to the offer.

A response sent to Mrs Boulton states: “Not immediately understanding how this helps us with Raac… Presume they are offering to lease us units to use as social housing?

“Shall I ask to have a conversation with them?”

At this point the trail grows cold. But Mrs Boulton believes the radical offer could kick-start talks on the possible future use of Woolmanhill as housing…

‘Housing could help to encourage city centre living’

The independent councillor said: “I’d like to think that we could find a use for that building and if it’s something that could work for the council in terms of some kind of housing, great.

“It’s certainly something that I think the council should seriously consider moving forward if we want to increase people living in the city centre.”

Mrs Boulton continued: “We know we’ve got a number of the tower blocks as well that are not in particularly good condition, so it could be a clever move.”

She added that she “would love to see the building back in use” and that it could be a “multi-purpose area” including a museum too.

Aberdeen City Council told us it ruled out the Raac housing idea.

A spokesperson said: “An email was received in relation to Woolmanhill, however given the complexity and expected cost of developing the site it was not considered suitable for further investigation.”

