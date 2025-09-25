Tesla boffins plan Aberdeen EV charging hub at derelict site left abandoned for 10 years

The group behind bringing Tesla’s Superchargers to the UK are planning to build an EV charging hub in Aberdeen city centre.

Meanwhile, a decades-long high hedge battle in Kemnay has finally been decided by the council.

These and more feature in the latest Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the most interesting proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But first, we start with plans for a new farm shop near Newmachar…

Newmachar farm shop plans approved

Plans to transform a redundant building into a farm shop have been given the green light.

Back in 2024, Simon Hay, who runs Buckie Farm, lodged plans to create the store on land opposite his fields.

Papers say that Mr Hay will sell products reared on his own farm as well as offerings from other farms in the area.

The plans include installing a canopy to create a “more welcoming main entrance” at what is currently quite a dowdy building.

Proposals sent to Aberdeenshire Council state: “These changes will dramatically improve the appearance of the building and help to regenerate the site.”

A new kitchen with a serving hatch will be created too, with hot food to be sold at the Newmachar farm shop.

Albyn Hospital to get expensive equipment upgrade

Meanwhile, an Aberdeen hospital is planning to upgrade its equipment under big-spending new proposals.

The Albyn Hospital in the west end is aiming to install a new MRI machine at the private facility.

A Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine is a scanner which uses powerful magnets and radio waves to create detailed images of patients’ insides.

The groundbreaking piece of equipment was actually invented in the Granite City during the 1970s by James Hutchison at the University of Aberdeen.

Building papers say that hospital bosses plan to spend £280,000 upgrading the whole MRI facility, with new “floor finishes” and “fitted units and furniture”.

Inverurie children’s home planned

Aberdeenshire Council is planning to open a children’s care home in Inverurie town centre.

33A High Street had previously been a photographer’s studio before being converted into a home.

And now the local authority have taken over the property to turn it into a home for kids who need it most.

Drawings show that the ground floor would include a “breakout/games room”, along with six bedrooms across both floors of the home.

Kemnay man’s decades-old battle to have neighbour’s hedge chopped down

A few miles away, an Aberdeenshire farmer has been allowed to keep his “high hedge” after a neighbour appealed for the council to order its removal.

James and Fiona Campbell, who live at Cruachan to the south of the town, took aim at nearby residents Eamon O’Connell and Branda Holohan.

Mr and Mrs Campbell have lived there since 1976 and say they have lost the views they had previously enjoyed.

They say they sent “numerous letters” to the neighbours over the matter, and even hired a solicitor to take action.

Mr and Mrs Campbell claim the high hedge has caused “damage to our property, deterioration of external property finishes and landscape surfaces”.

They also worry about “health and safety risks” due to slippery surfaces, with “tree debris” landing on their property.

A letter to Aberdeenshire Council states there is “real concern for our safety during storms and concern for our property”.

Ultimately they lament “significant nuisance, maintenance, cost and distress over a prolnged period, and increasing each year upon year”.

Letters going as far back as 1994 have been sent to the local authority to show how long this spat has been simmering for.

For context, this is the exact date the recently reunited Oasis released their first single, Supersonic. Top of the UK movie box office that week was Beethoven’s 2nd.

And what did the council decide?

Council experts have now weighed in on the decades-old saga.

They acknowledge that the hedge here does “comprise of a row of two or more trees or

shrubs, and rises to a height of more than two metres”.

But the report adds: “However, they are not deemed a significant barrier to light to Cruachan, Craigearn due to the height of the hedges, the size and configuration of the garden, the orientation of the hedges, and the separation distance between the hedges and the nearest habitable room windows.

“The impact from the hedges is considered minimal, and does not adversely affect the

reasonable enjoyment of the property.”

Newmachar housing scheme met with backlash

Back to Newmachar now, where plans to erect 140 homes are being met with backlash from locals.

Persimmon Homes are hoping to build the development in the north-west of the town, right next to Newmachar Junior FC’s ground.

The York-based home builders previously had proposals for 146 houses thrown out in February, due to not having enough open space on the site.

But now Persimmon Homes have gone back to the drawing board, and slightly decreased the number of homes in their plans.

What are the plans?

Drawings show a mix of one, two, three and four bed houses making up the scheme, along with 35 “affordable homes” to comply with council rules.

Access to the development would be from Corseduick Road, and Rowan Avenue, with the latter being extended.

To fix the open space problem, architects have put forward drawings showing parks to the north-east and south-west of the site, with a “community orchard”.

But despite the plans being tweaked to meet the local authority’s guidelines, locals are still kicking up a fuss over the potential impact of this development…

New homes will ‘put pressure on GPs’

More than 35 Newmachar residents have objected to the proposal, pointing towards a strain on local services, as a reason for planners torpedoing the development.

David Macleod, who lives right next to the site, wrote in saying that GPs will be under “further pressure” and could lead to longer waiting times for those living in the town.

These views were echoed by Paul Smith, who bemoaned that due to the town itself not having any doctors or dentists, the Oldmeldrum or Dyce roads will have “another 200 cars” clogging them up.

“I strongly object to any further development until I see increased facilities for the existing population of Newmachar,” Mr Smith added.

Council planners have said that part of the developers contributions would go to a new healthcare facility in Dyce.

Hatton yoga retreat approved

Up to just outside of Peterhead now, where plans to build a tipi and wellness studio are being backed by the community.

Ava Garrick is planning to build her yoga retreat at her home near Hatton in the countryside.

The Siouan structure would host group sessions focused on “fitness, balance, relaxation, and stress relief”, making use of the “natural surroundings to enhance the experience”.

It could also be available for use by other local groups seeking a natural setting for recreational activities.

And these groups have came out in their droves backing the plans…

What did others think of the plan?

Jennifer McLoughlin is a nearby yoga teacher, who has said that “there is a

definite need for more spaces to hire” when it comes to the wellness activity.

She backed the plans, saying that the current option of village halls are “OK to hire but can be old, cold and often in a noisy environment”.

Jenni Thomson from Aberdeen agrees, saying that the tipi “will provide a valuable

space for the local community to come together”.

Planners have now given the yoga spot the go-ahead.

Aberdeen EV charging centre in the works

And finally, plans for a EV charging hub in Aberdeen city centre have been revealed.

These proposals are being spearheaded by Hubber Developments – one of the country’s leading firms in the transition to clean energy vehicles.

The group is headed up by the trio behind bringing Tesla’s Supercharger network to the UK.

They operate sites across the country which specialise in bringing EV charging spots to city centres.

And now they are eyeing up Aberdeen for their latest expansion…

What are the plans for Aberdeen EV charging spaces?

Drawings submitted to the council show that the land on Palmerston Road would be converted into 16 “ultra-rapid” chargers.

A substation is also proposed in the northern corner of the site.

These “ultra-rapid” chargers can fill your vehicle up in as little as 40 minutes – and are commonly seen at motorway service stations.

These are ideal for commercial fleets and taxis, which really on quick charging time.

The empty plot was previously home to Strathclyde Fans, and Chinese restaurant Dragon Boat.

But the building was demolished about a decade ago and the land has been vacant since then.

The new owners would also be aiming to spruce up the site, with hedges along the Palmerston Place and Palmerston Road ends, and trees backing onto Freedom House.

What do those nearby think of Aberdeen EV charging plans?

Just round the corner from the potential new charging station is the Food Standards Scotland offices at Pilgrim House.

And they have raised queries over how this new project will effect the grub boffins across the road.

Lisa MacGregor, from the government department, wrote in to clarify if the distance between their offices and the charging station are compliant with fire safety.

But full backing from the project has came from local Bruce Sutherland, who said the plans can “draw people in” to the city centre.

He added: “This proposed development represents a forward-looking and necessary

investment in the city’s sustainable transport infrastructure.”

