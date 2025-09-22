Ten-day Gardenstown fire investigation under way as roads cordoned off

A major investigation has been launched into a devastating house fire in Gardenstown, which has left one man in hospital and a woman still unaccounted for.

Fire crews were scrambled to the blaze in the coastal village in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The home has been left in a state of ruin, after the roof collapsed, and a woman within the building remains unaccounted for, feared dead.

Ten-day investigation gets under way

Today, emergency services returned to the scene of the blaze to begin a major investigation.

A section of road at Seatown, from Harbour Road westwards, has been closed to all traffic.

Crews will be working to establish the cause of the fire while attempting to locate the missing female.

The investigation is to take up to 10 days to complete, with a full cordon to remain in place in the Gardenstown area.

Seatown Road was taped off by officers from midnight on Sunday.

Nearby residents were asked to remove all vehicles from the beach car park before 7am this morning to allow police access to the area.

Site notices will be erected in the coming days to alert locals to the investigative work and signpost available diversions.