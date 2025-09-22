Ten-day Gardenstown fire investigation under way as roads cordoned off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ten-day Gardenstown fire investigation under way as roads cordoned off

Roads surrounding the property have been closed. A woman who was within the property remains unaccounted for.

By Michelle Henderson
Firefighters tackle the blaze as a police officer stands in front of blue and white police tape. The village can be seen in the background.
Crews are to conduct a thorough investigation into the blaze, which is expected to take up to 10 days. Image: Jasperimage.

A major investigation has been launched into a devastating house fire in Gardenstown, which has left one man in hospital and a woman still unaccounted for.

Fire crews were scrambled to the blaze in the coastal village in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The home has been left in a state of ruin, after the roof collapsed, and a woman within the building remains unaccounted for, feared dead.

Firefighters battled to contain the blaze on Thursday. Image: Jasperimage.

Ten-day investigation gets under way

Today, emergency services returned to the scene of the blaze to begin a major investigation.

A section of road at Seatown, from Harbour Road westwards, has been closed to all traffic.

Crews will be working to establish the cause of the fire while attempting to locate the missing female.

The investigation is to take up to 10 days to complete, with a full cordon to remain in place in the Gardenstown area.

Seatown Road was taped off by officers from midnight on Sunday.

Nearby residents were asked to remove all vehicles from the beach car park before 7am this morning to allow police access to the area.

Site notices will be erected in the coming days to alert locals to the investigative work and signpost available diversions.

