Rubislaw Den North mansion row as historians try to stop new owner from ‘destroying features’

The new owners of west end mansion have become embroiled in a planning wrangle as city heritage chiefs fight to stop changes planned at the million-pound property.

Mr and Mrs Campbell bought the stunning Rubislaw Den North mansion earlier this year.

The number 54 abode is C-listed and dates back to 1907.

The opulent home was designed by Duncan McMillan – who is best known for his “unusually detailed buildings”.

Now, the new owners have proposed a series of changes – including combining a games room and bedroom to form a cinema complete with its own bar.

However, there are concerns that some of the plans could harm some of the “handsome features” in the historical home.

And the new owners have now had to delve into the past to justify their vision for the period property.

What changes are proposed for Rubislaw Den North mansion?

The owners have suggested a string of changes for their three-storey house in the leafy west end.

It currently has six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

But blueprints show plans to change the dining room at the front into a sitting room, and the current kitchen could become a new downstairs bedroom.

Additionally, a new kitchen would be built in what is currently the sitting room.

Meanwhile, a garden room could be turned into a home office.

On the first floor, one bedroom will be transformed into a dressing room under the changes.

And on the second floor, a games room and bedroom could be combined to form a joint games and cinema room – complete with a bar.

Historian objects to Rubislaw mansion changes

William Brogden, the north-east representative for the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland (AHSS), has objected to the proposed plans.

He explained the woodwork screens separating the hall and sitting room “make a significant contribution to the house”.

And he argued the owners will “destroy this feature” by replacing it with a glass screen.

Mr Brogden also complained that the “similarly excellent fittings in the current kitchen” are of “exceptional merit”, and that AHSS objects to their removal.

Surveyor says Rubislaw Den North mansion has changed over the years

Mr and Mrs Campbell commissioned chartered building surveyor Ian Davidson to delve into the changes as they battle to see their proposals rubber-stamped.

A lengthy report details how the home was built for noted lawyer Archibald Morrison, who gave lectures and staged debates at the city’s Advocates Hall and even His Majesties Theatre in the early 1900s.

In the 1920s, he became a law professor at Aberdeen University.

The architect found that the exterior of the house has changed over the years since the legal legend lived there, including the addition of a garage sometime in the 1930s, a new kitchen and bathroom after 1955 and a sunroom on the northside in 1999.

Mr Davidson also discovered that some windows were replaced, “possibly without consent”, and secondary glazing was put over some stained glass casements.

While the house retains many original features and the layout hasn’t really changed, there have been some refurbishments made over the years.

Plans will only affect elements of the house with ‘little heritage value’

As for conserving the building, the surveyor says owners should ensure that the “significance of the place is respected”.

But he said it is important to carry out works to repair and look after the building, and remaining historic features should be protected and preserved as much as possible.

Any historic glass removed from the building should be “carefully set aside” and sold.

And he explained some of the proposed changes will affect each floor, but most will affect elements of the house with “little heritage value”.

He said: “The proposal that will have most impact on the heritage of the place affects the drawing room.

“Here the partition with the old kitchen will be slapped through, in addition the partition with the entrance hall will be partially glazed.

“These changes are considered crucial by the client and the designer and it is their assertion that it may not be possible to use this place if this is not implemented.”

‘It would be unreasonable to try preserve a lost lifestyle’

According to the surveyor, the second-floor was where the staff who worked in the house stayed.

And it is the upstairs rooms where a lot of the work has been undertaken over the years – but he argues that it would be “unreasonable” to preserve those areas.

The report read: “No 54 has experienced many changes introduced by later owners, as would be anticipated.

“Most (of the new changes) affect elements of the place with little heritage value.”

The one change deemed to “have the most impact” would be at the entrance hall.

But the expert says it is of “crucial” importance that this is allowed, or they may not be able to go ahead with the entire project.

You can view the plans in full here.

