Scott Begbie: Food delivery maniacs could injure people by flouting Union Street road rules

Nice to see our wonderful boys in blue pledging to enforce Aberdeen’s shiny new 20mph speed limits…

But could I ask they sort out some other problems on our roads first, please?

Trust me, it’s a long list of everyday occurrences that range from the annoying to the downright dangerous.

Topping the roll call of folly on the highways are your favourite and mine, the food delivery maniacs in the city centre.

Getting someone’s hot noodles to them while they are still warm seems to take priority over any and all rules of the road for some of these hooligans on high-powered e-bikes.

Going the wrong way down a road? Absolutely, especially if it’s at the Union Street roadworks.

Screaming through red lights when pedestrians are crossing with the green man? That goes without saying. Better to see folk scattering for their lives than have someone get a lukewarm burger in a box.

‘It is only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt by e-bikes on Union Street’

Riding on the pavement? Sure. A god-given right for anyone riding an e-bike on Union Street with an insulated pack on their back.

It is only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt by one of these dangerous speed demons. So before getting round to the 20mph zones, could the police have a word with the food fiends.

Hint: You’ll find them hanging around the corner of Back Wynd day and night.

Do you worry about these e-bike users while in Aberdeen city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

Who else is on the Scott Begbie hit list?

Next on my hit list of risky road users.

How about the fools who use zig zag lines at pedestrian crossings as a no limits drop off, pick up or just generally hanging around zone.

I see it every day, morning and night, on Palmerston Road at the back of Union Square. Cars stopped on both sides of the zig-zags, even once on the zebra crossing itself.

It’s an awesome display of selfishness and stupidity that puts lives at risk. I know, I have to peer round some of these motors to make sure I’m not stepping into moving traffic.

And if you tut or glower at the halfwit behind the wheel you get dogs abuse in return for daring to question their entitlement.

The thing is, they know it’s illegal. You should see them scatter when a police car pulls up, something which I have witnessed. Just the once, mind, but it should be done more often.

And let’s not get into the absolute roasters on the dual carriageways on the A92 and A90.

The ones who think the 70mph sign is a minimum and see nothing wrong with tailgating or undertaking any car they don’t think is going fast enough.

Thing is, do that often enough and you’ll end up with a trip to the undertaker for someone.

No doubt you will have your own pet peeves and horror stories from the highways and byways which you would love the police to crack down on.

But let’s flip that around. The police wouldn’t need to be cracking down on anything if only everyone using the roads did so sensibly.

So, please, let’s do our bit to keep everyone safe. Including ourselves.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Read more: