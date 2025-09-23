Clarks closes Union Square store after 16 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Clarks closes Union Square store after 16 years

The well-known shoe retailer has been at Union Square since it opened in 2009.

By Ross Hempseed
Clarks in Union Square has closed. Posters directing customers towards the nearest shops elsewhere can be seen in the window.
Clarks in Union Square has closed. Image: DC Thomson.

One of the stalwart tenants of Union Square has closed its doors – as plans tease its replacement.

Clarks has been a long-standing tenant of the shopping centre since it first opened back in 2009.

The shoe retailer also had a shop on Union Street, and has been in Aberdeen since the 1970s.

However, now it appears the retailer may have closed its doors for good in the Granite City.

Signs have been put up out front saying: “This store has closed” with details about the nearest Clarks stores.

The nearest is located in Dundee.

The store has been stripped bare of its stock and workmen were spotted inside.

Signs in the window. Image: DC Thomson.

Clarks closes after 16 years in Union Square

Back in June, The Press and Journal revealed that the toy-retailer The Entertainer had launched a bid to take over the Clarks unit.

The Entertainer is looking to expand its reach across the UK and has yet to land in Aberdeen.

It also comes at a fraught time for Clarks as they look to cut jobs and balance the books, following a loss of more than £90 million from 2023 to 2024.

The closure is just one in a wave of comings and goings for Union Square.

Several mall stalwarts have left including, Hollister and Superdry, to make way for Hobbs and Victoria’s Secret.

Vacant units do not stay that way for long as the former FatFace unit is due to become Mango, while Quiz is to become Crew Clothing.

The exodus from Union Square has meant a boost for the Bon Accord Centre, which has welcomed FatFace as well as Superdry, due to open again soon.

