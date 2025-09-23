Clarks closes Union Square store after 16 years

One of the stalwart tenants of Union Square has closed its doors – as plans tease its replacement.

Clarks has been a long-standing tenant of the shopping centre since it first opened back in 2009.

The shoe retailer also had a shop on Union Street, and has been in Aberdeen since the 1970s.

However, now it appears the retailer may have closed its doors for good in the Granite City.

Signs have been put up out front saying: “This store has closed” with details about the nearest Clarks stores.

The nearest is located in Dundee.

The store has been stripped bare of its stock and workmen were spotted inside.

Clarks closes after 16 years in Union Square

Back in June, The Press and Journal revealed that the toy-retailer The Entertainer had launched a bid to take over the Clarks unit.

The Entertainer is looking to expand its reach across the UK and has yet to land in Aberdeen.

It also comes at a fraught time for Clarks as they look to cut jobs and balance the books, following a loss of more than £90 million from 2023 to 2024.

The closure is just one in a wave of comings and goings for Union Square.

Several mall stalwarts have left including, Hollister and Superdry, to make way for Hobbs and Victoria’s Secret.

Vacant units do not stay that way for long as the former FatFace unit is due to become Mango, while Quiz is to become Crew Clothing.

The exodus from Union Square has meant a boost for the Bon Accord Centre, which has welcomed FatFace as well as Superdry, due to open again soon.