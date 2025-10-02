Merkur Casino putting games machines outside Aberdeen venue despite fears about ‘excited customers noisily celebrating wins’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Merkur Casino putting games machines outside Aberdeen venue despite fears about ‘excited customers noisily celebrating wins’

The firm's request to allow customers to drink in the same outdoor space until the early hours was refused back in July.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Merkur Casino can be found next to Club Tropicana.
Merkur Casino can be found next to Club Tropicana. Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen casino has been allowed to add game machines to its outdoor smoking area despite worries that “whooping” customers could disrupt its next door neighbours by celebrating a big win.

Merkur Casino on Summer Street applied to Aberdeen City Council to amend its gambling licence to allow the external entertainment.

It came after the firm’s request to allow customers to drink in the same outdoor space until the early hours was refused back in July.

Merkur Casino on Summer Street. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The matter recently went before the local authority’s licensing board for consideration.

No objections to casino’s licence change

Lawyer Niall Hassard explained that councillors were being asked to rule on a gambling matter rather than a licensing one.

He asked members to “remove the comfy slippers” of the Licensing Scotland Act 2005 and “squeeze your feet into the dress shoes” of the Gambling Act 2005.

Mr Hassard explained that gambling applications go before councils and health boards, as well as fire and police services for consultation.

Merkur Casino will install gaming machines in its outdoor smoking area. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

And he told the board that no objections had been raised to Merkur’s latest application.

It was also revealed that the machines would be silent to prevent any additional noise nuisance to those living nearby.

Outdoor noise flagged as a potential problem

However, councillor Neil Copland raised a couple of concerns.

He said: “You’ve got an alcohol licence for this space, and our rules say no entertainment after 10pm.

“Your gaming machines would be outdoor entertainment on your liquor licence, which contradicts your gaming licence.”

Aberdeen's Merkur Casino can be found next to Club Tropicana. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

He was also worried that sound from the drinking area could become a potential issue.

“The real problem we’ve got here is that the outdoor area is surrounded by residential flats and that was why we didn’t want any noise after 10pm,” he said.

“If this goes ahead, the problem will be if we have complaints about noise.”

Fears about Merkur Casino customers getting ‘a bit excited’ at games machines

Councillor Marie Boulton also feared potential noise at the casino site.

“I’m just a bit concerned because while the machines might be quiet, the patrons themselves might get a bit excited if they’re winning,” she stated.

Mrs Boulton asked if the outdoor area would be monitored to prevent any noise trouble.

Councillor Marie Boulton. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Hassard assured the board that staff would supervise the area throughout the night.

He added: “My clients don’t experience people whooping, shouting and cheering when they win inside, it’s a more demure atmosphere.

“There’s nothing that’s being proposed here that is likely to cause a nuisance.”

The board went on to unanimously approve the request, but councillor Copland suggested the casino try and resolve any policy conflicts.

