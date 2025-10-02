Merkur Casino putting games machines outside Aberdeen venue despite fears about ‘excited customers noisily celebrating wins’

An Aberdeen casino has been allowed to add game machines to its outdoor smoking area despite worries that “whooping” customers could disrupt its next door neighbours by celebrating a big win.

Merkur Casino on Summer Street applied to Aberdeen City Council to amend its gambling licence to allow the external entertainment.

It came after the firm’s request to allow customers to drink in the same outdoor space until the early hours was refused back in July.

The matter recently went before the local authority’s licensing board for consideration.

No objections to casino’s licence change

Lawyer Niall Hassard explained that councillors were being asked to rule on a gambling matter rather than a licensing one.

He asked members to “remove the comfy slippers” of the Licensing Scotland Act 2005 and “squeeze your feet into the dress shoes” of the Gambling Act 2005.

Mr Hassard explained that gambling applications go before councils and health boards, as well as fire and police services for consultation.

And he told the board that no objections had been raised to Merkur’s latest application.

It was also revealed that the machines would be silent to prevent any additional noise nuisance to those living nearby.

Outdoor noise flagged as a potential problem

However, councillor Neil Copland raised a couple of concerns.

He said: “You’ve got an alcohol licence for this space, and our rules say no entertainment after 10pm.

“Your gaming machines would be outdoor entertainment on your liquor licence, which contradicts your gaming licence.”

He was also worried that sound from the drinking area could become a potential issue.

“The real problem we’ve got here is that the outdoor area is surrounded by residential flats and that was why we didn’t want any noise after 10pm,” he said.

“If this goes ahead, the problem will be if we have complaints about noise.”

Fears about Merkur Casino customers getting ‘a bit excited’ at games machines

Councillor Marie Boulton also feared potential noise at the casino site.

“I’m just a bit concerned because while the machines might be quiet, the patrons themselves might get a bit excited if they’re winning,” she stated.

Mrs Boulton asked if the outdoor area would be monitored to prevent any noise trouble.

Mr Hassard assured the board that staff would supervise the area throughout the night.

He added: “My clients don’t experience people whooping, shouting and cheering when they win inside, it’s a more demure atmosphere.

“There’s nothing that’s being proposed here that is likely to cause a nuisance.”

The board went on to unanimously approve the request, but councillor Copland suggested the casino try and resolve any policy conflicts.

