Neighbour says Gilcomston Bar karaoke ‘disturbs his rest’ as he fights plan to extend opening hours

A neighbour launched a fight against the Gilcomston Bar’s plans to open later – claiming that karaoke singers “disturb their rest”.

The pub, located near the empty Woolmanhill Hospital, had applied to stay open until 1am every night of the week, and to offer up pub grub to punters.

However, one upstairs neighbour wasn’t keen on this, saying that boozed-up amateur crooners were “disturbing his rest”.

Owners Steven and Darren Lepkowski hit back at a recent council meeting – arguing that they’ve had no complaints from any neighbours, and were happy to engage with any disgruntled locals over noise qualms.

Their solicitor, Stephen McGowan, argued that this move would help “move the business forward” by allowing revellers to stay longer.

Why were neighbours unhappy with Gilcomston Bar?

The Lepkowskis had asked to stay open later seven days a week, and also dish up meals.

However, not everyone nearby was on board with this.

Ihsan Sert, who lives above the pub, says that the karaoke and music being enjoyed by customers “disturbed his rest in the flat”.

“Sometimes at weekends the music starts at lunchtime and it is played until terminal hours,” he lamented.

He also hit out at the plans to serve up pub grub, as the smell was “strong enough to be noticeable” from his flat”.

What did Gilcomston Bar have to say about this?

The pub was represented by solicitor Stephen McGowan at a council licensing hearing today.

He argued that they had received no complaints prior to this.

The lawyer also pointed out that the plans to sell food from the pub were to help entice students in from RGU’s nearby Woolmanhill accommodation.

Mr McGowan said: “They [the owners] want to be a good neighbour, so in terms of what was said in the email, there was some general concerns about noise. ”

What do you think of the noise row? Let us know in our comments section below

He continued: “Darren and Stephen would be very happy to meet with that neighbour, or any other neighbour, and have a general discussion about doing things the right way.

The licensing expert added that his clients want to have a “good productive relationship” with those living nearby.

What was the decision?

In the end, councillors made a compromise between the unhappy local and the pub owners.

Whilst the Gilcomston Bar had asked to stay open until 1am every day of the week, it was felt that this was unreasonable due to it setting a president for other pubs out of the city centre asking for the same.

A deal was made which would see the pub stay open late on Fridays and Saturdays, whilst keeping to the usual hours the rest of the week.

You can view the full meeting here.

