Neighbour says Gilcomston Bar karaoke ‘disturbs his rest’ as he fights plan to extend opening hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Neighbour says Gilcomston Bar karaoke ‘disturbs his rest’ as he fights plan to extend opening hours

The pub's business-boosting plan was met with backlash from those living above the bar...

By Isaac Buchan
The Gilcomston Bar had asked to stay open later for every night of the week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Gilcomston Bar had asked to stay open later for every night of the week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A neighbour launched a fight against the Gilcomston Bar’s plans to open later – claiming that karaoke singers “disturb their rest”.

The pub, located near the empty Woolmanhill Hospital, had applied to stay open until 1am every night of the week, and to offer up pub grub to punters.

However, one upstairs neighbour wasn’t keen on this, saying that boozed-up amateur crooners were “disturbing his rest”.

Owners Steven and Darren Lepkowski hit back at a recent council meeting – arguing that they’ve had no complaints from any neighbours, and were happy to engage with any disgruntled locals over noise qualms.

The Lepkowskis took over the bar in June. Picture shows; L-R Darlene Henderson, Steven Lepkowski and Heather Lepkowski. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Their solicitor, Stephen McGowan, argued that this move would help “move the business forward” by allowing revellers to stay longer.

Why were neighbours unhappy with Gilcomston Bar?

The Lepkowskis had asked to stay open later seven days a week, and also dish up meals.

However, not everyone nearby was on board with this.

Ihsan Sert, who lives above the pub, says that the karaoke and music being enjoyed by customers “disturbed his rest in the flat”.

“Sometimes at weekends the music starts at lunchtime and it is played until terminal hours,” he lamented.

There are two storeys of flats above the Gilcomston Bar. Image: Google Maps

He also hit out at the plans to serve up pub grub, as the smell was “strong enough to be noticeable” from his flat”.

What did Gilcomston Bar have to say about this?

The pub was represented by solicitor Stephen McGowan at a council licensing hearing today.

He argued that they had received no complaints prior to this.

The lawyer also pointed out that the plans to sell food from the pub were to help entice students in from RGU’s nearby Woolmanhill accommodation.

Mr McGowan said: “They [the owners] want to be a good neighbour, so in terms of what was said in the email, there was some general concerns about noise. ”

The Gilcomston Bar was represented by Stephen McGowan.

What do you think of the noise row? Let us know in our comments section below

He continued: “Darren and Stephen would be very happy to meet with that neighbour, or any other neighbour, and have a general discussion about doing things the right way.

The licensing expert added that his clients want to have a “good productive relationship” with those living nearby.

What was the decision?

In the end, councillors made a compromise between the unhappy local and the pub owners.

Whilst the Gilcomston Bar had asked to stay open until 1am every day of the week, it was felt that this was unreasonable due to it setting a president for other pubs out of the city centre asking for the same.

In the end, councillors made a compromise with locals and the bar. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A deal was made which would see the pub stay open late on Fridays and Saturdays, whilst keeping to the usual hours the rest of the week.

You can view the full meeting here.

Read more:

Conversation