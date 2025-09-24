Rothienorman villagers force rethink on controversial battery storage site as hundreds fight plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rothienorman villagers force rethink on controversial battery storage site as hundreds fight plans

Rothienorman Flexpower Ltd wants to build a 49.9MW energy facility just a mile and a half from the village.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Rothienorman residents turned out at a public meeting to fight the plans.
Campaigners can claim a small victory as they fight to persuade the council into a U-turn on plans for a battery storage facility next to Rothienorman substation.

Rothienorman Flexpower Ltd wants to build a 49.9MW energy facility at Middleton of Blackford just a mile and a half from the village.

It’s one of six battery storage sites proposed to be built around the community, and has received hundreds of objections from worried residents living nearby.

The proposed battery storage system would be built next to Rothienorman substation. Image: Scot Stability

While it wouldn’t generate electricity, it would store energy created from nearby renewable facilities including wind turbines and solar panels.

However, councillors could now reject fresh plans to move the project forward – years after initially rubber-stamping the scheme.

Why is there a need for a battery storage system near Rothienorman?

This particular site would have 32 battery container units, 16 power conversion systems and a generator.

An underground cable will connect the storage site to the substation, and power stored there would be sent to the grid during times of peak demand.

The site layout of proposed battery storage system near Rothienorman. Image: Scot Stability

Planning permission for the project was granted back in 2023, but work never started and the proposal has since been altered.

An emergency access road has been added along with five water storage tanks, while the battery units would be moved to reduce any potential noise impacts.

Developers argued the chosen site was best as it had “the lowest impact on the surrounding population and environment” and was near the substation.

The battery storage system would be built on this particular site. Image: Scot Stability

The facility would store energy for two hours at full power and would be self-sufficient, meaning no staff will be needed on site.

Rothienorman Flexpower claims the proposed battery storage site could power up to 10,000 houses.

Hundreds object to Rothienorman battery storage project

But the battery storage project has received huge backlash since its amended planning application was submitted back in March.

A whopping 283 objections have been sent to Aberdeenshire Council opposing the development.

Dozens of Rothienorman locals came together earlier this year in protest against a new lithium energy plant near the village. Image: Jamie Sinclair/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, just two letters of support have been received.

Those against the plan raised fears about a potential fire risk, road safety, pollution, noise and visual impact on the landscape.

There were also worries that construction would disturb wildlife, particularly badger setts.

A fire broke out at another battery storage facility near Rothienorman earlier this year. Image: Jasperimage

Fyvie, Rothienorman and Monquhitter Community Council has also objected, while Blackford Against BESS have been fighting all six developments.

But council planners backed the plan before, saying it would “play an important role” in addressing supply and demand on electricity transmission and distribution networks.

What did councillors have to say about it this time?

The application went before the Formartine area committee this week.

And this time, councillor Anne Stirling suggested members visit the site to see it for themselves before making a final decision.

This photo was taken from the site of the proposed battery storage facility. Image: Scot Stability

She said: “The cumulative impact on this area is huge.

“At what point do we stop and have a look at the impact of decisions that have been taken at a local level on the area and on neighbouring properties.”

Councillor Derek Ritchie agreed: “We’re going to get more of these applications as time goes on, and we have to take into consideration the impact on local people.”

The committee went on to unanimously agree to the site visit, and the application will go before members again for determination.

This could mean that the revised application is refused.

