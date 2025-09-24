Rothienorman villagers force rethink on controversial battery storage site as hundreds fight plans

Campaigners can claim a small victory as they fight to persuade the council into a U-turn on plans for a battery storage facility next to Rothienorman substation.

Rothienorman Flexpower Ltd wants to build a 49.9MW energy facility at Middleton of Blackford just a mile and a half from the village.

It’s one of six battery storage sites proposed to be built around the community, and has received hundreds of objections from worried residents living nearby.

While it wouldn’t generate electricity, it would store energy created from nearby renewable facilities including wind turbines and solar panels.

However, councillors could now reject fresh plans to move the project forward – years after initially rubber-stamping the scheme.

Why is there a need for a battery storage system near Rothienorman?

This particular site would have 32 battery container units, 16 power conversion systems and a generator.

An underground cable will connect the storage site to the substation, and power stored there would be sent to the grid during times of peak demand.

Planning permission for the project was granted back in 2023, but work never started and the proposal has since been altered.

An emergency access road has been added along with five water storage tanks, while the battery units would be moved to reduce any potential noise impacts.

Developers argued the chosen site was best as it had “the lowest impact on the surrounding population and environment” and was near the substation.

The facility would store energy for two hours at full power and would be self-sufficient, meaning no staff will be needed on site.

Rothienorman Flexpower claims the proposed battery storage site could power up to 10,000 houses.

Hundreds object to Rothienorman battery storage project

But the battery storage project has received huge backlash since its amended planning application was submitted back in March.

A whopping 283 objections have been sent to Aberdeenshire Council opposing the development.

Meanwhile, just two letters of support have been received.

Those against the plan raised fears about a potential fire risk, road safety, pollution, noise and visual impact on the landscape.

There were also worries that construction would disturb wildlife, particularly badger setts.

Fyvie, Rothienorman and Monquhitter Community Council has also objected, while Blackford Against BESS have been fighting all six developments.

But council planners backed the plan before, saying it would “play an important role” in addressing supply and demand on electricity transmission and distribution networks.

What did councillors have to say about it this time?

The application went before the Formartine area committee this week.

And this time, councillor Anne Stirling suggested members visit the site to see it for themselves before making a final decision.

She said: “The cumulative impact on this area is huge.

“At what point do we stop and have a look at the impact of decisions that have been taken at a local level on the area and on neighbouring properties.”

Councillor Derek Ritchie agreed: “We’re going to get more of these applications as time goes on, and we have to take into consideration the impact on local people.”

The committee went on to unanimously agree to the site visit, and the application will go before members again for determination.

This could mean that the revised application is refused.

