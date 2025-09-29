Aberdeen’s Suma restaurant gets licence for strippers to entertain hen parties as ‘customers are asking for them’

Diners at an Aberdeen restaurant will soon be served by “buff butlers” stripping off – after the manager told council chiefs how hen parties are constantly requesting the saucy service.

The Suma Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, based on Guild Street, will be able to roll out a string of changes following a recent licensing meeting.

Chief among them will be the ability to draw in more trade by offering male strippers on occasion.

Who is the owner of the Aberdeen diner?

Fahd Khan, originally from Pakistan, moved to Aberdeen to work in oil and gas about 20 years ago.

He took on the long-empty Guild Street premises in 2022, transforming it into the “Instagrammable” Suma.

Mr Fahd described the long-empty building as an “eyesore” to the city centre and said he “thought they could make a very good improvement”.

A few years on, he’s now eyeing up ways to boost takings.

What happened at the Aberdeen licensing meeting on Suma strippers?

Since opening Suma, Mr Khan said businesses has “not been as great as they thought” but is “good over the weekends”.

They have found that the market is “more towards ladies” – with hen parties and birthday gatherings quite common at the brightly painted destination.

Mr Khan told the licensing meeting that hen parties have often requested “buff butlers who are topless”.

He continued: “We have always said no, but if our customers are asking that’s why we thought we would go for it.

“The more we can add, the more we can provide for our customers and give them better facilities and services.”

The licence will allow for strippers a maximum of four time a year, with a separate licence required for any more times than this.

What was the meeting outcome?

At the city licensing meeting no objections were made and no questions were raised regarding the restaurant’s proposals.

Ultimately the Aberdeen City Council committee all agreed to grant Mr Khan the licence to have strippers at his Suma venue.

He will also now be able to serve alcohol earlier on a Sunday morning, be able to play music and have live performances.

