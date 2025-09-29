Aberdeen’s Suma restaurant gets licence for strippers to entertain hen parties as ‘customers are asking for them’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Suma restaurant gets licence for strippers to entertain hen parties as ‘customers are asking for them’

The business says this will help it to meet customer demands.

By Sophie Farquharson
Fahd Khan, owner of the Aberdeen restaurant Suma, which has now been given a licence for strippers.
Fahd Khan, owner of the Aberdeen restaurant Suma, which has now been given a licence for strippers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Diners at an Aberdeen restaurant will soon be served by “buff butlers” stripping off – after the manager told council chiefs how hen parties are constantly requesting the saucy service.

The Suma Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, based on Guild Street, will be able to roll out a string of changes following a recent licensing meeting.

Chief among them will be the ability to draw in more trade by offering male strippers on occasion.

The bright pink Suma venue on dreich Guild Street, but it will soon be raining men inside. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Who is the owner of the Aberdeen diner?

Fahd Khan, originally from Pakistan, moved to Aberdeen to work in oil and gas about 20 years ago.

He took on the long-empty Guild Street premises in 2022, transforming it into the “Instagrammable” Suma.

Mr Fahd described the long-empty building as an “eyesore” to the city centre and said he “thought they could make a very good improvement”.

A few years on, he’s now eyeing up ways to boost takings.

Fahd Khan in his Suma venue. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

What happened at the Aberdeen licensing meeting on Suma strippers?

Since opening Suma, Mr Khan said businesses has “not been as great as they thought” but is “good over the weekends”.

They have found that the market is “more towards ladies” – with hen parties and birthday gatherings quite common at the brightly painted destination.

Mr Khan told the licensing meeting that hen parties have often requested “buff butlers who are topless”.

A look inside the city centre spot. Image@ Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

He continued: “We have always said no, but if our customers are asking that’s why we thought we would go for it.

“The more we can add, the more we can provide for our customers and give them better facilities and services.”

The licence will allow for strippers a maximum of four time a year, with a separate licence required for any more times than this.

What was the meeting outcome?

At the city licensing meeting no objections were made and no questions were raised regarding the restaurant’s proposals.

Ultimately the Aberdeen City Council committee all agreed to grant Mr Khan the licence to have strippers at his Suma venue.

He will also now be able to serve alcohol earlier on a Sunday morning, be able to play music and have live performances.

You can watch the full meeting here. 

