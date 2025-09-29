Altens office block to be demolished and plans for big new Insch Co-op revealed

An office block in Altens could be reduced to rubble, and there’s plans to move the Insch Co-op to a bigger unit to prevent “conflict” between customers there.

Meanwhile, a fire-hit school on the outskirts of Aberdeen could soon rise from the ashes as a six-bedroom mansion.

But first we start off with in Bridge of Don, where a hairdresser wants to turn her garage into her own salon.

Bridge of Don hairdresser wants to build salon in her garage

Courtney Rae wants to transform her garage on Fairview Terrace into a home hairdressers.

The garage would be divided into a store and salon called Hair By Courtney under the proposal.

Plans show that the garage could have a desk, bathroom and one hairdressing chair with wash basin – meaning there will just be space for one client at a time.

What do neighbours have to say about the plans?

Mrs Rae is just seeking a certificate to confirm that her idea is lawful, with no need for a planning application to be approved by the council.

However, when this paperwork (later deemed unnecessary) was submitted last month, neighbours were quick to have their say.

Alison Simpson argued that clients should park in Mrs Rae’s driveway.

She said: “People do not consider others when parking, I need room to get into my driveway. If that is a stipulation then that’s okay.”

Meanwhile, Joe Goodlad is worried about his privacy, because the garage overlooks his driveway and rear garden.

He added that it’s a “quiet cul-de-sac”, and reckons people going to get their hair done will create problems with parking.

Mr Goodlad added: “My wife uses a wheelchair accessible vehicle and requires clear, reliable access for ramp deployment and safe manoeuvring.

“Additional vehicles in the street heighten the likelihood of blocked access, delayed departures, and unsafe manoeuvres.”

The council is still to decide on whether to allow the hairdresser to give the garage a makeover as a new place of business.

Albyn Hospital entrance to be ‘temporarily’ widened for mobile screening access

Over in the west end, Albyn Hospital recently underwent an £8 million expansion project, which included improving the entrance and creating new day case rooms and en-suite bathrooms.

Now, directors want to remove a gatepost on Albyn Grove to make the entrance to the private hospital wider for 12 months.

Documents reveal plans to remove one of the granite pillars, part of the boundary wall and railings to widen the opening and alter the kerb to improve access.

These temporary changes would mean mobile scanning units, like breast screening services, can visit the hospital and patients.

Bosses stress that the granite and railings will be “removed carefully” and set aside. They will be stored securely on site so they can be put up again after the works are complete.

Alford steading to be transformed into accommodation for grandparents

In Donside, the owner of Tilliecairnie Cottage wants to demolish part of a steading on his land that was once used as a barn for livestock.

Ross Booth explained that the south side of building, made of roughly coursed rubble stone walls and slated roofs, has deteriorated over time.

He tells Aberdeenshire Council it is “no longer reasonably capable of retention or reuse”.

In its place, he wants to build accommodation for extended family members, like grandparents, to stay in.

Mr Booth stressed it will not be let or sold separately.

The other part of the building was previously converted into a workshop and will be kept that way.

What are the plans for the rebuild?

The new accommodation will replace the southern wing of the “L” shaped steading building.

It will include a single bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room and utility room.

After bat roosts hold up planning, what was the decision?

But the owner previously withdrew his application for a survey to be carried out looking at how the proposal could affect bats, birds and other species in the area.

A new report confirms there are “bat roosts in the building and bats foraging in the area”.

But any work has been ruled not to have a “long-term detrimental impact on the bat population”, provided that alternative roost locations are provided instead.

Experts also said that breeding bird surveys should be carried out before works start during breeding season.

The application was resubmitted in July and councillors have since given the go-ahead.

Tertowie House to be rebuilt after devastating fire

Plans to breathe new life into Tertowie House, which dates back more than 500 years, have also been rubber-stamped.

The country house on the outskirts of Aberdeen, which comes with its own nuclear bunker, was used as a school for decades before falling into disuse.

Tertowie has been owned by the Marshall family since 2004, but was destroyed by a devastating blaze almost 15 years ago.

The house has no roof or upper floors, and many of the internal walls have also been destroyed or removed – meaning extensive work is needed to bring it back to life.

In 2024, debris was cleared from the existing building to make the site secure and safe.

Since then, owners David and Katherine Marshall have been working on plans to resurrect the ruins into a six-bedroom mansion.

What are the plans for the house?

They want to turn it into a house for themselves, according to the documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council.

A report reads: “The next generation of the current owners are now poised to take over the custodianship of the house and grounds.

“They have commenced urgent work to ensure that the remaining structure is cleared out, stonework revealed and stabilised, and the site made safe.”

The statement of intent continues: “The interior has been completely lost.

“What little photographic evidence is available reveals that, in the 20th century, much of the original fittings and decorative elements had been altered or destroyed.”

As part of the project, they aim to tear down some of the buildings added when it became a school.

But as we revealed when we unveiled the proposal, they would look into possible “future use” for the nuclear bunker.

On the ground floor, there will be an entrance hall, dining room, lounge, kitchen, fitness suite and boot room.

Upstairs, there would be two bedrooms, an office and media room on the first floor.

There would be four more bedrooms and a kitchen/living room on the second floor, as well as a roof balcony and snug.

Council officers have now approved the major restoration plans for the B-listed building, months after heritage experts gave the project their blessing.

Insch Co-op could move into bigger new building

Co-op bosses want to relocate their shop in the heart of Insch to a bigger, purpose-built complex.

The store at 38 Commerce Street would be closed under the plans, with the replacement created about 250m away at number 67.

The vacant site earmarked for the shop formerly hosted the GRC Aquatech firm.

There will be office space upstairs too, which is said to cater for “demand from small local businesses”.

A bigger store could stop ‘conflict’ between customers

Bosses said the current shop is not large enough to serve the town, meanwhile narrow aisles can lead to “conflict” between customers.

The document read: “Congestion around the checkouts and aisles can result in conflict between customers waiting to be served and those manoeuvring through these areas.”

Additionally, it’s difficult for staff to move stock trolleys and cages through the aisles when replenishing supplies.

And the existing car park is limited, with getting in and out of spaces being described as “awkward”.

Meanwhile, the new location will have 30 customer car parking spaces, including accessible spaces and bike racks.

It will also provide residents with a “wider choice” of goods.

The papers said: “A new and larger store, with better storage, will allow the Co-op to provide a much more efficient and fit-for-purpose food store that can better serve and meet customer expectations.”

£418k Waterloo Quay office works

In Aberdeen, an office block on Waterloo Quay will undergo a £418,000 renovation.

The space just opposite the harbour is used by BW Offshore, which designs, builds and operates offshore energy production and storage solutions.

Two offices on the first floor of Horizons House will be extended under the plans.

Three pods for private digital meetings and phone calls will also be built.

And, two meeting rooms and the existing kitchen will be merged into one larger kitchen.

The local authority has approved the renovation plans.

Altens office block could be demolished

Finally, an Altens office block could soon be reduced to rubble.

Shetland freight and haulage company Northwards has had a north-east base on Blackness Road since 2018.

Before then, the site in the industrial estate was the base for Labtech.

The company’s warehouse and yard is where consignments are taken before being shipped.

However, the company has now put forward an application to demolish the “redundant” office block at the front of the building.

Building papers show the work would cost £20,000.

The warehouse would be left standing under the proposals.

An asbestos survey will be carried out before work is carried out on the site.

This comes after Loirston House was recently saved from the wrecking ball – and now the long-empty office blocks will be transformed into specialist housing to ease bed blocking problems at ARI.

