Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Bridge of Don Homebase could be saved from demolition – as new plan for site revealed

Plans had previously been approved to demolish the building.

By Sophie Farquharson
The former Bridge of Don Homebase. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
The former Bridge of Don Homebase building could be saved from demolition as new plans are formed to transform the site.

The former home retailer closed in 2018, and the warehouse on Broadfold Road has been sitting empty ever since.

The building is owned by Kintore-based firm LCM Properties and was previously due to be demolished, with plans approved earlier this year to bulldoze the site.

Weeds are overgrowing at the former Homebase in Bridge of Don. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
The former Homebase in Bridge of Don. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

What are the plans for former Bridge of Don Homebase?

But plans have now been lodged to “bring back to life” the dilapidated warehouse by transforming it into a car showroom.

Designs indicate that this would include a car photo booth, a test drive bay and offices.

Electric vehicle charging points would also be installed for customers, staff and sales vehicles.

Blueprints indicate it will be taken on by Car Joy, which is currently based in Aberdeen’s Craibstone Business Park.

Just the shell of the former Homebase building in Bridge of Don now remains. Image: Karen Roberts/DCT Media

‘Car showroom plans will help reduce waste going to landfill’

The former Homebase building is located within an industrial site, and the owners hope to “kickstart a redevelopment of the once busy industrial area which is now in decline”.

The existing steel frame and roof covering are also to be retained, rather than being torn down.

Papers say that this “will reduce the amount of waste which would have ended up in landfill”.

The applicants say the move would allow Car Joy to increase their workforce, with potential job opportunities for “all ages and genders”.

You can read more about the plans here.

