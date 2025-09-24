Demolition works begin at Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Demolition works begin at Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre

An exterior wall was torn down by workmen to gain access to the building.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen beach leisure centre demolition.
Exterior wall has been destroyed to allow access into the building. Image: DC Thomson.

Demolition works have begun on the abandoned Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre as equipment and workmen were spotted on site.

The centre has lain empty for two and a half years with no signs of life.

During that time it was subject to several break-ins, including by YouTubers and urban explorers, Urbandoned.

However, now there is a flurry of activity at the centre as demolition works begin.

A blue perimeter fence has been put up. Image: DC Thomson.

A blue fence has been erected around the site with a small strip of land allowing continued access to the neighbouring ice rink.

The front car park has been blocked off with building equipment scattered around.

A section of the leisure centre’s exterior wall was torn down, allowing workmen access to the games hall.

The large hole has provided access to the sports hall. Image: DC Thomson.

Work to demolish the Beach Leisure Centre begins

During a visit on September 24, workmen could be spotted gathering debris within the hall with a large excavator inside.

A large pile of rubble from the exterior wall sits just next to the large opening.

Rubble from the exterior wall. Image: DC Thomson.

It is understood work is in the preparation phase, with full demolition of the building to commence next week.

It is likely the first things to be demolished will be the flumes at the back of the centre.

Workmen have also been inside stripping the internal fittings in advance of demolition.

It is believed that the council aim to have the building fully demolished by the end of 2025.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

