Demolition works begin at Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre

Demolition works have begun on the abandoned Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre as equipment and workmen were spotted on site.

The centre has lain empty for two and a half years with no signs of life.

During that time it was subject to several break-ins, including by YouTubers and urban explorers, Urbandoned.

However, now there is a flurry of activity at the centre as demolition works begin.

A blue fence has been erected around the site with a small strip of land allowing continued access to the neighbouring ice rink.

The front car park has been blocked off with building equipment scattered around.

A section of the leisure centre’s exterior wall was torn down, allowing workmen access to the games hall.

Work to demolish the Beach Leisure Centre begins

During a visit on September 24, workmen could be spotted gathering debris within the hall with a large excavator inside.

A large pile of rubble from the exterior wall sits just next to the large opening.

It is understood work is in the preparation phase, with full demolition of the building to commence next week.

It is likely the first things to be demolished will be the flumes at the back of the centre.

Workmen have also been inside stripping the internal fittings in advance of demolition.

It is believed that the council aim to have the building fully demolished by the end of 2025.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.